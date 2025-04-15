84
Scout Notes April 15

FPL notes: Double relief for Semenyo, still no Kluivert

Continuing the Double Gameweek 32 Scout Notes is a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) round-up of Monday night’s Bournemouth v Fulham.

KLUIVERT ABSENT AGAIN

Perhaps the most notable FPL issue came with the team sheets, as Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) once again missed out because of a muscle injury.

A run of six goals and four assists between Gameweeks 21 and 28 led to a peak ownership of 4.3 million but this is Kluivert’s third successive absence.

Most managers will have already sold the Dutchman, though he could be fit for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace. We wait for Andoni Iraola’s words.

JOY FOR SEMENYO

One of this season’s most frustrating FPL assets to own has been Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m). Bournemouth’s shot machine has accumulated the league’s joint-most attempts (113) but they’re often of low quality, averaging 0.08 expected goals (xG) each time.

Above: A graph from Statsbomb that shows the quality of Antoine Semenyo’s shots

Despite being goalless in eight matches, all it took was 52 seconds for Semenyo to break the deadlock here. A mistake from Antonee Robinson (£4.9m) put him through, coolly placing the ball into the far bottom corner.

Of course, the match he scored in happened to be one of his least-involved. It was the 25-year-old’s only shot, yet he racked up 10 points – his joint-second-best tally.

In further good news, Semenyo avoided picking up his 10th yellow card and has successfully reached the latest cut-off point. That means his next booking won’t bring a two-game ban.

KERKEZ CLEAN SHEET

That early strike was enough for the win, allowing the Cherries to secure their first one in seven outings. They leapfrog Fulham into eighth place.

Evanilson (£5.8m) could’ve made the victory more comfortable, with one of his four shots hitting the crossbar from inside the six-yard box. It’s the 21st time that Bournemouth have struck woodwork, a league high.

Above: Evanilson’s point-blank miss

The Brazilian almost won a late penalty, but Bernd Leno (£5.0m) was deemed to have got a glove onto the ball.

At the other end, Fulham entered the match having scored in 14 consecutive away trips. A mix-up between Dean Huijsen (£4.5m) and Marcos Senesi (£4.6m) almost led to a Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m) equaliser but none of the Cottagers’ seven shots on target could find a way past Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m).

Such saves meant the Spaniard scooped three bonus points and a tally of 11, while popular pick Milos Kerkez (£5.3m) collected seven points. His cross led to Evanilson’s big chance but it wouldn’t have been an assist.

PUNT ON SESSEGNON?

Fulham have alternated wins and losses over eight matches, which might be bad news for next opponents Chelsea. However, this pattern would also mean losing at Southampton in Blank Gameweek 34.

Managers using a Free Hit at that time may stay away from the Muniz and Raul Jimenez (£5.4m) rotation up front, though attacking full-back Robinson will get attention.

Those wanting an interesting out-of-position differential versus the Saints could look towards Ryan Sessegnon (£4.1m) instead.

Listed as a bargain basement defender, cutting in from the right wing has brought three goals and an assist in his last six runouts. Even more impressive is that half of these were cameo appearances lasting under 15 minutes.

Above: Ryan Sessegnon’s recent form

His nine penalty area touches were Monday’s most, though he was rueing an unmarked header that was disappointingly soft and straight at Kepa.

Maybe the goal would’ve arrived, had he not been mistakenly substituted in a 57th-minute farce.

Fulham’s triple substitution saw Sessegnon’s number shown on the fourth official’s board but it shouldn’t have been. Because he’d left the field and Adama Traore (£4.5m) stepped onto it, the blunder couldn’t be reversed.

It summed up Fulham’s night, really.

  1. Maddamotha
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    3FTS. Palmer, Gabriel, Murphy > Saka, Kiwior, Rashford? Own Rogers already

    Open Controls
  2. Voronins Pony Tail
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    How’s this for a free hit team?

    Martinez
    Saliba Munoz Gvardiol
    Merino Rogers Salah Sarr Saka
    Marmoush (c) Mateta

    Allison Cucerella Livramento Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Voronins Pony Tail
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Or do I get KDB in??

      Open Controls
      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        On a FH I think KDB is a must.

