289
Captain Sensible April 12

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 32?

289 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have, on paper, a straightforward captain choice ahead of Double Gameweek 32.

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak (£9.5m) is the undisputed armband favourite ahead of Newcastle United’s home double-header.

Nevertheless, data can identify potential chinks in the Swede’s armoury and suggest alternative, differential options.

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of delivering a big haul.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT), and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Alexander Isak‘s fitness dominates the rumour-mill narrative, with Newcastle’s marksman starting and blanking as the Magpies dismantled a sorry Leicester City side 3-0.

When Eddie Howe’s team sheet dropped, those backing Isak were in a buoyant mood, and Newcastle’s accumulated 3.25 expected goals (xG) justified his selection.

The data, however, told a different story. In 70 minutes, the forward mustered three shots – two from inside the box – but failed to test an otherwise busy goalkeeper. 0.16 xG was poor.

Still, our electorate is undeterred. The 25-year-old is backed by over two-thirds of the captain poll vote ahead of Newcastle’s two outings.

It was team-mate Jacob Murphy (£5.2m) who stole the Monday Night Football plaudits, netting twice to record a 16-point haul and send his owners into delirium.

The midfielder produced the league’s second-highest non-penalty expected goals (NPxG, 1.57) tally but remains very much the bridesmaid here, backed by a minority 6.76% of voters.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.8m) is third, closely followed by Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) and Daniel Muñoz (£5.2m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES

FPL team previews – Liverpool: Best players, predicted XI + more

Hibbo Author of Captain Sensible. I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy. Four top 10k finishes. 22/23 Rank - 6123.  Follow them on Twitter

289 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mookie
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Paris-Roubaix, The Masters and DGW. Handcuffing myself to the couch for the weekend.

    Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which one would you play? FH34, BB36

    1. Konsa
    2. Gvardiol
    3. Bradley (selling Gabriel)
    4. Milenkovic (selling Gabriel)

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Save Ft if BB36 transfers will be needed.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Will have to get rid of Gab anyway next week

        Open Controls
  3. Karan14
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Asensio or Rogers?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Rogers long term?

      Open Controls
  4. thepirates
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Leaning towards triple cap Isak instead of BB, what would you do? Got FH still and 4 free transfers.

    Raya

    Gvardiol - Munoz - williams
    Salah - Sarr - rogers - Murphy
    Isak - Mateta - Marmoush

    Bench: Ederson - saka - Konsa - saliba

    Open Controls
  5. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start 1 of these:
    A Saliba
    B Rogers
    C Rashford

    Open Controls
  6. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    3FTs, would you do the following transfers for this BB team?

    - Saka & Munoz —> Eze & Milenkovic (2FTs)

    Allison
    Cucurella Munoz Burn
    Sarr Salah Palmer Saka Murphy
    Isak Mateta

    Verbruggen Pedro Estupinan Konate

    (FH 33 is the plan)

    Open Controls
  7. The_FF_King
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start Rogers or Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Toss of a coin. Peak Saka is better but I'm leaning towards Rogers - he's more of a machine fitness wise and has the better fixture.

      Open Controls
    2. Prison Mike
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Neither if possible both likely benched, would lean towards Saka getting more minutes

      Open Controls
  8. Prison Mike
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Who to start? Raya has the better CS odds but it’s Southampton…

    A) Raya (BRE)
    B) Martinez (sou)

    Open Controls
  9. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    First to 5 votes wins

    Bench one

    A: Konate
    B: Gvardiol
    C: Neco

    Open Controls
  10. Greenbob
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Start Bowen or Saka?

    Open Controls
  11. jimmywales1
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Really can’t decide on bench: play/bench who out of Saka, Rogers, Konsa, Dunk, Saliba, Marmoush.

    Triple captained isak, BB next week

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.