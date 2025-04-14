Who is suspended or close to a ban in FPL Gameweek 33?

If you know about our Suspension Tightrope widget on the sidebar of our home page, you’ll have seen a once-long list whittled down over the last week or so.

Now, only a couple of names remain – and they will both be in the clear if they avoid being booked in the remaining matches of Gameweek 32.

That’s because we’ve reached a significant time of the season with regards to yellow card accumulation:

Above table from the Football Association website

All bar four teams have now completed 32 matches. Bournemouth and Fulham will reach that landmark on Monday, with Newcastle United and Crystal Palace following suit on Wednesday.

WHO CAN STILL BE SUSPENDED?

With no Crystal Palace or Fulham players on nine bookings, it’s only those from Bournemouth and Newcastle who can still be banned.

Antonie Semenyo (£5.7m) just has to get through Monday’s meeting with Fulham without a caution to be in the clear.

Teammate Ryan Christie (£4.9m) is on nine bookings too but is ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

Joelinton (£6.0m) meanwhile has Wednesday’s visit of Palace to negotiate before he’s free from the threat of suspension.

Players reaching 15 yellow cards before the end of the season will get a three-match ban. The above three midfielders are leading the way but still have some distance to go.

WHO IS BACK FROM A BAN?

Marc Guehi (£4.7m) and Eddie Nketiah (£5.9m) will return for the second match of Crystal Palace’s Double Gameweek 32 in midweek.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) will be back in Gameweek 33.

All three were sent off for two bookable offences in the A23 derby in Gameweek 31.

Southampton’s Flynn Downes (£4.7m) is now available after a two-match ban.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 33?

All of that leaves no one on the suspended list for on-field indiscretions.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.1m) does however remain provisionally banned by the FA after returning a positive drugs test.



