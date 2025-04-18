434
FPL General’s Gameweek 33 team reveal + transfer plans

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks through his Gameweek 33 team.

FPL General reveals his first draft for 2024/25 1

Gameweek 32 Review

General Gameweek 33

The Bench Boost didn’t exactly go to plan but the Gameweek was a good one with a green arrow from 35k to 27k. The late charge towards the top 10k has commenced! 

Two free transfers were used to replace the injured duo Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) and Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) with William Saliba (£6.5m) and Savinho (£6.2m) to patch up the Bench Boost. The Savinho decision wasn’t the best idea in hindsight and I’ve now got a headache with him going into Double Gameweek 33. Saliba was disappointing too but he was brought in more with the Arsenal double in mind. This will be his week! Daniel Munoz (£5.3m) somehow managing to score negative points in a Double Gameweek will go down in FPL folklore. 

At 27k, the troops are 28 points from the top 10k. With the Free Hit set for deployment in Gameweek 34, it’s certainly possible to get there. I’ll be very happy with another top 50k finish, however; anything more would be a bonus. 

Gameweek 33 Bus Team

434 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    Using BB, have 2 FT. Free Hit next week (so can have triple Newcastle again):

    Raya
    Saliba - Gvardiol - Konsa - Munoz
    Saka - Salah - Sarr - Rogers
    Marmoush - Mateta
    (Martinez - Isak, Murphy, Livramento)

    a. Isak + Livramento -> Wissa + Dias
    b. Isak + Murphy -> Joao Pedro + KDB
    c. Livramento -> Bradley
    d. hold transfers for 36/37

    Thanks!

    1. Lallana_
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      D - team looks good

    2. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'd probably play Isak over Konsa

  2. Lallana_
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Thoughts on this for a -8?

    Gabriel>Dias
    Ederson>Martinez
    Murphy>Tielemans (bench Isak) - 59% chance of a double in GW36
    Glasner>Arteta

    Sadly cannot afford Rogers and I'm not sure about bringing in Munoz with his fixtures, defensive form and low chance of a future double.

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Too much. Lose the Murphy part and keep it to -4

      1. Lallana_
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers, yeah, Murphy is in form!

  3. Jaok
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    BB33 FH34

    Martinez
    Munoz Garvdiol Konsa
    Saka(c) Rogers Sarr Salah
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Areola Murphy Livramento Gab*

    A: Gab + Livramento -> Kiwor + Saliba
    B: Gab + Murphy -> Kiwor + Trossard
    C: Something else?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A from those

  4. Moneymar
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    TC Marmoush or Saka?

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Saka

  5. valderramasbarber
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Evening all, who should I bench?
    a) Mitoma
    b) Evanilson
    c) Martinelli

    Cheers

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      A marginally

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  6. LFC
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Currently have two issue; glasner as AM and no arsenal defence apart of injured Gabriel

    Would you

    A) glasner to Arteta and play kerkez
    B) gabriel to kiwior and keep glasner
    C) glasner and gabriel to Arteta and kiwior (-4)

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      C unless you think Palace will sneak a win

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I think C is ok

  7. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Gabriel, Burn and Savinho out to Saliba, Dias and Rogers. Look good for a BB?

    Raya, Areola
    Saliba, Dias, Munoz, Kerkez, Gvardiol
    Salah, Murphy, Rogers, Sarr, Saka
    Marmoush, Isak, Mateta

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes, nice

    2. Lallana_
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks good!

  8. Goat
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    When do embargoed quotes come out?

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      2230 is the norm but you don’t often get team news in the embargoed sections

      1. Goat
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah I’ll do transfers once they all seem ok

  9. XX SMICER XX
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Thoughts on:
    Gabriel Livramento Murphy Savinho to
    Kiwior Scarles Rogers Mbuemo -4

    Leaves me £1.5m ITB hopefully for Pep AM 35-37

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Just Gab and Murphy to Kiwir and Roger’s?

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Something I am considering.

        Or Gab Liv Murp to Kiwior Rogers XXX

  10. tbos83
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Planning to BB. Have 3ft.

