19
19 Comments
  1. jimbe4mXL
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    2 points from 5 players, what a GW \o/

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      ___\o/___/(__

      "Help, there's a shark!"

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Good score this week, was it worth the wait?

  2. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Kept Saka Havertz Semenyo lol

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      On a WC?

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Nah, 3FTs now, but was mostly set on Bowen Johnson in so maybe not much in it

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Tho should have at least done Saka to Son, keeping Diaz and Semenyo

  3. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    17 points from 6 players yet with Haaland, Salah, Palmer, Wood & TAA still to go...

    I guess I'm doing okay-ish this GW

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      35 with Haaland Taa and Palmer to go.

      1. SomeoneKnows
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Well done!

      2. WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not sure they’re has even been that many points

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gameweek rank #1

  4. JIMMY TUGGINS
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is it true that people on YouTube knew that Saka was injured?

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Content creators care only about themselves mostly

      1. JIMMY TUGGINS
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I don't have time for that, I tried to watch the fat one before but it goes on a bit doesn't it

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably not

  5. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    15pts from 7 players! It’s a good job I don’t care about points and am only playing for theoretical/“expected” success from my players. Otherwise I’d probably sell the big ones such as DCL and Solanke. And the double Arsenal defence. Thanks boys.

  6. Litts
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    26 points with Diaz and Haaland captain to come. Doing well with score on the board but so many people to hurt it.

    Tough week for most people.

  7. DMP
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Cunha or Raul?

    Raul on fire but Cunha better long term fixtures.

