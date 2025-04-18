272
Scouting The Doubles April 18

Who are the best Arsenal players to buy in FPL?

Four clubs have a Double Gameweek 33 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL): Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

In this Scouting the Doubles entry, we take a closer look at the Gunners.

Arsenal began this season as title contenders but, like in 2023/24, have slipped into second place – this time behind a dominant Liverpool side that could win the league as soon as next weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s men have their Champions League campaign to focus on now, but also boast perhaps the easiest pair of games among our four doublers.

We’ll take a look at the fixtures, form and a few key Arsenal players which could be worthy of FPL investment for Double Gameweek 33 and indeed the rest of the season.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TAKEAWAYS

First, though, let’s dive into Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg, which saw the Gunners triumph 2-1 over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu to beat Los Blancos 5-1 on aggregate and advance to the semi-finals for just the third time in history.

Bukayo Saka (£10.5m) started and largely excelled, making amends for a poor first-half penalty miss to open the scoring with a fine chipped finish after the interval. 

Arsenal’s “starboy” was his side’s most advanced player in his 77 minutes on the pitch, interlinking well with Martin Odegaard (£8.2m) as well as the forward-tracking Jurrien Timber (£5.7m).

Makeshift striker Mikel Merino (£6.1m) dropped deep, often more so even than the increasingly creative Declan Rice (£6.2m), but was still on hand to provide assists both for Saka and Gabriel Martinelli’s (£6.5m) decisive stoppage time effort. 

Stats-wise, Merino, Odegaard and Rice each crafted two key passes, with Saka leading the way for shots (four).

All in all, it was a relatively comfortable night for the Gunners in the Spanish capital, with Madrid having just three shots on target (half of Arsenal’s tally), the first of which came after an hour of play.

Timber also did well to largely contain Vinicius Junior, with William Saliba (£6.5m) instead at fault for the hosts’ consolation goal, having been caught out in possession by the pacey Brazilian.

Leandro Trossard (£6.7m) emerged from the bench to replace Saka with a quarter of an hour to go and offered a few threatening runs, with Arteta’s other three substitutions – Ben White (£6.1m) for Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko (£4.8m) for Rice and Kieran Tierney (£4.3m) for Martinelli – only coming late in injury time.

We’ll get into the possible implications of all this for FPL a little lower down.

THE FIXTURES

The Gunners have already beaten both of their Double Gameweek 33 opponents this season – they are the only one of this week’s four doublers who can say that.

It was a relatively uneventful affair when Ipswich visited the Emirates, with Arsenal winning by a goal to nil whilst coming to terms with the then-recent loss of their star player to injury. The Tractor Boys’ form has dwindled ever since, resulting in their all-but-confirmed relegation from the top flight. Kieran McKenna’s side have shown some fight in recent weeks, but it ultimately has meant little when they keep leaking goals at the other end.

Palace – who Arsenal beat 5-1 in the reverse fixture – had a woeful time in their first of two back-to-back Double Gameweeks, conceding 10 goals in the space of two matches. All the Eagles really have to play for now is the FA Cup, their semi-final of which falls just three days after their trip to the Emirates. Could we therefore see a rotated and/or unfocused Palace side used as a warm-up match for the Gunners’ own cup ambitions, six days prior to their Champions League semi-final against PSG?

Post-Gameweek 34, in which Arsenal will blank due to opponents Palace’s involvement in the FA Cup, the fixtures are more of a mixed bag for Arteta’s crew.

Bournemouth beat them back in Gameweek 8 but have been on a bit of a downward spiral recently, winning just one of their last seven league matches ahead of Gameweek 33. Liverpool may already have the title wrapped up by then but – especially with no other competitions to focus on – will be unlikely to let off the gas, especially at home to their nearest challengers.

Like the Cherries and Reds, Newcastle have also beaten Arsenal in the league this season – as well as two more times en-route to their EFL Cup victory – and have both the form and fixtures to challenge for Champions League football next season, so may be hard to get past.

It doesn’t get much sweeter in Gameweek 38 than down-and-out Southampton, although that match comes six days before a potential Champions League final – so it could be rotation central or a possible bloodbath, depending on how far the Gunners advance in Europe.

ROTATION RISK?

There’s a strong chance that Arsenal’s UCL ambitions could see Arteta rotate his squad for the matches around their two semi-final ties against PSG, as well as the final should they make it that far. 

