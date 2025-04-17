73
Team News April 17

FPL Gameweek 33 team news: Thursday’s injury updates

73 Comments
Share

The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 33 got underway on Thursday.

Graham Potter, David Moyes and Simon Rusk faced the media, with the headline team news from these pressers in the article below.

WEST HAM UNITED

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (toe) will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Southampton, although Potter expects him to be available.

The Hammers remain without Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg).

“[We have a] slight issue with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, just a toe that he’s had to have an injection on. We’ll see how he is on Friday, but he should be okay for the game. We’ll see.

“Cry’s still training with the physios, he’ll be a few weeks yet I think. It’s been a fairly complicated one for him, so we just have to take our time. 

“Apart from that, everybody’s okay and we’ll have a full squad for the game.” – Graham Potter

EVERTON

Orel Mangala (knee), Jesper Lindstrom (hernia) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) remain out for the Toffees.

Asked if Dwight McNeil is ready to start, David Moyes said:

“I think he’s getting much more ready. He’s had another couple of weeks training under his belt and he’s beginning to get short periods of games. He’s getting up to the intensity a bit better but you’ve got to remember he’s been out for a long time. 

“He’s really important to us. We need him for set-piece deliveries, all sorts of things, and I have to say I’m glad to get him back. Whether he’s quite ready [to start] yet, I don’t know but we’ll be happy to involve him if required.” – David Moyes

Moyes later discussed Seamus Coleman, who failed to make the matchday squad last week.

“I just chose not to [include him]. We have three right-backs, or people who could play there and I didn’t think we needed three, but this time [against Manchester City] I may change and do something different this week.” – David Moyes

SOUTHAMPTON

Flynn Downes returns from suspension this weekend.

Paul Onuachu (ankle) had to come off at half-time in Gameweek 32, with a late assessment set to be made to see if he can be involved.

“He’s back in and around it the last day or two, so it might be a bit 50-50 at this point, so it’s one to assess tomorrow and give us a bit more time to see where he’s at.

“We’re hopeful but it’s not conclusive.” – Simon Rusk

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


73 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    😀

    Open Controls
  2. Deulofail
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Live update after activating FH. Feedback welcome

    MARTINEZ
    GVARDIOL SALIBA Bradley
    KDB SAKA TROSSARD Salah Bowen
    MARMOUSH Wissa

    Henderson | CASH, KONSA, Ndiaye

    No money ITB but can of course downgrade bench for funds if necessary.

    Open Controls
    1. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I know palace have just been to led a cumulative 10-2, but don’t fancy a bite against Bournemouth and a coin flip against Arsenal?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        I could do. It's all very close in my mind. There's also Rashford, Rogers and Watkins to consider. Who would you go for?

        Open Controls
        1. asquishypotato
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          As much as I like Wissa, it seems a bit low threshold. If none of the other forwards have taken your fancy, maybe a Rashford punt or Mateta, both have been returning well (if not in the immediate recent games).

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Rashford a midfielder, unfortunately. So it's Watkins or Mateta. I'll give it some more thought, cheers

            Open Controls
    2. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I like it, especially the Trossard pick. It's very similar to my team next GW - unfortunately I don't have FH anymore.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers. If I could, I would go for about 7 Arsenal players

        Open Controls
    3. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Diaz needs to be in there surely

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Why's that? And who for?

        Open Controls
    4. Babit1967
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Kwior & Watkins instead of Saliba & Wissa and downgrade the bench to fit it in if need be?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        Why Kiwior over Saliba? Another close call but I think Saliba edges it in the bonus and slightly less likely to be rested.

        Open Controls
        1. Babit1967
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Saliba if you can afford but it was more just to fit Watkins in

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Ah I see. Yes I could afford Saliba if I completely trash my bench, which would probably be fine. Thanks

            Open Controls
    5. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Like the Trossard instead of Villa/Palace idea, but he just hasn't been returning to justify it imo..

      Bowen/Wissa instead of Villa/Palace attackers interesting call, consistent but not sure if they have hauls in them though

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Could see Trossard false 9 in one of the games which could see him closer to the goal.

        I'm not convinced by Wissa and Bowen, but they're probably the best of the SGWers IMO. Although Diaz is apparently a must for Babit.

