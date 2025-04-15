Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 36: Scout Notes

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 36 saw 95 goals scored in 36 matches across the three divisions. Here are the Scout Notes to consider, as we head towards one of the biggest Double Gameweeks of the season.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36 SCOUT NOTES

Salford smash expectations

The Ammies made it six games unbeaten, and are now four points off the Play-Offs, by winning 3-1 at Notts County and drawing with Doncaster.

Ossama Ashley (M) was a Fantasy standout in the first match, making five interceptions (+10), taking his total to 57 in 28 appearances. Kelly N’Mai (M) bagged 11 points for 0.5%, scoring (+6) the second of the night, before Luke Garbutt (D) secured the three points with a deflected strike (+7), nailing 11 for 1%.

Notts County’s David McGoldrick (F) scored his 16th of the season to get the Magpies back into the game. They’ve now lost two on the spin.

Donny disappoint

Although Salford did well, Donny reached seven unbeaten, while not delivering too many points for 7.9%, drawing both times.

Talk about a rollercoaster! Donny’s clean sheet versus AFC Wimbledon vanished in a flash thanks to Alistair Smith’s (M) strike (+6) – his sixth this season. Then the game flipped when Jake Reeves (M) saw red for the away team.

However, further drama was in store – substitute Billy Sharp (F) managed to get himself sent off in under a minute. Both players lost two points. But Jamie Sterry (D) popped up with the equaliser, netting a cool 10 points for just 1% of managers.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36 SCOUT NOTES: CHAMPIONSHIP

TITLE RACE SHIFT

Leeds leapfrog to first

The Whites racked up back-to-back wins for the first time since Gameweek 29, defeating Preston 2-1 at Elland Road. It brought in seven points for 2.3%, and 88 Championship points put them top on goal difference.

Manor Solomon (F) lit up the match, bagging a stunning opening goal (+5) and setting up the second, racking up 12 points for just 0.3% of managers. Jayden Bogle (D) also found the net, his sixth of the season, delivering a solid nine points for 5.7%.

Daine Kesler-Hayden (D) continued his impressive run, equalising for the away side and making it 23 points across his last three games. Dominating with 58% possession and unleashing 20 shots, Daniel Farke’s side only scored twice, despite their expected goals (xG) tally exceeding 3.5.

As the race heats up, they face Oxford United (A) and Stoke City (H) in Double Gameweek 37.

Burnley remain unbeaten

The Clarets made it 29 games without defeat by defeating Norwich City 2-1 in front of their home faithful.

Hannibal Mejbri (F) and Jaidon Anthony (F) struck early, putting their team in a commanding position within the first 25 minutes. Despite having less of the ball – 45% possession – and fewer shots, they looked set to equal Port Vale’s remarkable record of 30 clean sheets in a single season.

Yet Jack Stacey (D) had other plans, breaking their barrier in the 76th minute. While the record will have to wait another week, it was still a crucial win.

Popular midfielder Josh Brownhill (M) earned seven points, and Maxime Esteve (D), owned by 9.1%, chipped in with five, although James Trafford (G) didn’t manage a clean sheet for 18%.

Scott Parker’s side has two tricky tests in Gameweek 37, taking on Watford (A) and Sheffield United (H).

The Blades can’t stop their rut

The momentum continues to move, with the climb looking increasingly steep for Chris Wilder’s team after losing 2-1 at last-placed Plymouth Argyle, who are now within touching distance of safety.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s (M) stunning opener put the Blades in control, dominating possession with 70%. But the game took a dramatic turn as Ryan Hardie (F) and Muhamed Tijani (F) struck late, securing a vital three points for the relegation contenders.

For those with popular picks, Anel Ahmedhodzic (D) and Callum O’Hare (M) managed just two and three points respectively, while Gustavo Hamer (M) delivered a more respectable seven points for his 10% ownership.

Having suffered three straight losses, Sheffield United now find themselves five points adrift of the top two. Upcoming fixtures see them host Cardiff City and then travel to Burnley.

Meanwhile, Plymouth Argyle’s great escape bid continues as they prepare to face Middlesbrough (A) and Coventry City (H).

GAMEWEEK 36 SCOUT NOTES: PLAYOFF TWISTS AND TURNS

Bristol City, West Brom and Millwall remain in the race

The Robins secured a 1-1 draw at QPR, as George Earthy (M) scored his third goal of the season to secure a point for the Robins. Liam Manning’s side sit fifth in the table with 64 points, translating to 190 Fantasy points. They face Sunderland (H) and Luton Town (A) in Double Gameweek 37.

