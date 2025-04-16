142
Scouting The Doubles April 16

Who are the best Man City players to buy in FPL?

142 Comments
Four clubs have a Double Gameweek 33 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

In this Scouting the Doubles, we take a closer look at Pep Guardiola’s side.

City went into this season as four-in-a-row Premier League champions, but for various reasons, it’s proved a difficult campaign.

Despite that, City are still battling to make it into the top five and thereby reach the UEFA Champions League, ensuring motivation shouldn’t be an issue during the run-in.

THE FIXTURES

With a top-five finish set to clinch qualification for next season’s Champions League, Tuesday’s home clash with Aston Villa is crucial, given that Unai Emery’s side currently sit just one point behind City in seventh.

A trip to Goodison Park precedes it, a fixture which will pose different questions for Guardiola’s side.

It certainly isn’t a straightforward ‘double’, given Villa and Everton’s form.

Above image from SoccerSTATS

That said, City do have one of the better post-Gameweek 34 runs, facing none of the current top seven teams in their final four fixtures.

It therefore lifts the appeal of their players, particularly if you plan to use the Free Hit chip in the upcoming ‘blank’.

ROTATION RISK?

Guardiola has a reputation for tinkering with his starting XI.

Now more than ever, his teamsheets are incredibly hard to predict, so of course, the Spaniard is capable of making surprise selection calls, especially in periods of fixture congestion.

Looking at the upcoming schedule for City, we could see possible rotation ahead of the FA Cup semi-final.

You’d think qualifying for next season’s Champions League will remain the priority, however.

  • Saturday 19 April: Everton (a), Gameweek 33
  • Tuesday 22 April: Aston Villa (h), Gameweek 33
  • Sunday 26 April: Nottingham Forest (n), FA Cup
  • Friday 2 May: Wolverhampton Wanderers (h), Gameweek 34

“The most important thing is this club plays Champions League next season and hopefully we can bring that.” – Kevin De Bruyne

“SOME SPIRIT IS BACK”

City aren’t quite there yet, but they did superbly to come back from 2-0 down to triumph over Crystal Palace in Gameweek 32.

Prior to that, there were back-to-back clean sheets against Manchester United and Leicester City.

The defence still looks a bit wobbly, but generally, the underlying numbers are decent enough.

xG rank (last six)xGC rank (last six)xG rank (season)xG rank (season)
Man City6th5th4th9th

“I’m optimistic to finish well this season. Some spirit is back. The spirit is there. The spirit will sustain us.” – Pep Guardiola

WHO ARE THE MOST-OWNED MAN CITY PLAYERS IN THE TOP 10K?

PlayerPositionOwnership % (top 10k)
MarmoushForward87.48
GvardiolDefender77.33
SavinhoMidfielder13.69
FodenMidfielder12.06
EdersonGoalkeeper2.66
DiasDefender1.55
KhusanovDefender0.62
LewisDefender0.45
DokuMidfielder0.15
De BruyneMidfielder0.11

We don’t need to tell you that Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) and Josko Gvardiol (£6.2m) are the most popular Fantasy options in this team.

These ownership figures, which can be found on LiveFPL, are correct as of last Saturday’s deadline.

BEST MAN CITY PLAYERS TO BUY IN FPL

  1. shredder
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Afternoon all,
    Torn on a decision for this week and any advise would be great.
    1. Free hit to maximise doublers,
    2. Bring in KDB for Palmer and free hit next week
    Still have TC, WC and Free hit

    Pickford, Verbruggen
    Munoz, Livra, Robinson, Huijsen, Harwood
    Palmer, Eze, Salah, Bowen, Bruno
    Mateta, Isak, Beto

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      WC?

      Open Controls
      1. shredder
        • 14 Years
        25 mins ago

        Thinking of using that in 35 to set up for the last few gameweeks. Reason im thinking free hit this week is cos next week I'd bring in Cuhna for Mateta and have 11 starters. Granted 1 of them is Southhampton defender

        Open Controls
        1. Sandy Ravage
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Think you'd have much better options if you WC this week to get more DGW33 players with GW35 in mind, and FH GW34.

          Open Controls
          1. shredder
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Glad i asked now cos I had not considered doing it that way at all, would you gamble on KDB on a Wildcard ?

            Open Controls
    2. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Maybe WC this week & FH next week. Have 2 good weeks

      Open Controls
      1. shredder
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Interesting, hadnt really thought about doing it that way actually

        Open Controls
  2. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    murphy --> rogers (for a hit and bench isak) OR just start isak?

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      35 mins ago

      Right now i'm leaning Isak+4

      Open Controls
    2. shredder
      • 14 Years
      32 mins ago

      I'd start Isak myself

      Open Controls
  3. Leo14CFC
      58 mins ago

      Neco Williams or Kerkez , who to start please ?

      Open Controls
      1. JoeSoap
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        Williams

        Open Controls
    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      My hard-earned taxes pay for the writing staff but what do they do all day? I mean, how long does it take to write an FPL article?

      Six minutes, max. And that's being generous. That's two minutes per minute.

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        38 mins ago

        Would be impressive if they could do two minutes per minute

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          33 mins ago

          Every minute in Africa, 60 seconds pass.

          Open Controls
          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 4 Years
            31 mins ago

            120 seconds in Virgin's case.

            Open Controls
      2. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        33 mins ago

        Finish yapping?

        Open Controls
      3. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        Taxes are the price of civilisation, well worth ot.

