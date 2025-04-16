105
Newcastle v Palace team news: Magpies unchanged, Mateta starts

Newcastle United host Crystal Palace in the final match of Double Gameweek 32.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 19:30 BST.

The hosts are without head coach Eddie Howe, who is recovering from pneumonia. Assistant Manager Jason Tindall is standing in for him in the dugout and names an unchanged line-up.

Harvey Barnes, who is the highest-scoring outfield player of Gameweek 32 so far (15 points), continues on the left, so Anthony Gordon is again a substitute.

Alexander Isak, who has been Triple Captained by 412,981 Fantasy managers, leads the line hoping to add to his current tally of five points.

As for Palace, JeanPhilippe Mateta starts despite Oliver Glasner criticising his performance in the 5-2 defeat at Manchester City.

The Austrian has made two changes from that clash, with Marc Guehi, who missed out on Saturday due to suspension, and Will Hughes coming in for Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada. They are both on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Wilson, Gordon, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Willock, Longstaff, Miley

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Nketiah, Franca, Clyne, Kamada, Wharton, Esse, Chilwell, Devenny

  1. F4L
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    why does sarr just completely ignore sarr there ffs

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      *ignore Mateta obv

      Open Controls
    2. Craigsimpson
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Split personality disorder, probably.

      Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Miurohy G

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Murph G
      Tripps A

      Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    MURPHYYYYYYYYY

    tripps a 😀

    Open Controls
  4. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Trip assist

    Open Controls
  5. Thanos
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Murphyyyyuy

    Open Controls
  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    I hate Jacob Murphy with all my being

    Open Controls
    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Same

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Holding Gordon?

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        just now

        He'll come good

        Open Controls
  7. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Murphy killing me all by himself...

    Open Controls
  8. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Murphy deserves the ballon d'or i think

    Open Controls
  9. Il Capitano
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Trips A?

    Open Controls
    1. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      So it is

      Open Controls
  10. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    murphy goal trippier assist

    Open Controls
  11. F4L
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    anything Tonali can do....

    Open Controls
  12. Glasner Ball
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Damn, at least being Murphy makes it abit easier to accept

    Open Controls
  13. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Murphy punishing once again it's insanity

    Open Controls
  14. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Captain Murphy

    Open Controls
  15. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Get in Murphy!

    Open Controls
  16. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Why Murphy...why!

    Open Controls
  17. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Magic Murphy

    Open Controls
  18. The Red Devil
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Murphy banger! Might just keep him for 33 & sell the frauds cole and phil

    Open Controls
  19. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Tried to be different. Murphy was the obvious choice. Can have no complaints

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      He wasn't! Not once has he gone on a run like this all season.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Didn't he do something similar at the end of last season?

        He's been brilliant.

        Great goal

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Just a bit annoying he decides to turn into Messi right as everyone brings him in due to lack of alternatives.

          Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      He has been in great form since mid-December

      Open Controls
  20. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hower + Murphy combo has been abseloutely brilliant

    Open Controls
  21. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    And the people are getting rid of him for BB33, crazy

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yeah Murphy to Rogers is gonna be tough!

      Open Controls
  22. Sandy Ravage
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    TOON

    Open Controls
  23. putana
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    who did people bring in instead of murphy lol

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Think that's the point. So few options so Murphy is practically 100% owned among active players

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        83% of fantasy players are inactive?

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Looks that way

          Open Controls
      2. Golden Oldies
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thankfully all active players don't have him as captain though!

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I went Asensio

      Open Controls
  24. Waynoo
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Murphy my King

    Open Controls
  25. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Selling Murphy to a Villa attacker might not be the best move this GW...

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm free hitting in 34, but my plan was to stick murphy, barnes, and isak for as long as I can.

      Open Controls
    2. bobbyg
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Even with fh?

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh they are out on FH, but obviously back in my team for 34 onwards.

        Open Controls
  26. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    I cant believe that TC Murphy has worked out for people, just lol.

    Open Controls
  27. Punned It
      4 mins ago

      If Isak refuses to do anything worthwhile tonight as well, that's it, he's right out.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        just now

        He has a bad record vs Palace. Has a bad record vs Man U. Him not scoring in either of these was on the table. There's still plenty of time for him to haul though.

        Open Controls
    • Babit1967
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gordon to Murphy going well.

      Open Controls
    • FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Murphy was the TC to go for after all!

      Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Hendo wants a yellow for time wasting

      Open Controls