        Open Controls
    2. Manani
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      if you are FH may as well get KDB

      Open Controls
  3. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Really tempted to make the following moves tonight:

    Becker, Murphy => Martinez, Rogers

    Cost: Free

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not a fan of the GK transfer. Allison could match him

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes but I don’t have money in the bank to do a direct transfer from Murphy to Rogers

        Open Controls
  4. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Mbeumo & burn to rogers & gvardiol make sense with 2FTs?

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Dont know if I like getting rid of Mbuemo. Good fixtures upcoming

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Other option is murphy & konate to rogers & def up to 4.7 like lewis/digne/cash/awb/bradley?

        Open Controls
  5. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    I have a couple of risks in the team Savinho and Gabriel is out too.

    Raya
    Gvardiol Gabriel** Munoz
    Salah Saka (C) Sarr Savinho
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Areola Murphy Livramento Williams

    A) Murphy and Gabriel to Rogers/Rashford and Saliba BB33
    B) Murphy, Savinho and Gabriel to Kiwior, KDB and Rogers -4pts BB33

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B if kiwir now secure

      Open Controls
  6. Moxon
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    11 doublers on the pitch and some bench!

    Raya
    Saliba | Gvardiol | Munoz | Konsa
    Saka | Rashford | Sarr | Rogers
    Mateta | Marmoush

    Areola | Salah | Isak | Wan-Bissaka

    What do we think?

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wouldnt start the likes of Konsa v Newcaslte and City over Salah at Lei.

      Open Controls
      1. Moxon
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry mate, I'd be bench boosting. Didn't make it obvious. Will be captaining Marmoush

        Open Controls
        1. _Ninja_
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Nice, looks good

          Open Controls
          1. Moxon
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Cheers mate, should be fun at least!

            Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      You on BB?

      Open Controls
  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    POM
    Ousmane Dembélé
    Serhou Guirassy

    Open Controls
  8. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who to bring in? FH34 and BB 36, and the GW33 and 36 fixtures are shown.

    A. Van Dijk (lei, ARS)

    B. Konsa (NEW, mci, bou)

    C. Dias (eve, AVL, sou) - double up with Guardiol

    D. Collins (BHA, ips)

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      B and C have a potential double in 36 as well. Leaning B since i dont love a City double up in Defence.

      Open Controls
  9. Soyland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    On bb.

    Some free transfers.

    Best combo?
    Kiwior, Saka, Dias vs. Saliba, KDB, Kiwior (3 deg Arsenal)

    Open Controls
  10. Manani
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Sels Milenkovic Murphy Livermento

    BB?

    got 2 FT can change it to
    Sels Milenkovic Rashford Dias

    Open Controls
  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Mateta will keep his starting spot despite Glasner criticising the Frenchman’s display in Manchester.

    “I told him at half time that it was a tactical decision,” Glasner said. “We didn’t really talk anymore about it because he accepted it.

    “We have quite a close relationship. I told him that he would start again tomorrow. So there’s nothing really to talk about."

    https://www.newsshopper.co.uk/sport/25092329.jean-philippe-mateta-retain-starting-spot-newcastle/?s=09

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      As long as he plays tomorrow I couldn't care less, as I'm free hitting in 34 and selling him in 35.

      Open Controls
  12. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Best def up to 4.7 for gw33 please
    A) digne
    B) Lewis
    C) pau
    D) cash
    E) other

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      E) Kiwior
      E+) Konsa
      E++) Bradley

      Open Controls
  13. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Thoughts on Murphy to Rogers - 4?

    Means benching isak tho. Thanks

    Open Controls
  14. HD7
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Mates, how much hits should I take here?
    Im playing BB in 36 probably where Arsenal arent the best assets:
    +Howe to Arteta or Emery
    + Bruno to Saka (-4)
    +Kerkez to Saliba (-4)

    1 Ft
    3.5m ITB

    Sels
    Muniz Gvardiol Kerkez
    Salah Bruno Sarr Murphy
    Marmoush Mateta

    Sa MGW RAN Cresswell

    *AM31 Howe, FH34 and BB36

    Open Controls
  15. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Would you make these moves for free

    Becker | Murphy => Martinez I Rogers

    I need to downgrade GK to fund the midfielder moves

    Open Controls