        Open Controls
        1. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah can see a brace for Bowen alright, not going near Diaz after earlier season disasters

          Open Controls
        2. Deulofail
          • 9 Years
          just now

          for Yozzer*

          Open Controls
    6. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Thought Trent was back training?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        If so, I have a bench, but Bradley still likely to get 60+ mins, don't you think?

        Open Controls
        1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I think Bradley starts regardless! Trent will get a run out GW36(ARS)H GW38(CRP)H..So the traitor can put on another show and say goodbye to the Liverpool!!

          Open Controls
  3. putana
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Iriola has cost me a 25 point bench boost by lying about Kluivert's injury. Muppet

    Open Controls
  4. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    'BBing this week. FHing 34.
    Current XV below. Have 2FT….0.7m ITB

    Raya Areola
    Saliba Konsa Gvardiol Munoz Livra*
    Sarr Saka Rogers Salah* Murphy*
    Marmoush Mateta Isak*

    I have 100 points to catch up so no point playing safe.

    A) Isak & Livra -> Watkins & 5.3m def (Konate?)

    B) Isak & Murphy -> Watkins & O’Reilly

    C) Something else

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I doubt Watkins starts

      But who knows?

      Open Controls
  5. FISSH
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    1FT

    Would you do anything? Or just save it? Playing Bench boost this week and free hit next week so dont wanna lose a transfer.

    Raya
    Munoz, Gvardiol, Konsa, Bradley, Burn
    Salah, Sarr, Rogers, Saka, Murphy
    Mateta, Isak, Marmoush

    Open Controls
    1. FISSH
      • 12 Years
      50 mins ago

      Maybe Sarr > KDB?

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to roll that. I think your FT will be better value down the line

      Open Controls
    3. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      47 mins ago

      Do you keep 2FT if you roll thru BB and then FH? IE do you have 2FT GW35?

      Open Controls
      1. FISSH
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        i dont think u do

        Open Controls
      2. FISSH
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        ah you do keep them now.

        Open Controls
  6. Yozzer
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Who you prefer ?
    Boomo
    Diaz
    Bowen

    I have fh 34 and AM left so maybe Boomo is the best set and forget. Then get Wissa in 35 for Mateta

    Any other opinions. Bowen and Diaz are very tempting but Liverpool could be on the beach as early as next week

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Mbeumo for me. Nailed set and forget pick on pens

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      mbeumo. got diaz myself and a fun punt but gakpo is getting back to full fitness now. just hope for the time being its jota losing minutes like last gw

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      I like Mbeumo if you want someone through to the end

      Open Controls
  7. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    anyone else selling mateta this GW? Cant see him starting both matches now

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      No obvious replacement imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        Would second this

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        was thinking wood, spurs are either going to be on a massive downer after being knocked out and the atmosphere will be toxic, or get through and not care about the league. its a transfer was going to make in 34 anyways

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          Important to include how you plan to navigate BGW34 in the original post. Opens up SGW options if not on FH34

          Open Controls
          1. F4L
            • 10 Years
            26 mins ago

            ah my bad. yeah no fh to play

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              23 mins ago

              Wissa or Wood if looking to sell Mateta this GW

              Open Controls
              1. F4L
                • 10 Years
                just now

                cheers

                Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Who are the alternatives this GW? Probably Wissa outside of Marmoush/Isak

      Open Controls
  8. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    RAYA Areola
    GABRIEL*, MUNOZ, GVARDIOL, Burn, Kerkez
    Salah, Murphy, SAKA, SAVINHO, SARR
    MATETA, MARMOUSH, Isak

    3FT ahead of BB33 and FH34.

    Gabriel to Saliba is the obvious one. For the other two which is better

    A. Burn to Villa defender & Murphy to Villa Mid
    B. Burn to Dias & Savinho to Villa Mid

    Undecided on exact Villa options, but price doesn't really matter between options

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Possibly B

      It's all too close to call ATM.

      Open Controls
  9. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    *I'll lose 0.5m on selling Isak, but only 0.1m on Murphy - so could keep Isak and do

    C) Livra & Murphy -> Bradley & Tielemens (can't afford Rash or Ascen)

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      I wouldn't let increased value on players dictate who you should sell/keep at this stage of the season

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        ta

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Do you want Isak back? If you're FH34 then you can have him for IPS and the remaining games aren't amazing for him.

      But that option C looks solid

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Who are people going to have up front beyond 34 if no Isak? Marmoush is obviously one but who else do you end up with?

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          I'd agree, which is why I'm keeping.

