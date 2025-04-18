FPL Gameweek 33 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’re set for a busy day of Gameweek 33 team news as at least 15 Premier League managers will face the media on Friday.

We’ll bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates on this page.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available – so keep refreshing for the latest news.

For the headlines from the four press conferences held already, read our Thursday round-up here.

GAMEWEEK 33: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

MANCHESTER CITY

Ederson (groin) will miss Manchester City’s trip to Everton, although Pep Guardiola couldn’t tell us if the goalkeeper has any chance of recovering for City’s second Gameweek 33 fixture against Aston Villa.

“Not ready for tomorrow. “I don’t know [if it’s a longer-term injury]. For that game, he’s not ready.” – Pep Guardiola on Ederson

Erling Haaland (ankle) won’t feature in either fixture, despite being pictured jogging.

“He’s not ready, neither. “Next games, will not be ready.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Nathan Ake (foot), John Stones (adductor) and Rodri (knee) also remain out.

“They’re getting better but not yet.” – Pep Guardiola on Nathan Ake and John Stones

Phil Foden and Manuel Akanji (groin) could be back, however.

“They come back [to training]. Phil just Thursday and today will do the second training session since the action from Old Trafford. Manu make two or three, started training sessions with us. I see him moving really well. “We’ll see today [if Akanji could be involved].” – Pep Guardiola on Manuel Akanji and Phil Foden

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta says Jorginho (rib) will miss the trip to Ipswich Town on Sunday.

The Arsenal boss also doesn’t expect Riccardo Calafiori (knee) to return.

“Jorgi is not going to be available yet, is still struggling with that incident, and Ricci as well is probably not going to be available.” – Mikel Arteta

Calafiori is, however, closing in on a comeback.

“If everything goes well, I think so. Maybe a little bit earlier. Let’s see. He’s on the pitch already, he’s doing quite a lot of stuff. We just need to make the right steps now to make sure that when he’s back he is in a good place to perform.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Riccardo Calafiori will be back for the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain

Gabriel Jesus (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring), Kai Havertz (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are longer-term absentees.

There’s still a good chance of seeing Havertz again in 2024/25 but his manager reiterated that the Champions League semi-finals, which take place on either side of Gameweek 35, would likely be “too close” for the German.

Arteta has rotated heavily in the Premier League recently, with all eyes on the UEFA Champions League. But with the clubs behind the Gunners closing the gap in the league table, especially Newcastle United, the Arsenal head coach hinted at a renewed focus on domestic matters.

“Yeah for sure because obviously we were in a much better position but the last two draws have significantly changed the perspective. Credit to Newcastle for the form that they are in and the way that they’ve been playing, as well. We need to step up and start to win games.” – Mikel Arteta on whether the narrowing gap has ‘played on his mind’

CRYSTAL PALACE

Oliver Glasner says the Eagles have no fresh concerns following the midweek pummelling by Newcastle United.

There is good news for Jean-Philippe Mateta owners: not only was his substitution on Tyneside not injury-related but his manager confirmed he will start against Bournemouth.

“He had a time he couldn’t train [after his injury against Millwall] and of course he lost a little bit of rhythm in the beginning when he came back. “He looked to get tired during the second half [at Newcastle], that’s why we took him off. At City, it was a tactical sub, but this time it was about the 60th minute, we were 5-0 down, and then I took off three players. “It was more: ‘Okay, three days later we have a game against Bournemouth; we face Arsenal and Aston Villa. We have a quite busy programme, and also it was managing the minutes of the players. “You could see it was always a different reason – and he [Mateta] will start again tomorrow.” – Oliver Glasner on Jean-Phillipe Mateta

The Eagles’ only confirmed absentees are Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure, who are out for the season with knee injuries.

ASTON VILLA

Unai Emery is set to have a fully-fit squad for Saturday’s Premier League test against Newcastle United.

Leon Bailey was the last man left in the physio room but even he returned to the matchday squad for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

“The most important for me now is how they are, the players. We are going to train this afternoon, we are going to try to test the players how they are for tomorrow. “It’s good news that in the last matches we’ve been recovering a lot of players. At the beginning, every player is available for tomorrow. The only test then is if someone can feel something or is tired more than normal.” – Unai Emery

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) is very close to a return for the Reds, with a place on the bench a real possibility this weekend.