Some players could also be given a breather against Ipswich this weekend after two highly charged matches against Real Madrid in each of the last two midweeks.

Here’s how the Gunners’ fixture schedule currently looks:

  • Sunday 20 April: Ipswich (a), Gameweek 33
  • Wednesday 23 April: Crystal Palace (h), Gameweek 33
  • Tuesday 29 April: PSG (h), Champions League semi-final 1
  • Saturday 3 May: Bournemouth (h), Gameweek 35
  • Wednesday 7 May: PSG (a), Champions League semi-final 2 
  • Sunday 11 May: Liverpool (a), Gameweek 36
  • Sunday 18 May: Newcastle (h), Gameweek 37
  • Sunday 25 May: Southampton (a), Gameweek 38
  • *Saturday 31 May: possible Champions League final*

After the first Champions League quarter-final leg on Tuesday 8 April, Arteta rested five of his starting XI – Saka, Timber, Odegaard, Merino and Myles Lewis-Skelly (£4.5m) – against Brentford on Saturday 12 April. All five came on at some stage, with Tierney, Zinchenko, Jorginho (£4.6m), Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri (£4.5m) their replacements from the start that day.

The same starters were named in each leg against Madrid, so there’s a chance a few of those key names could be given a rest from the off against struggling Ipswich, but we’d at least expect to see them all at some point on Sunday afternoon if they don’t start.

There are then six days between the Crystal Palace match to conclude Double Gameweek 33 and the visit of Paris Saint-Germain that begins the Champions League semi-finals. You’d think Arteta would like to send out a full-strength side to face the Eagles in preparation for that huge European tie nearly a week later, though minutes could still be managed – particularly if the Gunners find themselves comfortably in front against Oliver Glasner’s hot-and-cold group that evening.

Rather, more of a possible concern is the Gameweek 35 outing against Bournemouth on 3 May. That’s sandwiched between Arsenal’s two UCL semi legs, with four days on either side of it – the same length of time as was afforded to the Gunners between the first Madrid match and Brentford in Gameweek 32. As such, regardless of the outcome of the first game against PSG, we can probably expect to see some rotation by Arteta to keep his key men fresh and ready to get done whatever is needed against the Parisians on 7 May.

With their upcoming fixtures, especially this appealing Double Gameweek 33, FPL managers will still likely fancy at least two or three Arsenal assets for their squads. As we’ve seen with Saka over the past few weeks, though, there’s always a threat of rotation to be aware of, particularly with European exploits undoubtedly the main focus for Arteta and co at this point.

WHO ARE THE MOST-OWNED ARSENAL PLAYERS IN THE TOP 10K?

PlayerPositionOwnership % (top 10k)
RayaGoalkeeper63.54
SakaMidfielder53.96
SalibaDefender35.95
GabrielDefender20.61
TimberDefender11.20
MerinoMidfielder3.40
KiwiorDefender2.21
NwaneriMidfielder0.90
TrossardMidfielder0.54
OdegaardMidfielder0.30

David Raya (£5.5m) was Arsenal’s most-owned player among FPL’s top 10k heading into the Double Gameweek 32 deadline, per LiveFPL. The Spanish shot-stopper had a total ownership of 63.54%.

Saka has the next highest ownership among that contingent, at 53.96%, followed by Saliba at 35.95%, the injured – but almost unanimously benched – Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) at 20.61%, Timber at 11.2% and then Merino down at 3.4%. Gabriel’s stand-in, Jakub Kiwior (£4.8m), was selected by 2.21% of the top 10k ahead of Double Gameweek 32.

So, which of the above – and the rest of Arsenal’s troops – are the most worthy of investment heading into Double Gameweek 33 and beyond?

BEST ARSENAL PLAYERS TO BUY IN FPL

MIDFIELD/ATTACK

  1. LeytonOrient
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Best AM Transfer combo?

    1) Arteta + Diaz
    2) Pep + Kiwior

    I have Gvardiol and Raya.
    Transfer out is Glasner + Gabriel out to free up ARS spot.

    Open Controls
    1. LeytonOrient
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      *Ruben Diaz

      Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    3. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    OA

    Best Murphy replacement for BB33?

    A: Savinho
    B: Merino
    C: Rashford
    D: Bowen

    *already have Salah Saka Rogers Sarr

    *FHing in 34

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      What’s the best duo for the run-in?