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          Wissa, Wood, Pedro and Evanilson are all options to consider beyond 34 imo

          Open Controls
  10. simong1
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Best option from the below with 3FT? Will be using FH in GW34. No longer have BB. Would like to save as many transfers for GW36/37 as possible so unsure if it's worth saving that third FT for future gameweeks?

    Raya
    Gvardiol - Munoz - Livra
    Salah - Eze - Sarr - Murphy
    Isak - Marmoush - Evanilson

    GK - Kerkez - Foden - Gabriel

    A) Gabriel, Murphy & Foden > Kiwior, Saka & KDB
    B) Gabriel & Foden > Kiwior & Saka (roll 1FT)
    C) Murphy & Foden > Saka & KDB (roll 1FT)

    Open Controls
  11. Udogie-style
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Is it ok to take a hit to get Arteta in as third Arsenal pick? Currently on Emery, who also has a double.

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I did it

      Open Controls
  12. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Best Murphy replacement for BB33?

    A: Savinho
    B: Merino
    C: Rashford
    D: Bowen

    *already have Salah Saka Rogers Sarr

    *FHing in 34

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      rashford

      Open Controls
  13. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    If no FH34, which looks the best over the next 2 GWs? Will likely WC35

    A) Hit in 33 to bring DGWer: Rogers (NEW, mci) -4

    B) no hit in GW33: Murphy (avl) + Palmer (EVE)

    C) bring in a SGW in 33: Diaz (lei) + differential in 34 -4

    Open Controls
  14. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    What to do with Savinho, keep or find a way to get KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Currently keeping. I do have 1FT and the funds for a straight swap

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27153366

      Open Controls
  15. abaalan
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Best 3rd City and AVL options on bench boost to max out of DGW'ers (if any!)

    Already own the below, 2 FT, 3.6 ITB
    City : Gvardiol, Marmoush
    AVL : Rogers, Konsa

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Punt on Rashford and probably KDB

      Open Controls
  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Will Castagne keep his place and start on Sunday?

    Or is it safer to keep Murphy and hit him out for a BB squad?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I don't think Tete has played enough mins since recovering from his knee injury to start at the weekend

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        I think it was just 8 mins or so against Liverpool and Castagne stayed on with Iwobi making way.

        Might not have all his game time covered.

        Open Controls
  17. _Ninja_
    • 14 Years
    40 mins ago

    2FT 1.7m

    Doing Howe -> Arteta, who's the best Gabriel replacement?

    A. Dias
    B. Konsa
    C. Someone else

    Raya
    Munoz Gvardiol Milenkovic
    Salah Saka Sarr Asensio
    Mateta Marmoush Isak

    Areola Murphy Kerkez Gabriel

    Open Controls
  18. FootballRookie
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Which combo do you prefer?
    I am doing BB this week and FH next week...

    A) Saka and I.Sarr
    B) KDB and Trossard (or Rice)

    Open Controls
  19. Garlana
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    BB active
    2 ft and 1.5m itb

    Current team

    Martinez/Raya
    Gvardiol, Saliba, Munoz, Konsa, Burnley
    Saka, Salah, savinho, Murphy, Sarr
    Mateta, Isak, marmoush

    Current plan
    Murphy -> Rogers
    Burn -> Konsa or Bradley if Trent out for a while

    My transfers feel boring, so looking for suggestions, savinho is a pain but feel I have to just roll with him and hope for the best.

    Open Controls
    1. Garlana
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Burnley is Burn fwiw

      Open Controls
  20. DagheMunegu
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    On BB. Anything worth a hit ?

    Raya
    Kiwior Gvardiol Munoz
    Saka Salah Rogers Savinho Eze
    Marmoush Mateta

    Martinez Isak Burn Wan-Bissaka

    Open Controls
  21. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    What do you think to these moves? 3 FT's BB 33 and FH 34

    A. Murphy > Trossard
    B. Gabriel > Konate
    C. Not sure if I should bring in Konsa or bank the transfer.

    Current Team
    Martinez
    Munoz / Trippier/ Gvardiol
    Sarr / Savinho / Salah / Saka
    Isak / Marmoush / Mateta

    Raya | Murphy | Kerkez | Gabriel

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  22. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hi folks
    What has the most potential ?

    1) Gabriel and Murphy to Rogers and Kiwior
    2) Glasner and Gabriel to Arteta and Munoz
    3) Glasner and Gabriel to Pep and Kiwior

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.