“Trent is coming back from an injury, he trained with us yesterday and every time he plays with us and trains with us, he shows his commitment. He has worked so hard to be back already now, and the moment he is on the pitch, he shows me what a great football player he is and how much he is involved in us trying to achieve our goals this season. “He has worked so hard during the whole season and now in his rehab to be back with the team again. The fans of Liverpool, everyone who watches football for the last five, six or seven years, knows he is an incredible full-back, has been an incredible full-back for this football club and let’s see what the future brings. “[He is] not [ready] to start but if things go well today and tomorrow, he might – might – be on the bench. But definitely not to start because he is out for five-and-a-half weeks and this is today probably his first session with the team. “It was Wednesday I think he did parts of the team session. So he’s not able to start but hopefully he can be able to join us because for Conor [Bradley], he has been out for a long time, so for him to play 90 [minutes] isn’t easy as well. So it would be nice if Trent is with us during the weekend, yes.” – Arne Slot

Joe Gomez (hamstring) remains out.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Sven Botman is making better-than-expected progress in his recovery from a knee injury but Gameweek 33 will come too soon.

Jason Tindall, again sitting in for the ill Eddie Howe, gave us the latest on the Dutch stopper.

“Certainly not this weekend. It’s too soon for him this weekend but as I said, he’s ahead of schedule. He’s back he’s on the grass now, he’s joining in some parts of training. So maybe next weekend, possibly he could be involved or could be there for selection. Again that will be assessed over the coming days we’re certainly really, really pleased with his progress.” – Jason Tindall on Sven Botman

Lewis Hall (foot) and Jamaal Lascelles (knee) remain unavailable, too.

Howe/Tindall have named the same starting XI for the last six matches in all competitions, with the hitherto peripheral Harvey Barnes and Kieran Trippier coming into the side at the start of that run.

“Testament to all these players that weren’t starting games and weren’t in the team for a long period. When they come in, they deliver performances, but you can only do that if you’ve got the right attitude and your work day in, day out is consistent and mentally you’re strong, you deal with the frustrations in the right way. “Certainly, Harvey Barnes has done that since he’s come into the team. Anthony Gordon, with the quality he’s got, was a big miss. Harvey’s come into the team and delivered excellent performances individually, but team performances, as well. “The same to say about Kieran Trippier. He’s had a similar season this year, he wasn’t playing. Tino was at right-back and Lewis Hall was at left-back. Kieran Trippier had to be patient but I think since they’ve both come into the team, they’ve been exceptional.” – Jason Tindall

CHELSEA

Romeo Lavia (muscle) is set to return to the Chelsea squad this weekend.

Marc Guiu (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (muscle) and Omari Kellyman (hamstring) remain out, however, while Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) is still suspended.

“Romeo is back. He is training with us and he can be available for Sunday. With him, we are going to try the same thing that we are trying with Reece [James]. “I would like to play Reece every three days but we are trying to manage him to help him. We will try to do exactly the same thing with Romeo because, for us, he is an important player.” – Enzo Maresca

The Blues suffered a poor 1-2 loss to Legia Warsaw on Thursday but progressed to the UEFA Europa Conference League regardless and Enzo Maresca was pleased that he could rest a few key bodies in the process.

“We rest Enzo [Fernandez], we rest Moi [Caicedo], we rest Levi [Colwill], we rest Trev [Chalobah], we rest Noni [Madueke], Pedro [Neto], we rest many players. “That’s why I said that, for sure, we are not happy about the Conference League result, but at the same time, we try to manage a little bit the first result and to rotate players.” – Enzo Maresca

Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson were given 58 and 45 minutes respectively against Legia, with neither scoring.

“No doubt that using them [on Thursday] is to build a little bit the physical condition but also to build mentally a little bit because they struggle to score in this moment. So to give them 45 minutes, one hour, it’s also a chance to see if they can score and they can go again. And when they don’t score, for sure I’m worried.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson

BOURNEMOUTH

Justin Kluivert (muscle) looks set to come back into the Cherries’ squad after being out since the end of March.

Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) is not ready to return, however.

Ryan Christie (groin) and Enes Unal (knee) also remain out.

“I think, comparing to last week’s, I think Justin will be available if he trains normal. That’s the plan, and if everything goes normal, he’s going to be available. “Sini is not going to be available and the others should be fine. I hope nothing happens and everyone is ready to go.” – Andoni Iraola

When asked about his centre-half dilemma, Iraola said he’d “more or less” made up his mind for the weekend.

The fit-again Marcos Senesi made his first league start of 2025 on Monday but was hooked at the break, with Illia Zabarnyi coming on to partner Dean Huijsen.