        Open Controls
      4. Not again Shirley
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Yes 2 minutes per minute is actually very impressive. Almost impossible.

        Open Controls
      5. Winging it
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        When are you ever not moaning on here?

        Open Controls
      6. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        your taxes don't pay for writing staff

        Open Controls
    • bigdip
      • 12 Years
      49 mins ago

      9DGWers** but still got AM, FH & BB unused (0FT & 0.6mn ITB). What chip strategy would you recommend I use for GW33 going forward?

      Raya**
      Timber**, Burn**, Munoz**,
      Saka**, Sarr**, Salah, Foden**,
      Mateta**, Marmoush(c)**, Isak

      (Areola, Murphy, Burn, Milenkovic)

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        24 mins ago

        BB this week
        FH next week
        Latest you can activate AM is GW36 to get the full benefit of 3 games

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Depending on how results pan out in next 3 weeks, Wolves manager could be a shout from 36 onwards. Could have a couple of winnable table bonus matches.

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Or if DGW in 36, pick one of those managers

            Open Controls
      2. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        24 mins ago

        You basically need to FH34 with so many missing

        Maybe Pep AM35 WOL sou BOU and could move to someone 37 if City double 36.

        BB any week you like your bench

        Open Controls
    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Can't reach to KDB. Should I do Murphy -> Savinho for BB33?

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        31 mins ago

        Prefer Merino or a Villa mid

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          Already have Saka and Rogers. Still double up?

          Open Controls
    • JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      2 FTs & 2.7m in bank. Thinking of playing BB this week. FH 34

      A. Gabriel/Burn>Saliba/Bradley
      B. Gabriel/Burn>Saliba/Dias
      C. Any other options or other transfers for a hit.

      *Raya
      *Gvardiol, *Munoz, AWB
      Salah, *Sarr, *Saka, *Rogers
      *Mateta, Isak, *Marmoosh
      Areola, Burn, Murphy, Gabriel

      *doubles

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        22 mins ago

        Either A or B look decent and yeah i prob would BB

        Open Controls
        1. JoeSoap
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Thanks

          Open Controls
    • Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Totally ignoring single gw players like Boomo , Diaz ,Bowen and Bradley in favour of KDB, Villa mids, Moreno and Saka could end badly. Dgw blinkers

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        21 mins ago

        Always happens although I think this time its also due to the chances of City / Villa having another DGW later in 36.

        Open Controls
        1. Yozzer
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          True. Although spurs have to get to the final don't they. Is that all that need to happen for the Villa DGW?

          Open Controls
          1. RedLightning
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 14 Years
            just now

            A DGW36 is only guaranteed if Spurs reach the Europa League Final and Villa reach the FA Cup Final.
            Apart from that, its all about speculation and estimated probabilities..

            Open Controls
      2. mookie
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        One would think all these people are in a mini league that ends after GW34. Or maybe they are after the weekly prizes.

        Open Controls
    • Juventusfan4life
        36 mins ago

        Want to use BB in GW 33. Have Aina is injured on bench

        A. Konsa (-4)
        B. Digne (-4)
        C. Wan-Bisaka (-4)
        D. Keep

        Open Controls
        1. Boz
          • 12 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      • dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        33 mins ago

        I have 5m itb, i will replace Murphey and Pervis, best pair?

        1. Saka and Konsa
        2. KDB and Timber

        I have double arsenal (Raya and Saliba) and city (Gvard and Marmoush)

        Open Controls
      • TeddiPonza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        31 mins ago

        Which combo on bench boost is best?

        A. Ruben and Saka -4
        B. Saliba and KdB -4
        C. Burn and Saka no hit

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. TeddiPonza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Will have Kiwior and Raya from Ars and Marmoush and Gvardiol from City fwiw

          Open Controls
      • Bavarian
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        Who to bench? Milenkovic or Ait Nouri?

        Open Controls
      • Atimis
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Could saving FT and playing Savinho work out to have 2FTs before GW35 once we know the DGW/BGW situation? Could then e.g. sell both Savinho and Mateta?

        Open Controls
      • RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        A) Gabriel/Murphy/Savinho to Kiwior/Rogers/KDB for -4
        Or
        B) gab/Murphy to Saliba/Rogers for free?

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        TAA back training with the squad

        https://x.com/VinnOConnor/status/1912475821836562475?t=V5juoZO7XWzmG_9X3lP3EQ&s=19

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Ouch! got Bradley in last week

          Open Controls
        2. mookie
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Not great news for Bradley owners, but should still get the Leicester game at the very least. I'll need him for the Spurs one next week as well.

          Open Controls
        3. Boz
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks. Konate in over Bradley then

          Open Controls
      • royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        12 mins ago

        Which DF would you sell if you were BBing in 33

        Livramento
        Robertson

        Any ideas would be appreciated

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Livra unless you need the money.

          Open Controls
      • YoungPretender
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        On BB33;

        A) Martinez, Bowen & Kilman
        B) Areola, Rashford & Ruben (-4)

        Open Controls
        1. Boz
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          A

          Open Controls
      • WVA
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Would you change anything on this BB?

        RAYA
        SALIBA GVARDIOL DIAS
        Salah(C) SAKA RASHFORD SARR
        Isak MATETA MARMOUSH
        Sels ROGERS MUNOZ KONSA

        Open Controls
        1. Boz
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Nope good to go

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.