      KDB + Kiwior
      or
      Rashford + Saliba

      Open Controls
    2. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      Attracted by Rashy and Bowen. The latter has some good fixtures and is nailed.

      Open Controls
    3. LeytonOrient
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      B just because you should have 3 ARS this GW

      Open Controls
  3. Kinder Mbueno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    Ok so need to ship Gabriel and want to punt on Merino in for Sarr so can't swap gab for ars Def. BB this week, FH next. Thinking ahead to 35 onwards is milenkovic a decent swap even though they have to this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Kinder Mbueno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Or Watkins for Mateta

      Open Controls
    2. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Good call.

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I've been looking at non-Arsenal defenders and not particularly blown away by any options. I think Milenkovic is a good option for the run in from 35 but maybe a waste of a slot if you're BB this week

      Open Controls
      1. LeytonOrient
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        X2
        Amazed I’m not strongly considering Ruben Diaz, makes me feel dirty.
        Inevitably reverting back to NFO DEF next GW after he gets me 2 points in the double.

        Open Controls
      2. Kinder Mbueno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        But better than Gabriel lol who would you go for instead? Don't really fancy villa double fixtures for defence and my other defs are Gvard Munoz Livra Konate

        Open Controls
        1. Kinder Mbueno
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          37 mins ago

          Trying to future proof at same time as will only have 1ft by 35

          Open Controls
        2. LeytonOrient
          • 10 Years
          35 mins ago

          Agreed. Konsa originally was my plan but I’ve gone off that entirely.
          I’m half tempted to double Arsenal DEF and sacrifice Arteta AM

          Open Controls
    4. Punned It
        39 mins ago

        I was saving FTs for Milenkovic in 35, but probably better to get him in for Gabriel. No reason he couldn't return or have a CS against Spurs, they're still quite rubbish and barely held on yesterday even though they were playing against 10.

        Open Controls
    5. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      What’s the best duo for the run-in?

      KDB + Kiwior
      or
      Rashford + Saliba

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Got your full team? KDB will be great IF he stays fit.

        Open Controls
        1. Prinzhorn
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Raya
          Munoz - X - Burn - Gvardiol - Neco
          Salah - Saka - Rogers - X - Sarr
          Mateta - Isak - Marmoush

          X = Gabriel and Murphy on the way out

          Open Controls
      2. LeytonOrient
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        This is tough.
        Probably A for me.
        Kiwior will ultimately match Saliba’s score (ish) and KDB could finish up in a blaze of glory

        Open Controls
    6. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Am I G2G with this BB squad?

      RAYA
      SALIBA GVARDIOL DIAS
      Salah SAKA RASHFORD SARR
      Isak MATETA MARMOUSH
      Sels ROGERS MUNOZ KONSA

      Captain?

      A. Salah
      B. SAKA
      C. MARMOUSH

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour ago

        Nice. I'd be aiming for something like this if it didn't cost me a hit or two

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          No hits for me as played WC in 31

          Open Controls
      2. LeytonOrient
        • 10 Years
        59 mins ago

        Saka or Marmoush (c)

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          39 mins ago

          So tough isn’t it, Saka has the fixtures and extra points IF he starts both

          Open Controls
          1. LeytonOrient
            • 10 Years
            36 mins ago

            Inevitably I will go Marmoush to avoid Saka mins risk and Pep will play without a 9. While Saka romps for 180 mins.

            Open Controls
    7. Fernandito
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      BB gw33 FH gw34
      Raya Pope
      Saliba Konsa Gvardiol Muñoz Livramento
      Salah Rashford Rogers Saka Sarr
      Isak Mateta Marmoush

      Pope & Livramento to Areola & Ruben with 2FT?
      Or save transfers for later gw’s?

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I’m going for it with Schar and Murphy to RUBEN and ROGERS!

        Open Controls
    8. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Rashford or Asensio captain?

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Wow lol neither but if gun to head Trashford

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I'm going to swerve Arsenal this week and go all in on Villa.

          Worked out well for me last week when I avoided all Newcastle and tripled on Palace.

          So let's double down.