“More or less, I know what’s going to happen tomorrow but obviously I’m not going to tell you here because I don’t know who [Crystal Palace] are going to play with, so I will try not to say it today also. “For me, it’s 50/50 at the end when you evaluate the players, all the players. It’s what they do offensively, what they do defensively, what’s the balance, what are the needs for a specific game, who will have the ball more, what we will need from each of the centre-backs. Sometimes we need one to be more aggressive, the other ones to cover more. It’s not the always the same side and every game plan is different. “So, we try to see how they are. Obviously, first how they are training, how we feel them confidence-wise and then the concrete matchup but I’m very happy because now I have especially in the defensive side options in every position. Normally I don’t do a lot of defensive subs because normally we focus more on the [attack] but in the last games we’ve done it and I think they’ve worked.” – Andoni Iraola on his centre-halves

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Kauro Mitoma is back after recovering from a heel injury that caused him to miss Gameweek 32.

Jan Paul van Hecke is also available after serving a one-match ban for his dismissal in the A23 derby.

“The big word today is positivity. One thing is very positive: Kaoru is back. JP is back.” – Fabian

In a further boost, back-up goalkeeper Jason Steele (shoulder) returned to action for the under-21s on Monday and is now in first-team contention after a three-month absence.

There is positive news on other longer-term absentees, too.

Joel Veltman (foot), Georginio Rutter (ankle), Adam Webster (muscle), Tariq Lamptey (foot), James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) and Igor Julio (hamstring) have all been out for some time but Fabian Hurzeler hinted that some were closing in on comebacks.

“We have a lot of rehab players or injured players who are in the end stage of their rehabs and start training next week.” – Fabian Hurzeler

The Argus reports that Veltman, Lamptey and Igor are the three Seagulls who are set to train next week.

“There’s a chance, there’s a chance, yes.” – Fabian Hurzeler on whether we’ll see James Milner or Ferdi Kadioglu again this season

Rutter and Webster may miss the rest of the campaign, however.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Victor Lindelof and Noussair Mazraoui are both expected to be available on Sunday after both had to deal with “personal issues” during the Lyon game.

Matthijs de Ligt (foot), Toby Collyer (leg), Jonny Evans (muscle) and Amad Diallo (ankle) are expected to remain out, while the seasons of Joshua Zirkzee (hamstring) and Lisandro Martinez (knee) are over.

Ruben Amorim hinted at rotation this weekend after being taken to extra time by Lyon on Thursday.

“I have to see it, players like [Diogo] Dalot, they are always ready but today he was really tired. The guys that are at risk to have an injury, we will try to save them so we will see [on Friday]. “I think it is not the best moment or the best season to put some kids to play because, again, they need a strong base to really show what they can do. But in this moment, we need to do it and sometimes you have surprises.” – Ruben Amorim

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Jeanricner Bellegarde, Matt Doherty and Hwang Hee-chan (muscle) will all be assessed ahead of the weekend but Vitor Pereira says they “don’t have serious injuries”.

The Wolves boss had said last weekend that the withdrawals of Bellegarde and Doherty were “precautionary” in nature.

Pedro Lima (ankle) and Sam Johnstone (“small problem”) are training but not with the squad, so look set to miss out.

Wolves are also without longer-term absentees Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee).

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank says Igor Thiago (knee) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) are “getting closer” but given that neither player featured in a B-team friendly on Monday, we’re not expecting either of them to be back this weekend.

First-team squad members Hakon Valdimarsson, Rico Henry, Michael Kayode, Mathias Jensen and Gustavo Nunes were all involved in that kickabout.

Josh Dasilva (knee) and Fabio Carvalho (shoulder) remain sidelined but there are no fresh concerns.

FULHAM

Marco Silva reported no fresh concerns ahead of the visit of Chelsea.

Only long-term absentee Reiss Nelson (hamstring) is confirmed as unavailable, with Harry Wilson (foot) now back in team training after months on the sidelines.

IPSWICH TOWN

Kieran McKenna revealed on Friday that Jaden Philogene has an MCL injury, so is unlikely to feature again this season.

Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles), Ari Muric (shoulder) and Sammie Szmodics (ankle) were already on the medium-to-long-term injury list.

Omari Hutchinson (hamstring) and Kalvin Phillips (unknown) are also unavailable to face Arsenal.

Liam Delap, who was reduced to substitute duty last weekend because of an injury, has trained but will again need to be assessed.

LEICESTER CITY

Wout Faes and Jeremy Monga are back in training and in contention for Sunday’s meeting with Liverpool.

The pair missed out in Gameweek 32 with minor issues.

“There are no new injury concerns, which is good and gives us a boost following an improved result last time out. “Wout Faes and Jeremy Monga are expected to be in full training today and tomorrow with the team and available for the game this weekend.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

Facundo Buonanotte is also available again after being ineligible to face his parent club, Brighton and Hove Albion.

Long-term absentee Abdul Fatawu (knee) is back on the grass but some distance from a playing return.



