Low Fantasy Premier League (FPL) scores were in abundance on Saturday, so it’ll be left to the heavy hitters from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City to salvage something from the Gameweek 8 wreckage.

SATURDAY IN BRIEF

Brennan Johnson (£6.6m), Dominic Solanke (£7.7m) and Pedro Porro (£5.5m) dodged the points in the lunchtime kick-off, despite Tottenham Hotspur running out convincing winners. Son Heung–min (£9.8m) marked his return from injury with a goal, at least.

Son was the choice of some to replace Bukayo Saka (£10.1m), who failed to show in the day’s evening match. The Arsenal assets who did turn up at the Vitality Stadium left empty-handed as a William Saliba (£6.0m) red card proved pivotal to Bournemouth’s victory.

There were some positives from Craven Cottage for owners of Villa’s most popular attacking assets. Morgan Rogers (£5.3m) and Ollie Watkins (£9.1m) both found the net.

So too did Raul Jimenez (£5.6m), who avoided a blank for the fifth straight Gameweek. It was a red letter day for budget forwards in general, with Jamie Vardy (£5.7m), Cameron Archer (£5.0m), Evanilson (£5.9m), Illiman Ndiaye (£5.4m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) all contributing returns.

Welbeck however was stretchered off with a back injury – a scan will determine the extent of that problem.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) finally did something, too, although a mere assist in the win over Brentford means he’s still yet to score more than five points in a Gameweek this season.

At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 8 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.

A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections. The Bonus Points System is being revised this season, so there could be further changes over the next 24 hours.

GAMEWEEK 8: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 8: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

