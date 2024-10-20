287
287 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    That's it.
    I'm staying away from Foden.

    Saka to Palmer tonight confirmed

    Open Controls
    1. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Saka and Havertz to Salah and Wissa from now on

      Open Controls
  2. Raybigblue
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Saka + Konsa to Sonny and Lewis
    2 free transfers yay or nay or any other standouts ??

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      do you have Palmer?

      Open Controls
      1. Raybigblue
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Yes and mbeumo

        Open Controls
  3. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Haaland C and Lewis, let's go!

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      same

      Open Controls
    2. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      snap, let's see some points!

      Open Controls
    3. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Goals for both!

      Open Controls
      1. Sir T. From Ultracrepidate
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          = points for everyone!

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            This

            Open Controls
    4. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Moment of silence for Foden 100k new owners

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Until he comes on for the last 30mins +

        Open Controls
      2. threeputt
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        home to SOU next week looks good now though

        Open Controls
        1. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Does it though? Why is he benched today?

          Open Controls
    5. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Everton defenders looking like good options again?

      Pickford and Mykolenko the standouts?

      Open Controls
      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        They look better. Not expecting last seasons levels. They should have conceded a few vs Newcastle to be fair.

        Open Controls
    6. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      3 hours ago

      18 points with Haaland, Lewis, Salah and Palmer to go.

      Bloody nora

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        That's good compared to a lot of teams.

        Open Controls
      2. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Nice brag

        Open Controls
      3. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        You have green arrow currently and have all the main guys for today. Brag more.

        Open Controls
    7. henrysquire
      • 6 Years
      3 hours ago

      Foden is such a trap this year. Glad I didn't fall for it.

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Yup, I’ve learned my lesson before with Pep

        Open Controls
    8. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      3 hours ago

      Gw10 front line of Wissa, Cunha, Haaland?

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Looks mint on paper

        Open Controls
      2. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Meesa like Wissa

        Open Controls
      3. Raybigblue
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Yes looking at game week 12 for me DCL to Wissa

        Open Controls
      4. Neto
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Wissa, Haaland, Raul

        Open Controls
      5. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Yep I already played around with that one week ago. But still seems difficult throwing two transfers for Solanke and DCL out since their next 2-3 are good.

        Open Controls
    9. New article
      RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/10/20/wolves-v-man-city-team-news-foden-benched-lewis-starts

      Open Controls
    10. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Jæks, who are you replacing Watkins with? Apart from Liverpool and Chelsea away they have 6 nice fixtures in 8 weeks (Spurs can’t defend). Do you not see him continuing to rack up points?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.