For West Brom, there was a 2-1 home win over Watford, thanks to Karlan Grant (F) and Mikey Johnston (M). The standout performer was Tom Fellows (M), assisting both to make it 14 and 15 of the season, and adding to his attacking contributions to earn an impressive 14 points for just 0.9% of managers.

Despite the loss, Watford’s Imran Louza (M) provided the consolation assist and contributed defensively and offensively, also scoring a noteworthy 12 points despite his 0% ownership. The Baggies are now just two points shy of a playoff spot, while Watford’s six-point gap could prove too much to overcome.

Finally, the Lions’ form has been remarkable since Alex Neil was appointed, recently beating Middlesbrough 1-0. Camiel Neghli (F) scored his first goal in four appearances, while Tristan Crama (D) banked 12 points – his second double-digit haul in a row.

They sit ninth, but are now two points off Coventry City, about to take on Blackburn Rovers (A) and Norwich City (H).

RELEGATION RACE

Cardiff City and Luton Town couldn’t maintain their winning ways after strong performances last week. The Bluebirds fell 1-0 at home to Stoke City, halting their four-game unbeaten streak. Similarly, Luton suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Blackburn Rovers, despite dominating possession, nearly 60%, and firing off 18 shots, ending their five-match run.

Thelo Aasgaard (M) and Millenic Alli (M) both came agonisingly close to equalising for Luton, hitting the woodwork with impressive strikes.

The Bluebirds are just one point from safety – their next two crucial matches see them travel to Sheffield United before hosting Oxford United. As for the Hatters, they remain three points off safety and their upcoming games against Derby County (A) and Bristol City (H) are massive six-pointers in their fight for survival.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36 SCOUT NOTES: LEAGUE ONE

Wrexham and Wycombe battle for second

The Red Dragons extended their unbeaten streak to six games with a goalless draw at Wigan Athletic, earning 3.1% of managers five points. While the match wasn’t a thriller in attack, Eoghan O’Connell (D) delivered a defensive masterclass, racking up 14 points for the 2% who backed him, thanks to an impressive 22 clearances (+7).

Fellow Red Dragon Max Cleworth (D) also impressed with 10 points, as did Wigan defenders Will Aimson (D) and James Kerr (D), who matched that tally. They now have 82 points in 42.

In contrast, the Chairboys snatched a crucial 1-0 victory against Stevenage at home, with Caleb Taylor (D) netting a dramatic stoppage-time winner. The centre-back’s late heroics earned him a massive 19 points for a select few managers and secured the team’s 16th clean sheet.

Richard Kone (F), despite being in 3.2% of teams, drew a blank for the fourth time in five. However, the team is on 81 points, firmly in the race to catch the Welsh giants.

Even though Birmingham City lost the Vertu Trophy final to Peterborough United at Wembley, the results mean they clinched League One’s title. While that wasn’t a surprise, their final loss, despite being favourites, was definitely unexpected.

Kudos to the Posh for grabbing a bit of silverware after a less-than-stellar season, giving their supporters something to celebrate.

Charlie Kelman can’t stop scoring

Leyton Orient recorded successive wins to remain in the playoff hunt, defeating Crawley Town 3-1 away from home.

The number 23 scored a quickfire brace, returning 14 points for 4.6%. He now has 13 goals in 2025, and is on par with Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele as the most in-form forwards across the ‘top five leagues’. Notably, he has six goals in five, taking his season total to 19 goals and seven assists in 42, totalling 209 points.

Richie Wellens’ side are three points behind Reading in seventh-place, about to take on Barnsley (H) and Cambridge United (A)

Stockport nearly cement a playoff spot

The Hatters made it four wins on the spin with a 3-1 victory over Rotherham United (H), putting them 11 points ahead of Leyton Orient heading into the final four matches.

Despite Malik Wilks’ (F) opener for the away side, Stockport rallied, with Jack Diamond (F), Brad Hills (D), and Kyle Wootton (F) all finding the net. Star man Wootton contributed a goal and an assist for a significant 11 points, extending his hot streak to five goal contributions in his last five games and an overall 21 in 42.

