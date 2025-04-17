FPL Gameweek 33 team news: Thursday’s injury updates

The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 33 got underway on Thursday.

Graham Potter, David Moyes and Simon Rusk faced the media, with the headline team news from these pressers in the article below.

WEST HAM UNITED

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (toe) will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Southampton, although Potter expects him to be available.

The Hammers remain without Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg).

“[We have a] slight issue with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, just a toe that he’s had to have an injection on. We’ll see how he is on Friday, but he should be okay for the game. We’ll see. “Cry’s still training with the physios, he’ll be a few weeks yet I think. It’s been a fairly complicated one for him, so we just have to take our time. “Apart from that, everybody’s okay and we’ll have a full squad for the game.” – Graham Potter

EVERTON

Orel Mangala (knee), Jesper Lindstrom (hernia) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) remain out for the Toffees.

Asked if Dwight McNeil is ready to start, David Moyes said:

“I think he’s getting much more ready. He’s had another couple of weeks training under his belt and he’s beginning to get short periods of games. He’s getting up to the intensity a bit better but you’ve got to remember he’s been out for a long time. “He’s really important to us. We need him for set-piece deliveries, all sorts of things, and I have to say I’m glad to get him back. Whether he’s quite ready [to start] yet, I don’t know but we’ll be happy to involve him if required.” – David Moyes

Moyes later discussed Seamus Coleman, who failed to make the matchday squad last week.

“I just chose not to [include him]. We have three right-backs, or people who could play there and I didn’t think we needed three, but this time [against Manchester City] I may change and do something different this week.” – David Moyes

SOUTHAMPTON

Flynn Downes returns from suspension this weekend.

Paul Onuachu (ankle) had to come off at half-time in Gameweek 32, with a late assessment set to be made to see if he can be involved.

“He’s back in and around it the last day or two, so it might be a bit 50-50 at this point, so it’s one to assess tomorrow and give us a bit more time to see where he’s at. “We’re hopeful but it’s not conclusive.” – Simon Rusk



