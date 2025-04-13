218
Dugout Discussion April 13

2pm team news: Alisson + Bradley start, Delap a sub, no Son

218 Comments
A busy Sunday afternoon of Premier League football gets underway at 14:00 BST, with Chelsea v Ipswich Town, Liverpool v West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur.

As expected, Enzo Maresca makes nine changes from Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League win over Legia Warsaw, with Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto and Nicolas Jackson back in the starting XI.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Cole Palmer, who was withdrawn at half-time on Thursday, keep their places.

The headline team news for Ipswich concerns Liam Delap, who drops to the bench. George Hirst comes in for him. Conor Townsend and Nathan Broadhead also come out of the starting line-up for Leif Davis and Jack Clarke.

Elsewhere, Arne Slot makes four alterations from the Liverpool team that lost at Fulham last time out.

Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Kostas Tsimikas and Luis Diaz come into the side at the expense of Caoimhin Kelleher, Andrew Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo.

Konstantinos Mavropanos and Carlos Soler return for West Ham as Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek drop out.

At Molineux, Wolves are unchanged, having won each of their previous three Premier League games. Matheus Cunha, who is back from suspension, is therefore named among the substitutes.

Finally, Ange Postecoglou has made six changes from the draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Those alterations see Ben Davies, Djed Spence, Archie Gray, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and Mathys Tel come in. Out go Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall and Son Heung-min, who is left out of the matchday squad entirely.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Chalobah, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, James, Gusto, Acheampong, Badiashile, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Sancho, Nkunku

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Johnson, Enciso, J Clarke, Hirst

Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Townsend, Luongo, Taylor, Philogene, Chaplin, Broadhead, Delap

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Jaros, Kelleher, Endo, Szoboszlai, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Quansah

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Todibo, Scarles, Ward-Prowse, Soler, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen

Subs: Fabianski, Coufal, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Soucek, Emerson, Ferguson

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Semedo, J Gomes, Andre, Ait-Nouri, Munetsi, Bellegarde, Strand-Larsen

Subs: Bentley, Djiga, S Bueno, Sarabia, Traore, R Gomes, Cunha, Mane, Hwang

Tottenham Hotspur XI:  Vicario, Gray, Romero, Davies, Spence, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Johnson, Tel, Solanke

Subs: Kinsky, Porro, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Bergvall, Kulusevski, Moore, Richarlison

218 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Sorry, are you flipping joking?! Palmer booked for time wasting on a goal kick?!!!!

    Couldn't make this up

    1. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Whats wrong with that?

      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Oh, is it the Ipswich Palmer? Haha.
        I was expecting it to be my Chelsea dud

      2. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I’m surprised he’s taking the goal kicks, unless something wrong with Sanchez

    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      at least he might end up on with 3 today instead of 2 with a save point 😉

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      You did make it up haha

    4. Thicksolidtight
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      *Face palmer*

  2. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Probably about 10 mins until the inevitable jammy Palmer pen is awarded

    1. Bebeto is for Kinnear
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      The GK will get double digits today

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Sun comes out and there’s madness everywhere

  3. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Mohamed Salah has now been directly involved in 45 Premier League goals this term (27 goals, 18 assists); a new record for a player in a 38-game season

    1. Bebeto is for Kinnear
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Meh

    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      has a chance to make that record unbreakable in these last few GWs

    3. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      He's already broken his best FPL points record this season & most assists
      Only needs 5 more goals to equal his best PL season

      1. Reddonkeyham 42
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah broke his own record in GW28 & overtook Gerrard as Liverpools overall leading FPL asset in in GW25

  4. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Onana dropped today is bad news for Isak Triple captainers

    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      That bayindir isn't great either

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Is it? Most man utd fans say Bayinder is no better.

    3. Thicksolidtight
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bloodbath incoming

  5. Andy_Social
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Casual observation: every London team in the PL has either lost or are losing this GW, except for the two that played each other.

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Sarabia subbed on for injured Bellegarde instead of Cunha

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cunha is on the naughty list

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        They don't need him. Won 10/12 points in the 4 games without him (yes add context with opponents)

  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Both Isak and Gordon with the squad

    https://x.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1911412630750642475?t=U4ejaCkH4lR0T6PXnDke4A&s=19

    https://x.com/NUFC/status/1911416083136876549?t=TqzQ3zxpyTBbC_lo8etEHA&s=19

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      In spirit after suffering set backs?

      * hopeful Salah capper

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Gordon owes me about 8 weeks of points. Today would be a good time to start repaying them.

  8. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Palmer in red hot form right now

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Though he’s a better player when he’s in is cold form 😉

  9. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Think I got in the wrong Palmer..this one seems shite and doesnt score points

  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Palmer to KDB?

  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Punting on Cucurella not my best FPL decision...

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Looks very attacking tbf, looks likely to score in second half

  12. Rwilliams90
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    As a Palmer and Enzo owner, this is utterly painful to watch.

  13. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    What should I watch on TV?
    1) IPL
    2) Formula 1
    3) NEW vs MUN

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends if you have Isak TC

      1. FPL Sanky
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Howe AM

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Watching grass grow will be more entertaining than all 3 put together

    3. Thicksolidtight
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      NEW v MUFC but do some chess puzzles at half time

