Who are the best Villa players to buy in FPL?

The biggest Double Gameweek of the season so far is here, with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City all playing twice.

In this Scouting the Doubles, we take a closer look at Unai Emery’s side.

THE FIXTURES

Villa are in a good run of form, winning all of their past four league matches, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets.

The Double Gameweek 33 fixtures are tough on paper, however, with clashes against fourth-placed Newcastle United and fifth-placed Man City.

That said, with victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, Villa extended their unbeaten home run to 18 games across all competitions.

They’ve already beaten Man City this season, too.

xG rank (last six)xGC rank (last six)xG rank (season)xGC rank (season)
Newcastle7th6th5th6th
Man City5th5th4th8th

Villa ‘blank’ in Gameweek 34 due to their involvement in the FA Cup semi-final.

Beyond that, they host Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, with visits to Bournemouth and Manchester United completing the agenda.

On the face of it, it’s a tricky run, but it isn’t the worst time to be facing Spurs and United, who will likely prioritise Europe.

ROTATION RISK?

Villa bowed out of Europe earlier this week, but they are still in the FA Cup.

Notably, they’ll face Palace in their semi-final at Wembley just a few days after the conclusion of Double Gameweek 33, so we could see a bit of rotation, particularly in the attacking spots, given the depth at Emery’s disposal.

However, the Spaniard has challenged his players to secure UEFA Champions League qualification after PSG knocked them out on Tuesday, so it’ll surely remain the priority, given the financial implications.

  • Saturday 19 April: Newcastle United (h), Gameweek 33
  • Tuesday 22 April: Manchester City (a), Gameweek 33
  • Saturday 26 April: Crystal Palace (n), FA Cup
  • Saturday 3 May: Fulham (h), Gameweek 35

VILLA’S UNDERLYING NUMBERS

  1. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    Thanks Tom. Been waiting for this article all evening. Just wondering whether to bring Rogers in for a hit

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      So are any Villa worth getting? [paywalled]

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Just Rodgers, Martinez and Konsa it says.

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Thanks, with 1FT was considering Livramento > Konsa on BB.

    2. NZREDS
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Im thinking savinho to rogers - not sure if savinho is gonna start

  2. Elijah's Wood
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Old page

    Second Arsenal attacker (have Saka). Only have up to £6.4m for a mid.

    A) Merino
    B) Rice

    1. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

  3. Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    KdB, Rashy, Cash are minutes risk but do you think the potential upside will outweigh ? Or should I play safe with Rogers, Konsa etc

    Team after -4
    Raya Areola
    Gvardiol Munoz Kiwior Cash Neco
    Saka KdB Salah Rashford Sarr
    Mateta Marmoush Isak

    1. Front 442
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’ve brought KDB in.
      I’m 500K OP so worth a punt and a bit of fun for me.

  4. Bobby_Baggio
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Evening all. 2FT & 0.9m ITB. BB this week. Worth transfer out of Livramento? Have 3 Arsenal already.

    Raya
    Munoz - Gvardiol - Livramento
    Rogers - Sarr - Murphy - Salah
    Mateta - Marmoush - Isak

    (Areola) - Saka - Saliba - Konsa

    1. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Livra - Dias maybe?

      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 13 Years
        just now

        You trust double city defence?

  5. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Cucurella ➡️ Munoz for free ? Only have Mateta

    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      This will be 1o doublers

      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        And a BB

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Palace on the beach, don't bother with a defence that conceded 10 goals in last two fixtures.

      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah I actually sold him b4 poop hit the fan

  6. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    How many of you tempted by Saka (c) over Marm? What can possibly go wrong…

    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I believe he starts both with mins managed in Ipswich game

    2. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Not any more after researching.
      Switched

  7. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Should I bring in Pep or Arteta for the last week of my AssMan chip? Howe has done great, 42 points in the last 4, but feel it's worth it to switch up. I have 3 City, so would need to transfer out one of them to bring in Pep. I'm planning to do Palmer -> Saka, and then will have 1 more FT.