Dave Challinor’s side could be staring at back-to-back promotions, facing Peterborough (A) and Huddersfield Town (H) in Double Gameweek 37.

Charlton secure vital victory

Similarly, the Addicks went four unbeaten and banked nine points for 4.3%, defeating Cambridge 1-0.

Macauley Gillesphey’s (D) stellar performances are continuing. The centre-back bagged another 12 points and cleared the ball 14 times, pushing his season total to a whopping 322 from 41 appearances – still leading the pack by a solid 15 points. Fellow defenders Josh Edwards (D) and Tom McIntyre (D) also had a great week, securing 12 and 11 points respectively in their team’s 19th clean sheet of the season.

Nathan Jones’ side are against Northampton Town (H) and Wycombe (A) across the Easter weekend.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36 SCOUT NOTES: LEAGUE TWO

TITLE RACE

Port Vale flourish as Bradford fall

Lorent Tolaj (F) was magnificent at Vale Park as Darren Moore’s side won 5-0 over Bromley. The Swiss striker scored a brace and provided an assist to nail 17 points for 0.7%. 11 goals in 2025 also put him amongst Europe’s elite.

All defenders benefited from their 17th shutout, including Connor Hall (D), who secured 11 points for defensive efforts.

Elsewhere, what a thriller there was between Bradford City and Swindon Town. Even though Bradford lost 5-4, Calum Kavanagh (F) had an absolute field day, bagging a hat-trick and a huge 24 points – massive shoutout to the 0.1% who had him in.

He was on fire with two goals in the first ten minutes, but things went south when captain Richard Smallwood (M) got sent off. Meanwhile, Brad Halliday (D) was on top form for Bradford, racking up a goal and two assists for 15 points, though a yellow card and those five goals conceded knocked him down a bit.

Harry Smith (F) also grabbed a brace for the hosts, earning 12 points. The real drama came in the 95th minute with a Jack Shepherd (D) own-goal snatching the win for Swindon, followed by some controversial celebrations in his face that have got people talking online. What a game.

Vale are three points clear at the top with 76 points, next taking on Carlisle United (A) and Grimsby Town (H), while the Bantams have 73 and face Notts County (H) and Chesterfield (A).

Carlisle keep EFL hopes alive

The Cumbrians moved off the EFL pyramid’s bottom spot with a 2-0 victory at Morecambe, who they leapfrogged.

Terell Thomas (D) was an absolute rock in defence. He grabbed a fantastic 19 points, scoring the first goal and consistently delivering defensively. Jack Ellis (D) also shone, assisting twice and helping his team secure their tenth clean sheet.

Mark Hughes’ squad are on a roll after two consecutive wins put them just six points shy of Accrington Stanley. Matches against Port Vale (H) and Accrington (A) could become season-defining games, particularly the latter.

Thriller at Wham Stadium

Another classic match on Saturday, as Accrington Stanley were held to a 3-3 draw against Tranmere Rovers.

At half-time, it looked like the ‘Owd Reds were cruising, with a 3-0 lead thanks to Ben Woods (M), Tyler Walton (M), and Josh Woods (F). Walton bagged 13 points with an assist, and Woods wasn’t far behind with 10 and an assist of his own.

But then, Andy Crosby’s squad staged an unbelievable comeback. Omari Patrick (F) was on fire, scoring twice and setting up the other goal to grab a massive 17 points for just 0.1%. The key thing to note is that his winner came in the 101st minute! Talk about a huge result, with relegation on the line. All three comeback goals were outstanding.

Now, Tranmere sits at 44 points in 21st place, just ahead of Accrington’s 42 points. The former takes on Doncaster (H) and Barrow (A) while the latter meets Salford (A) and Carlisle (H). This relegation race is going down to the wire.

Colchester keep options open

Amidst all teams placed third to seventh, Colchester secured a massive win and are now just one point off the playoffs, defeating Newport County 2-0 away from home.

The U’s left it late, but Fiacre Kelleher (D) won it in the 88th minute, returning 16 points for 0% – he has 35 points in his last three. They found time to go one better, with Anthony Scully (F) doubling the score, his first goal since joining on loan.

A clean sheet topped it off, allowing all defenders to reap rewards – that’s their 19th of the season.

With a solid seven points from their last three matches, they’re now facing two crucial upcoming games against Crewe Alexandra (H) and Doncaster (A) – teams they’re aiming to overtake.