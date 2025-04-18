Who are the best Villa players to buy in FPL?

The biggest Double Gameweek of the season so far is here, with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City all playing twice.

In this Scouting the Doubles, we take a closer look at Unai Emery’s side.

THE FIXTURES

Villa are in a good run of form, winning all of their past four league matches, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets.

The Double Gameweek 33 fixtures are tough on paper, however, with clashes against fourth-placed Newcastle United and fifth-placed Man City.

That said, with victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, Villa extended their unbeaten home run to 18 games across all competitions.

They’ve already beaten Man City this season, too.

xG rank (last six) xGC rank (last six) xG rank (season) xGC rank (season) Newcastle 7th 6th 5th 6th Man City 5th 5th 4th 8th

Villa ‘blank’ in Gameweek 34 due to their involvement in the FA Cup semi-final.

Beyond that, they host Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, with visits to Bournemouth and Manchester United completing the agenda.

On the face of it, it’s a tricky run, but it isn’t the worst time to be facing Spurs and United, who will likely prioritise Europe.

ROTATION RISK?

Villa bowed out of Europe earlier this week, but they are still in the FA Cup.

Notably, they’ll face Palace in their semi-final at Wembley just a few days after the conclusion of Double Gameweek 33, so we could see a bit of rotation, particularly in the attacking spots, given the depth at Emery’s disposal.

However, the Spaniard has challenged his players to secure UEFA Champions League qualification after PSG knocked them out on Tuesday, so it’ll surely remain the priority, given the financial implications.

Saturday 19 April: Newcastle United (h), Gameweek 33

Newcastle United (h), Gameweek 33 Tuesday 22 April: Manchester City (a), Gameweek 33

Manchester City (a), Gameweek 33 Saturday 26 April: Crystal Palace (n), FA Cup

Crystal Palace (n), FA Cup Saturday 3 May: Fulham (h), Gameweek 35

VILLA’S UNDERLYING NUMBERS