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            lol good luck

            Open Controls
        2. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
    9. FantasyFooty01
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Raya
      Munoz Livarmento Gvardiol
      Sarr Murphy Salah Palmer
      Marmoush Isak Mateta

      Bench: Martinez Gabriel Dorgu Savinho
      4 ft 0.2itb

      Will be bench boosting. Thinking of the below transfers

      Palmer> KDB
      Gabriel> Kiwor
      Murphy> Rogers

      That will leave me with 2.3 itb but need to get rid of savinho. Any suggestions? Any other route I should go?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Good moves, you could punt on some SGWer like Bowen or Diaz, alternatively double with Rash

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyFooty01
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Like the Bowen shout

          Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Looks great if for free! Savinho to Rashford?

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyFooty01
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          If I do Rash, is it worth upgrading Kiwior transfer to Gabriel as I will have 1.8 ITB

          Open Controls
    10. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      If we hear he starts, would you just keep Savinho?
      Alternatively, would you move Savinho to Rash, Bowen, Diaz or KDB(-4)?

      Open Controls
      1. LeytonOrient
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Well if Savinho > KDB is an option I think thats a no brainer.

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          26 mins ago

          Only for a hit and would have to move Isak or Mateta

          Open Controls
        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          26 mins ago

          Not quite sure it’s an option for -4, KDB not sure to start eighter

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Good point, cheers

            Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        44 mins ago

        Doesn't make sense to sell in this scenario

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Sounds right, like defo KDB -4 would be off the list, tho Rash, Bowen and Diaz still tempting tbh

          Open Controls
    11. Sabz_1111
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Who to bench out of Isak or Murphy this game week?

      Usually would be a no brainer but with Isak’s form I have Murphy starting over him. Right choice or overthinking it and go with the striker?

      Open Controls
      1. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Isak

        Open Controls
      2. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I mean start isak

        Open Controls
    12. Skout
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Murphy and Gabriel to Rogers and Kiwior?

      Raya
      Gvardiol Munoz Konsa
      Salah Savinho Sarr Saka
      Marmoush Mateta Isak

      Areola Gabriel JMurphy Liv
      BB33, FH34, 1.9itb, 3FT

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Yes, or sell Sarr instead as Murphy in form?

        Open Controls
        1. Skout
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Prefer the doublers, will FH Murphy in next GW and not too keen on the rest of their fixtures despite the form

          Open Controls
    13. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Saka predicted to be benched?

      Open Controls
      1. LeytonOrient
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        GODAMMIT don’t say this too loud, Mikel might hear you

        Open Controls
      2. boc610
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        he's not in one single predicted lineup ive seen

        Open Controls
      3. Maddamotha
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        He’ll probably just at least one in the double. Need match fitness, and PSG game is 6 days after the Palace game.

        14. dham
    14. dhamphiir
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Open Controls
      1. dhamphiir
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Arne Slot. #LFC

        Alexander-Arnold could return this weekend.

        ‘Trent is coming back from injury and trained with us this week… He is not ready to start, but if things go well today and tomorrow, he might - might - be on the bench. First session with the team was Wednesday, so not able to start but let's see if he can join us.’

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          54 mins ago

          Wow, early!

          Open Controls
        2. mookie
          • 11 Years
          45 mins ago

          I don't know where you got that, but the actual quote is:
          "Ready for this weekend? Trent?"
          Slot: " Not to start, but if today and tomorrow things go well, he might, might be on the bench. But definitely not start because he was out for 5 and a half weeks and today is probably his first session with the team. Wednesday, I think, he did parts of the team's session."

          Open Controls
          1. mookie
            • 11 Years
            37 mins ago

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhBTpvPEQ44&t=465s&ab_channel=BeanymanSports

            Open Controls
          2. dhamphiir
            • 9 Years
            just now

            https://x.com/bendinnery/status/1913146117295845675?s=46&t=jhnsB95Yy_U9oeU3YHKhdA

            Open Controls
      2. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Hopefully Bradley's star to shine brightly for me again one last time.

        Open Controls
    15. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Gabriel/Murphy/Savinho to

      A) Kiwior/Rogers/KDB for -4
      B) Konsa/Merino/KDB for -4
      C) Gabriel/Murphy to Saliba/Rashford for free, keep Savinho

      Also debating selling Murphy or Sarr (get one less doubler)

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        52 mins ago

        I'm holding Murphy I think. Red hot form at the moment so I don't think you can drop him.

