FPL notes: Double relief for Semenyo, still no Kluivert

Continuing the Double Gameweek 32 Scout Notes is a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) round-up of Monday night’s Bournemouth v Fulham.

The numbers and graphics you see in this article come from our Premium Members Area. Here, you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

KLUIVERT ABSENT AGAIN

Perhaps the most notable FPL issue came with the team sheets, as Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) once again missed out because of a muscle injury.

A run of six goals and four assists between Gameweeks 21 and 28 led to a peak ownership of 4.3 million but this is Kluivert’s third successive absence.

Most managers will have already sold the Dutchman, though he could be fit for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace. We wait for Andoni Iraola’s words.

JOY FOR SEMENYO

One of this season’s most frustrating FPL assets to own has been Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m). Bournemouth’s shot machine has accumulated the league’s joint-most attempts (113) but they’re often of low quality, averaging 0.08 expected goals (xG) each time.

Above: A graph from Statsbomb that shows the quality of Antoine Semenyo’s shots

Despite being goalless in eight matches, all it took was 52 seconds for Semenyo to break the deadlock here. A mistake from Antonee Robinson (£4.9m) put him through, coolly placing the ball into the far bottom corner.

Of course, the match he scored in happened to be one of his least-involved. It was the 25-year-old’s only shot, yet he racked up 10 points – his joint-second-best tally.

In further good news, Semenyo avoided picking up his 10th yellow card and has successfully reached the latest cut-off point. That means his next booking won’t bring a two-game ban.

KERKEZ CLEAN SHEET

That early strike was enough for the win, allowing the Cherries to secure their first one in seven outings. They leapfrog Fulham into eighth place.

Evanilson (£5.8m) could’ve made the victory more comfortable, with one of his four shots hitting the crossbar from inside the six-yard box. It’s the 21st time that Bournemouth have struck woodwork, a league high.

Above: Evanilson’s point-blank miss

The Brazilian almost won a late penalty, but Bernd Leno (£5.0m) was deemed to have got a glove onto the ball.

At the other end, Fulham entered the match having scored in 14 consecutive away trips. A mix-up between Dean Huijsen (£4.5m) and Marcos Senesi (£4.6m) almost led to a Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m) equaliser but none of the Cottagers’ seven shots on target could find a way past Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m).

Such saves meant the Spaniard scooped three bonus points and a tally of 11, while popular pick Milos Kerkez (£5.3m) collected seven points. His cross led to Evanilson’s big chance but it wouldn’t have been an assist.

PUNT ON SESSEGNON?

Fulham have alternated wins and losses over eight matches, which might be bad news for next opponents Chelsea. However, this pattern would also mean losing at Southampton in Blank Gameweek 34.

Managers using a Free Hit at that time may stay away from the Muniz and Raul Jimenez (£5.4m) rotation up front, though attacking full-back Robinson will get attention.

Those wanting an interesting out-of-position differential versus the Saints could look towards Ryan Sessegnon (£4.1m) instead.

Listed as a bargain basement defender, cutting in from the right wing has brought three goals and an assist in his last six runouts. Even more impressive is that half of these were cameo appearances lasting under 15 minutes.

Above: Ryan Sessegnon’s recent form

His nine penalty area touches were Monday’s most, though he was rueing an unmarked header that was disappointingly soft and straight at Kepa.

Maybe the goal would’ve arrived, had he not been mistakenly substituted in a 57th-minute farce.

Fulham’s triple substitution saw Sessegnon’s number shown on the fourth official’s board but it shouldn’t have been. Because he’d left the field and Adama Traore (£4.5m) stepped onto it, the blunder couldn’t be reversed.

It summed up Fulham’s night, really.