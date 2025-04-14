Bournemouth v Fulham team news: No Kluivert again

Bournemouth take on Fulham in the Monday night Premier League game.

Kick-off at the Vitality Stadium is at 20:00 BST.

There’s just the one change from Andoni Iraola following Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United last week.

Marcos Senesi replaces Ilia Zabarnyi at the back.

There’s still no Justin Kluivert but Marcus Tavernier is back among the substitutes.

The Fulham team news is nice and easy: the Cottagers are unchanged.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Arrizabalaga; Smith, Senesi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Cook, Adams; Semenyo, Scott, Ouattara; Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Brooks, Tavernier, Soler, Jebbison, Araujo, Zabarnyi, Winterburn.

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Sessegnon, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz.

Subs: Benda, Tete, Reed, Jimenez, Cairney, Traore, Cuenca, Willian, Smith Rowe.