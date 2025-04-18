FPL General’s Gameweek 33 team reveal + transfer plans

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks through his Gameweek 33 team.

Gameweek 32 Review

The Bench Boost didn’t exactly go to plan but the Gameweek was a good one with a green arrow from 35k to 27k. The late charge towards the top 10k has commenced!

Two free transfers were used to replace the injured duo Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) and Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) with William Saliba (£6.5m) and Savinho (£6.2m) to patch up the Bench Boost. The Savinho decision wasn’t the best idea in hindsight and I’ve now got a headache with him going into Double Gameweek 33. Saliba was disappointing too but he was brought in more with the Arsenal double in mind. This will be his week! Daniel Munoz (£5.3m) somehow managing to score negative points in a Double Gameweek will go down in FPL folklore.

At 27k, the troops are 28 points from the top 10k. With the Free Hit set for deployment in Gameweek 34, it’s certainly possible to get there. I’ll be very happy with another top 50k finish, however; anything more would be a bonus.

Gameweek 33 Bus Team