    A) Savinho/Howe -> (Rogers|Rashford)/Pep for -4
    B) Howe -> Arteta for free

    Raya
    Gvardiol Munoz Konsa
    Salah Saka Sarr Savinho
    Isak Marmoush Mateta
    Howe

    1. FF Dirtbag
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      B

    2. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

    3. ebb2sparky
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

    4. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks y'all!

  8. CarelessGenius©
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    A. Luiz
    or
    B. Asensio
    this GW?

    1. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Asensio as Douglas Luiz and David Luiz are no longer in FPL

  9. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Raya (sels)
    Konate kiwior munoz (burn milenkovic)
    Saka palmer salah rogers (murphy)
    Mateta marmoush isak

    Which ? 5 fts

    A) palmer to kdb, gw34 4fts & bench other 4 players, AM33-35, BB36, FH38
    B) murphy palmer burn to 4.6def. eze kdb, BB33, FH34, AM35/36-37/38
    C) palmer to kdb, FH34, AM35-37, BB38

  10. The Tonberry
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Ederson, Trippier, Murphy to Martinez, Kiwior, and KDB worth the -8 for BB33?

    Alternatively I could do Raya and Konsa instead of Martinez and Kiwior?

    Would have the full set of 12 DGW players plus Salah, Isak, and Areola.

    Will FH34

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      KDB©?

      1. The Tonberry
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Hadn't thought about it really, but will most likely captain Saka or Marmoush

  11. The Frenchie
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Current attack : Mateta - Wood - Isak

    Who would you sell to get Marmoush ? I'm gonna Free Hit in GW34 so I'm concerned about the fixtures from GW35. Should I Sell Isak then ?

    1. Prison Mike
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Wood

  12. Prison Mike
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Worth a hit?

    Savinho -> Rashford (-4)

    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      I wouldn't

    2. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Don't think it's worth a hit

    3. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      If it was Rogers, I’d be tempted.

  13. Big Col
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Which is the better combo?

    A) Rashford & Ruben

    B) DKB & Mazraoui

    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Devin Ke Bruyne? Maybe A

    2. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      KDB & Bradley?

      1. Big Col
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Can’t afford Bradley

        1. The Tonberry
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          I would probably punt on an OOP Sessegnon at 4.1 if you're after a really cheap defender - unless you can afford one of the Villa 4.5 defenders

          1. Big Col
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Good shout!

  14. jordan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bench boost with Sels, Murphy, Robinson, Kerkez? Will there be a better opportunity?

    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I would.

  15. hariv
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    4FT and 1.6 ITB - plan to FH in GW34 and BB in GW36

    Sels Kepa
    Gvardiol Gabriel Konate N.Williams Ait-Nouri
    Salah Palmer Murphy Semenyo Hudson-Odoi
    Pedro Isak Mateta
    AM Howe

    A) Kepa/Gabriel/Palmer/Howe --> Areola/Saliba/Saka/Arteta
    B) Gabriel/Palmer/Semenyo/Howe --> Saliba/Saka/Rogers/Arteta
    C) Gabriel/Palmer/Semenyo/Pedro/Howe --> Kiwior/Saka/Rogers/Marmoush/Arteta -4

    Any other suggestion?

  16. T88MYE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who is your must have DGW player?

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Marmoush and Saka

    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Marmoush.

    3. Goat
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Gvardiol & Saliba (C)

  17. swanseag55
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    How nailed is Kiwor until the end of the season? Is Saliba worth 4 points over him. Thinking of playing AM chip on Pep in GW35 but would mean a minus 4 if I get Salian

    1. Goat
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I think Saliba outscores him by 4. From bonus points plus maybe 1 or 2 extra starts

    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Who knows, one of them where if he’s benched for one you wouldn’t be surprised although Calafori out is helpful for his xmins. Not sure worth 4 points in the short term, think he starts both.

  18. Mesh
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Rogers or Rashford and why?

    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Rogers - nailed and has a good ceiling.

    2. NZREDS
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I leaning towards Rogers - I suppose rashford could be rotated with Watkins?

