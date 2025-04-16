Newcastle v Palace team news: Magpies unchanged, Mateta starts

Newcastle United host Crystal Palace in the final match of Double Gameweek 32.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 19:30 BST.

The hosts are without head coach Eddie Howe, who is recovering from pneumonia. Assistant Manager Jason Tindall is standing in for him in the dugout and names an unchanged line-up.

Harvey Barnes, who is the highest-scoring outfield player of Gameweek 32 so far (15 points), continues on the left, so Anthony Gordon is again a substitute.

Alexander Isak, who has been Triple Captained by 412,981 Fantasy managers, leads the line hoping to add to his current tally of five points.

As for Palace, Jean–Philippe Mateta starts despite Oliver Glasner criticising his performance in the 5-2 defeat at Manchester City.

The Austrian has made two changes from that clash, with Marc Guehi, who missed out on Saturday due to suspension, and Will Hughes coming in for Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada. They are both on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Wilson, Gordon, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Willock, Longstaff, Miley

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Nketiah, Franca, Clyne, Kamada, Wharton, Esse, Chilwell, Devenny

