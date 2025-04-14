91
Best Bench Boost players for Double Gameweek 33

While it’s still early days in our on-site poll, a lot of Fantasy managers are set to play their Bench Boost in Gameweek 33.

Many of these managers will already be set up for the Bench Boost. Gameweek 30/31 Wildcards, for example, will have been prepared with this in mind.

But whether it’s an injury to Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) or Phil Foden (£9.2m) or ongoing uncertainty over rotation, there’ll be a few shopping around for an emergency replacement this week.

With that in mind, here are a few ‘single Gameweekers’ to consider for a Gameweek 33 Bench Boost.

WHY ONLY ‘SINGLE GAMEWEEKERS’?

­­­FPL Gameweek 25 differentials: Trossard, Huijsen + Bowen 1

Firstly, we’ll be ‘Scouting the Doubles’ for Aston Villa, Arsenal and Manchester City in separate articles later this week. Most of us will already have three Crystal Palace assets in place from their double in Gameweek 32, as well.

And secondly, the maximum number of ‘doublers’ you can have in a Gameweek 33 squad is 12. If you weren’t on a Bench Boost, most/all of these would be in your starting XI anyway.

So, there’s a good chance that 2/3/4 of your nominal ‘substitutes’ would be those players with just one fixture.

GAMEWEEK 33 FIXTURES SORTED BY DIFFICULTY

Above image from our customisable Season Ticker

WEST HAM UNITED

On paper, a home fixture against Southampton is about as good as it gets.

Saints have lost 13 of their last 15 league fixtures, failing to keep a clean sheet in that time. A league-high 41 goals have flown in over those matches, with only 12 scored at the other end.

They are, as you’re fully aware by now, completely out of their depth.

It’s West Ham’s turn to face the sorry Saints this time.

The Hammers haven’t exactly set the world alight recently, either. Winless in five, they’re in a lower position now (17th) than they were when Julen Lopetegui got the boot (14th). Since Graham Potter came in, indeed, they sit 18th for goals scored (12 – only one more than Southampton).

They still should be too good for Simon Rusk’s side, however. They were 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture, with Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) scoring and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.5m) scooping maximum bonus. If we were putting money on it, a narrow West Ham win would probably be the likeliest scenario again, given the Hammers’ own struggle for goals.

Those two players above are probably the stand-outs. Bowen is the Hammers’ leading shot-taker under his current boss, with seemingly a license to chance his arm whenever he feels like it. Wan Bissaka – not known for his attacking potential – is impressively second for chances created in the Potter era:

Improved second-half showings against Bournemouth and Liverpool give a bit more confidence, too. Niclas Fullkrug (£6.7m) has had an impact since returning from injury, scoring last week and hitting the bar on Sunday. There’s a very decent chance that he starts in Gameweek 33, with the horses-for-courses 3-5-2 at Anfield giving way to a more offensive 4-2-3-1.

While Fullkrug is one for the utter mavericks, Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) – better in Gameweek 32 than he had been the previous fixture – is a viable alternative to Wan-Bissaka.

As you’ll see from the ticker above, the Hammers have some reasonable fixtures beyond Gameweek 33 if you’re looking at a medium-term purchase.

LIVERPOOL

If you’re not hosting Southampton, you’d want to be facing Leicester City.

An eight-match goal drought was broken by the Foxes in Gameweek 32 but they’ve still only won once in 17 league games, failing to score in 13 of those.

Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) is, obviously, someone who Bench Boosters and Free Hitters, chip users and non-chip users alike will be fielding this week. Despite the lack of a ‘double’, he’s still a very early third in our Gameweek 33 captain poll.

What about complementary Liverpool picks, however?

Conor Bradley‘s (£4.7m) name is doing the rounds, and understandably so. An all-action right-back, he made his return to the starting XI after injury on Sunday. While he was hooked early, this seemed to be a clear case of minute management after his recent lay-off – and replacement Jarell Quansah (£3.9m) once again proved that he is no full-back.

With five returns in as many appearances, Luis Diaz (£7.5m) is the pick of the ‘other’ Liverpool midfielders/forward at present.

£7.5m may be a little rich for some but with Erling Haaland (£14.8m) injured and Cole Palmer (£10.7m) arguably dispensable for the rest of 2024/25, funds won’t be a problem for many.

Over the last six matches, the Colombian is the leading Red for everything from shots and chances created to non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI, below):

He was benched in Gameweek 31 but this came off the back of a Wednesday-Sunday turnaround. Liverpool are playing only once a week until the end of 2024/25, while Diogo Jota (£7.2m), Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.0m) have all been very poor recently to assuage any rotation fears.

