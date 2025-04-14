153
Suspensions April 14

Who is suspended or close to a ban in FPL Gameweek 33?

153 Comments
If you know about our Suspension Tightrope widget on the sidebar of our home page, you’ll have seen a once-long list whittled down over the last week or so.

Now, only a couple of names remain – and they will both be in the clear if they avoid being booked in the remaining matches of Gameweek 32.

That’s because we’ve reached a significant time of the season with regards to yellow card accumulation:

Gameweek ban 33

Above table from the Football Association website

All bar four teams have now completed 32 matches. Bournemouth and Fulham will reach that landmark on Monday, with Newcastle United and Crystal Palace following suit on Wednesday.

WHO CAN STILL BE SUSPENDED?

Gameweek ban 33

With no Crystal Palace or Fulham players on nine bookings, it’s only those from Bournemouth and Newcastle who can still be banned.

Antonie Semenyo (£5.7m) just has to get through Monday’s meeting with Fulham without a caution to be in the clear.

Teammate Ryan Christie (£4.9m) is on nine bookings too but is ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

Joelinton (£6.0m) meanwhile has Wednesday’s visit of Palace to negotiate before he’s free from the threat of suspension.

Gameweek ban 33

Players reaching 15 yellow cards before the end of the season will get a three-match ban. The above three midfielders are leading the way but still have some distance to go.

WHO IS BACK FROM A BAN?

FPL notes: Two Palace bans, Pedro benched + Cunha to return 1

Marc Guehi (£4.7m) and Eddie Nketiah (£5.9m) will return for the second match of Crystal Palace’s Double Gameweek 32 in midweek.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) will be back in Gameweek 33.

All three were sent off for two bookable offences in the A23 derby in Gameweek 31.

Southampton’s Flynn Downes (£4.7m) is now available after a two-match ban.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 33?

FPL notes 21

All of that leaves no one on the suspended list for on-field indiscretions.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.1m) does however remain provisionally banned by the FA after returning a positive drugs test.

153 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Eric Banternaaa
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Hello,

    Planning on using FH GW34.

    FPL Planner is showing that if I dont use 2FT in GW33 and then use FH in GW34 in GW35 I only have 1 FT?

    I thought the FT would roll through after the FH?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      You don't accumulate and you don't lose saved transfers.

      You have what you have in gw33 in this case.

      1. Eric Banternaaa
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        I thought this was the case but Live FPL doesn't show it!

  2. No Kane No Gain
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    I’m on a FH for 33 and playing 3-5-2.

    I am happy with my 10 other players but who should be the second striker next to Marmoush?! Torn between Watkins and mateta but neither excite me.

  3. _Ninja_
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best non Arsenal defender (to get Arteta AM) to get for Gabriel? Dare I double up on city Def with Ruben and hope they have a 2nd double? Or Someone cheap like Bradley?

    Raya
    Munoz Gvardiol Milenkovic
    Salah Saka Sarr Rogers Asensio
    Mateta Marmoush

    Areola Isak Kerkez Gabriel

  4. Eric Banternaaa
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    GW37 possible blanks:

    City & Bournemouth 64%
    Villa & Spurs 48%
    Palce Wolves 42%
    Forrest Hammers 26%

    Would make a interesting GW for those with strong DGW GW33 teams & no FH - City Palace Villa