    3. Lallana_
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Rogers for minutes

  19. FF Dirtbag
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Savinho and Glasner -> Rashford and Pep worth a hit?

    Have to due to 3x Mci and 3x arsenal...

    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Rogers over Rashford for me.

      1. FF Dirtbag
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Already got him. Current team is:
        Raya
        Saliba Gvardiol Munoz
        Salah Saka Savinho Rogers
        Isak Mateta Marmoush

        Areola; Murphy Burn Agbadou

  20. Skout
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    A) Livra to Bradley
    B) Livra to VVD
    C) Isak to Watkins

    Raya
    Gvardiol Munoz Kiwior
    Salah Savinho Sarr Saka Rogers
    Marmoush Mateta

    Areola Isak Konsa Livra
    BB33, FH34, 2.7itb, 1FT

    1. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      B

    2. Lallana_
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  21. KingGinger
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Not on BB - Start Isak or Konsa? (Leaning to Isak)

    And would you take a -4 to move Asensio to Rogers (play one of above) or Murphy to Rogers and bench both above players?

  22. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hey gents!
    Not had that much time this week to look at transfers, what would you do here?

    **Playing Bench Boost**

    Raya
    Munoz - Gvardiol - Gabriel*
    Foden* - Saka - Salah - Sarr
    Mateta - Marmoush - Isak
    __________________________
    Martinez: Murphy: AWB: Burn

    2FT’s, 0.7 ITB

    Gabriel + Foden To

    A) Saliba/Kiwior + KDB
    B) Saliba/Kiwior + Rogers
    C) or Gabriel + Foden + Murphy > Kiwior + KDB + Rogers for -4?

    Any opinions much appreciated, cheers.

  23. Lallana_
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which one?

    a) Rogers, Henderson
    b) Tielemans, Martinez

    with B, Villa have a 59% chance of a DGW whereas Palace have a 17% chance.
    No Rogers but Tielemans has secured minutes and good xGI per 90.

    1. cigan
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

  24. Fantasyfreaks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    2FT
    Murphy+Livra < KDB+Scarles (SOU)

    BB33 FH 34
    Bench of Areola Salah Isak Scarles

    1. Fantasyfreaks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Is it worth getting KDB for Murphy at the expense of a minutes risk player in Scarles of West Ham?

  25. T88MYE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Team from 32.. kinda set up for this DGW and planned BB but it's 3 Newcastle, only have 0.2 ITB Plan to FH for 34.

    Raya
    Saliba, Gvardiol, Konsa, Munoz
    Salah, Sarr, Eze, Saka
    Watkins, Marmoush

    Martinez, Isak, Murphy, Livra.

    BB
    a) Yes
    b) No

    Any players worth a hit
    1) Livra - Bradley
    2) Livra - AWB
    3) Isak & Murphy (-4) for KDB/Bowen & Larson/wood
    3) Roll with team.

  26. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    I'll be on FH34

    A. Murphy > Rogers

    B. Sarr > Rogers

    C. Roll FT

    1. Skout
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    2. Fantasyfreaks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A. considering Sarr has a double

    3. Goat
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  27. Skout
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which looks better:
    A) Kiwior and VVD
    B) Saliba and Bradley

    1. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      B for me

    2. Goat
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  28. cigan
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Pretty much set on this FH, only doubt is the last midfield spot. Rashford, Sarr, Bowen or Diaz?

    Raya, Saliba, Saka
    Gvardiol, Kdb, Marmoush
    Rogers
    Mateta
    Mo, Bradley

    90mins against Leicester > most dgw options for me. Bowen aside, do you feel there any other standout single gw targets everyone's forgetting about?

  29. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    What to do? Got 2FT + 2.3M ITB

    Raya
    Gvardiol Gabriel** Munoz
    Salah Saka (C) Sarr Savinho
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Areola Murphy Livramento Williams

    A) Murphy and Gabriel to Rogers/Rashford and Saliba BB33
    B) Murphy, Savinho and Gabriel to Kiwior, KDB and Rogers -4pts BB33
    C) Something else