    A) Livra, Milenk, Murphy > Konsa, Dias, Enzo
    B) Saka, Murphy, Milenk > KDB, Trossard, Konsa
    C) something else

    Martinez* Raya*
    Saliba* Livra Munoz* Milenk Gvard*
    Salah Eze* Murphy Rogers* Saka*
    Isak Mateta* Marmoush*

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      C - don't like either A or B

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Same

      2. tbos83
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Hmm. Another thought is just to use one ft (prob to bring in Konsa), but also feels a bit risky if Newcastle don't get anything

  11. Henning
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    On Bench boost this gw and Fh next.
    Is it worth to sell Livramento or Milenkovic for - 4? If so who to get?
    Other defenders is Saliba Gvardiol Munoz

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not for a hit

    2. Goat
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Kiwior for Livra.

      But you probably already have 3 arsenal

  12. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Who would you bring in for Gabriel?

    A) Saliba (leave 0.2ITB)
    B) Kiwior (leave 1.9ITB)

    Who’s the best asset? How useful could that money be?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      A if you can afford. You tell us whether the £1.7m is better use down the line.

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks. It feels like Saliba is the obvious answer - I just don’t know what I’d do with that 1.7 right now and I’m not sure when it would come in handy!

        1. Fantasyfreaks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          AssMan?

          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Already used

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A unless you have the spare monies planned for a future transfer

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Nothing in mind yet

  13. NZREDS
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Do we think savinho starts? 0ITB but could shift him to rogers - could be a bit sideways though if Rogers is rested / rotated? Don’t really have the funds for much movement so kinda stuck with him.

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Would be just our luck if Rogers is finally rested now but he’s much more nailed than Savinho

      1. NZREDS
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Given my season it’s definitely happening 😀 I’ll make the wrong call either way!

    2. Goat
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Keep Sav

    3. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      https://x.com/Jumpthewave/status/1913262512411193587 in 100% of the predicted teams here, but it's Pep.

      1. NZREDS
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers! Was kind of hoping he wasn’t looking to start to make my decision easier 😀

  14. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Is Murphy to Bowen worth a -4?

    1. Goat
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If FH34 then yes.

  15. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Saliba or Kwior to replace Timber?

    Do Foden > KDB

    Probably busy before the game closes tomorrow 🙁

    1. Goat
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Saliba and KDB yes

    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes to KDB, grappling with the Arsenal decision myself. Saliba probably but I’m very tempted by Kiwior

    3. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes For KDB

    4. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cheers,

  16. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    So those are my moves for This GW and I am gonna BB
    Valdimarsson Gabriel Murphy >
    Areola Bradley KDB
    for -4 and exact Money
    Yaaay
    Nope

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Yeah

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Thx

    2. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'd probably avoid hit and keep Murphy

  17. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Would Savinho start just one game in this DGW, is Bowen a better option?

    1. Goat
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bowen is better yes.

      Luxury move

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Bowen is better

  18. Elijah's Wood
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Second Arsenal attacker (have Saka). Only have up to £6.4m for a mid.

    A) Merino
    B) Rice

  20. Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    After -4, will field the following?

    KdB, Rashy, Cash are minutes risk but hopefully the potential upside will outweigh

    Raya Areola
    Gvardiol Munoz Kiwior Cash Neco
    Saka KdB Salah Rashford Sarr
    Mateta Marmoush Isak

  21. In sane in de bruyne
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Bench one

    A) Murphy (avl)
    B) Mbeumo (BHA)
    C) Bruno (WOL)

    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      a

  22. CarelessGenius©
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    A. Luis Diaz?
    or
    B. Asensio/Rashford?
    this GW?

  23. estheblessed
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    G2G?

    Raya
    Konsa, Gvardiol, Kirkez
    Salah, Bruno, Saka, Sarr
    Mateta, Isak, Marmoush

    Areola, Murphy, Estupinan, Livramento

  24. Lallana_
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which one?

    a) Rogers, Henderson
    b) Tielemans, Martinez

    with B, Villa have a 59% chance of a DGW whereas Palace have a 17% chance.
    No Rogers but Tielemans has secured minutes and good xGI per 90.