        C see fine with Sarr. Not feeling the KDB love personally

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
    16. Maddamotha
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Best midfielder upto 6,7?! Already own Rogers and Sarr. Have 3 Palace.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Rashford

        Open Controls
    17. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      On BB33/FH34 which combo looks better?

      A. Saliba, Konsa, Rashford, Savinho
      B. Saliba, Dias, Rashford, Sarr
      C. Dias, Konsa, Merino, Sarr

      Have City and Arsenal defenders already. Merino and Rashford could be any Arsenal or Villa midfielder.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    18. Purse83
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      A) Kerkez, Murphy, Foden > Scarles, Merino, KDB

      B) Kerkez, Livra, Foden > AWB/Bradley, Kiwior, KDB

      Scarles a risk but enables Merino punt. Potter is giving him minutes and suspect will start him after his confidence taking a hit against Salah last week.

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Who is scarles?

        Open Controls
    19. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      BB squad after transfers:

      Raya Areola
      Kiwor Gvardiol Milenk Munoz Livra
      Saka KDB Rogers Salah Sarr
      Isak Marmoush Mateta

      No more to change right?

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Looks good

        Open Controls
    20. El Copo
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      1. Get Rashford or Rogers?
      2. Captain Saka or Marmoush?

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        rog, marm

        Open Controls
    21. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      11 double game weekers starting
      Martinez
      Digne Munoz Saliba Gvardiol
      Kdb Rogers Saka Sarr
      Marmoush Mateta

      Raya Salah Wissa and Livra.
      Time to bench boost?

      Open Controls
    22. woodywoodlington
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      It's my last week of AM, and I'll be changing from Howe, who's done great for me so far. Question is: Arteta or Glasner? I'm 20 points behind leader in my league, so wondering on taking a chance on Palace getting something against an Arsenal team with one eye on PSG. Or is that stupid - do I just take Arteta and Arsenal's two tasty fixtures? Thoughts welcome!

      Open Controls
    23. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Who to captain here?

      Saliba
      Saka
      Salah
      Rogers
      Mateta
      Marmoush

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Rogers could be good.

        Open Controls
      2. woodywoodlington
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I think Rogers is a gamble with those two fixtures. I'm going Marmoush, but can see good arguments for Saliba and Salah.

        Open Controls
    24. Doru
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Raya , Areola
      Munoz, livra, gvardiol, milenkovic, konsa
      Saka, murphy, sarr, salah, rashford
      Mateta, isak, marmosh

      2 ft , 2.4 itb

      Benchboosting this week but also trying to think ahead to future gameweeks. (Will fh next)

      Am pondering:

      A. Livra >> saliba
      B. Livra + murphy >> bradely + savinho
      C. Livra + sarr >> kiwior + bowen

      Im open to other alternatives as well.. Thanks!

      Open Controls
    25. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Raya
      Munoz - X - Burn - Gvardiol - Neco
      Salah - Saka - Rogers - X - Sarr
      Mateta - Isak - Marmoush

      X = Gabriel and Murphy on the way out

      A) KDB + Kiwior
      B) Rashford + Saliba

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        A for me. KDB could be a great differential.

        Open Controls
    26. choco27
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Isak to Watkins for -4, with 12 doublers (on BB)
      Yes or No?

      Open Controls
    27. FantasyFooty01
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Raya
      Munoz Livarmento Gvardiol
      Sarr Murphy Salah Palmer
      Marmoush Isak Mateta

      Bench: Martinez Gabriel Dorgu Savinho
      4 ft 0.2itb

      Will be bench boosting. Thinking of the below transfers

      Palmer> KDB
      Gabriel> Kiwor
      Murphy> Rogers

      That will leave me with 2.3 itb but need to get rid of savinho. Also considering Livarmento to Bradley. Is it worth it? Any suggestions?

      Open Controls
    28. FantasyFooty01
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Raya
      Munoz Livarmento Gvardiol
      Sarr Murphy Salah Palmer
      Marmoush Isak Mateta

      Bench: Martinez Gabriel Dorgu Savinho
      4 ft 0.2itb

      Will be bench boosting. Thinking of the below transfers

      Palmer> KDB
      Gabriel> Kiwor
      Murphy> Rogers

      That will leave me with 2.3 itb but need to get rid of savinho. Also considering Livarmento to Bradley. Is it worth it? Any suggestions?….

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.