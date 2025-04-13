2pm team news: Alisson + Bradley start, Delap a sub, no Son

A busy Sunday afternoon of Premier League football gets underway at 14:00 BST, with Chelsea v Ipswich Town, Liverpool v West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur.

As expected, Enzo Maresca makes nine changes from Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League win over Legia Warsaw, with Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto and Nicolas Jackson back in the starting XI.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Cole Palmer, who was withdrawn at half-time on Thursday, keep their places.

The headline team news for Ipswich concerns Liam Delap, who drops to the bench. George Hirst comes in for him. Conor Townsend and Nathan Broadhead also come out of the starting line-up for Leif Davis and Jack Clarke.

Elsewhere, Arne Slot makes four alterations from the Liverpool team that lost at Fulham last time out.

Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Kostas Tsimikas and Luis Diaz come into the side at the expense of Caoimhin Kelleher, Andrew Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo.

Konstantinos Mavropanos and Carlos Soler return for West Ham as Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek drop out.

At Molineux, Wolves are unchanged, having won each of their previous three Premier League games. Matheus Cunha, who is back from suspension, is therefore named among the substitutes.

Finally, Ange Postecoglou has made six changes from the draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Those alterations see Ben Davies, Djed Spence, Archie Gray, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and Mathys Tel come in. Out go Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall and Son Heung-min, who is left out of the matchday squad entirely.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Chalobah, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, James, Gusto, Acheampong, Badiashile, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Sancho, Nkunku

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Johnson, Enciso, J Clarke, Hirst

Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Townsend, Luongo, Taylor, Philogene, Chaplin, Broadhead, Delap

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Jaros, Kelleher, Endo, Szoboszlai, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Quansah

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Todibo, Scarles, Ward-Prowse, Soler, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen

Subs: Fabianski, Coufal, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Soucek, Emerson, Ferguson

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Semedo, J Gomes, Andre, Ait-Nouri, Munetsi, Bellegarde, Strand-Larsen

Subs: Bentley, Djiga, S Bueno, Sarabia, Traore, R Gomes, Cunha, Mane, Hwang

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Gray, Romero, Davies, Spence, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Johnson, Tel, Solanke

Subs: Kinsky, Porro, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Bergvall, Kulusevski, Moore, Richarlison

