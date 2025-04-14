28
Dugout Discussion April 14

Bournemouth v Fulham team news: No Kluivert again

28 Comments
Bournemouth take on Fulham in the Monday night Premier League game.

Kick-off at the Vitality Stadium is at 20:00 BST.

There’s just the one change from Andoni Iraola following Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United last week.

Marcos Senesi replaces Ilia Zabarnyi at the back.

There’s still no Justin Kluivert but Marcus Tavernier is back among the substitutes.

The Fulham team news is nice and easy: the Cottagers are unchanged.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Arrizabalaga; Smith, Senesi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Cook, Adams; Semenyo, Scott, Ouattara; Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Brooks, Tavernier, Soler, Jebbison, Araujo, Zabarnyi, Winterburn.

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Sessegnon, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz.

Subs: Benda, Tete, Reed, Jimenez, Cairney, Traore, Cuenca, Willian, Smith Rowe.

  1. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    No dogs in this fight...Good night.

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Only Kepa and he's a Chihuahua in FPL terms.

      Will check back in a couple of hours to count his customary weekly 1 pointer.

  2. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    Started Semenyo 😀 Golazo

  3. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Semy G

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      52secs

      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        24 mins ago

        came early!

  4. dhamphiir
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Semenyo G

    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bloody hell hes got one of the 100 shots to hit the net

  5. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    If Spurs go out of europa this week which looks a bit 50/50 does that not significantly impact on the chances of a double 36? I've always thought they'd be more likely to postpone matches to after the FA Cup final not cause congestion to the finalists before it, if that was possible. I could be wrong but that feels the most sensible approach. As I understand it Spurs-Villa in 37 was the only potential stumbling block but won't be if Spurs go out.

  6. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    52 mins ago

    Semenyo my biggest differential, more goals please!

  7. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    48 mins ago

    semenyos first goal since gw 23 and naturally my rivals got him,you can shove this season up your hole

    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      30 shots since that goal before tonight lol.

    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      You must have gained with a better mid in the 10 weeks he’s blanked though

      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        no idea this a h2h league

  8. RamboRN
    • 13 Years
    44 mins ago

    Raya
    Saliba - Gvardiol - Munoz
    Salah - Saka - Sarr - Rashford
    Isak - Mateta - Marmoush

    Sels Murphy burn milenkovic
    0.9itb 2ft .
    Murphy to rogers and bench isak?

    1. HadiSLIM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      id bench Mateta / Rash ahead...

  9. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Evan how’d you miss that

  10. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    Evanilson with a big miss

  11. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Wow, Semenyo actually scored a goal.

  12. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Bournemouth have hit woodwork most times this season, 21 times

  13. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Semenyo. Rodgers. Pedro.

    All 3 score heavily when you don't own them or are on your bench.

    All 3 blank when in your starting 11.

    1. NZREDS
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yep.. semenyo was always gonna troll me after dropping him on a wildcard, had him for months and didn’t see much in the way of points at all!

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'd have BB that!

  14. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Kluivert watching game in the stands

  15. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Muniz big miss now

  16. HadiSLIM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thoughts appreciated?

    stockiing up on BB have enough FTs.
    FH 34.

    1) Pick 2 defenders:
    A- Bradley B- Kiwior C- Nunes Dias

    2) Pick 1 Mid:
    A- Rashford/Asesnsio B- Mbuemo

    3) take a -4 to move out Livra for the 3rd defender option? (or other)

  17. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    kepa haul loading

  18. F4L
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    theres been reds for less this season than that senesi challenge