The performances of Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.3m), a once-viable midfield pick from Liverpool, have also deteriorated to cool any Gameweek 33 interest in him. He was, in fact, benched on Sunday.

BEST OF THE REST

Some other players could prove to be worthy Bench Boost fillers when taking form, medium-term fixtures and the opposition into account.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.4m) has five goals in his last four matches and is FPL’s ‘form’ forward at present:

The recent fixtures have been kind for Wolves – and they continue to be. Just as Vitor Pereira’s side entertained Tottenham Hotspur at an opportune time (ie in between a Europa League double-header), they now face Manchester United less than 72 hours after the Red Devils clash with Lyon.

14-goal Matheus Cunha (£6.8m) is back, too. While Vitor Pereira pledged to stick with his current starting XI ahead of Gameweek 32, an injury to Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (£4.9m) could open up a spot for the mercurial Brazilian. One to listen out for in Pereira’s presser later this week.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.9m), the leading defender for shots over the last six matches, is always an option at the rear.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Similarly, Nottingham Forest will be locking horns with Spurs just after the Lilywhites have travelled to Frankfurt in a season-defining game. Attention has clearly been diverted away from the league of late (one win in six, against a shocking Southampton), so this could be a great chance for Forest to rebound.

Faith in the Tricky Trees might be shaken a bit after recent losses. The manner of Saturday’s defeat was the most concerning, and hinted at nerves creeping in. Nevertheless, Nuno Espirito Santo has repeatedly proven critics wrong throughout the season whenever there’s been talk of a slump.

While even a much-changed Spurs side could pose a goal threat, the fit-again Chris Wood (£6.9m) and Anthony Elanga (£5.4m) could get plenty of joy from a wobbly backline that has not kept a clean sheet in seven games.

As is the case with Wolves, Forest have some decent medium-term fixtures remaining. They’re good pick-ups for those without a Gameweek 34 Free Hit, too:

BRENTFORD

Finally, while rotation rages elsewhere in the division, Thomas Frank largely sticks with the same team.

Brentford will be encountering a Brighton and Hove Albion side in a bit of a funk at present, winless in four league games and looking flat since their FA Cup elimination. They’ve conceded nine goals in those four matches, too, including two to a Leicester side that hadn’t scored since January!

A potentially good time for Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.5m) – who have 31 league goals between them – to be facing the Seagulls, then.

  1. SouthCoastSaint
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Can people stop hating on the bottom 3 please and start dishing out some sympathy

    Sad face

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Apologies 🙂

    2. IPSWICH
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Here here. We'll be back for 26/27

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Parachute back up?

    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Yeah man. It's rude to call a blind a blind.

  2. Bobadoba
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Swap Malen out for Asensio?

    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Asesnio could end up playing v PSG and miss out at the weekend

    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      No. Surely Malen is due a regular start soon. He's scored 3 in 3 games.

    3. FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I wouldn’t, Malen inform and probably doesn’t start PSG

      1. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Definately wont start v PSG since he's not in the CL squad.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobadoba
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Ok thanks all for the advice and will keep

  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Looks like this question will be doing the rounds till deadline then.

    Which looks better?

    A: BB33 with Neco, Murphy, Burn and get XI in 34 with FTs (and save FH)
    B: BB33 with Munoz, Bowen/Diaz and somebody else and FH34

    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      B, but try and squeeze in a doubler for that midfield slot.

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Already have Saka, Sarr, Rogers.

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      B

    3. FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      A, I think having a FH for 36/37 would be really strong. Don’t think palace keep CSs, a FH for Bowen/Diaz isn’t worth it imo could easily blank

  4. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Best move? Anything worth a hit?
    A) Gabriel to Saliba
    B) Gabriel to Dias
    C) Murphy to Merino
    D) Murphy to Savinho
    E) Glasner to Arteta

    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Probably not for a hit, Merino the closest imo, or Saliba

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Who plays instead of Gabriel if you don't take the hit?

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Sorry I wasn't clear! The first move is for free, a second would be for a hit.
        I've got Neco Williams playing at the mo (with Munoz and Gvardiol,k

        1. Traction Engine Foot
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Gabriel to Saliba is incredibly boring but probably the most sensible move.

          1. waltzingmatildas
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            I'm just not sure on double Ars defence (have Raya).
            Cheers

  5. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Would appreciate thoughts on this?

    2FTs & 3.0itb
    Current team:

    Allison
    Konate Cucurella Milenkovic
    Salah Palmer Sarr Eze
    Isak Mateta Pedro

    Verbruggen Murphy Burn Estupinan

    Which option is better?
    A) FH to the team below
    B) One of (Isak —> Marmoush) or (Murphy —> Saka) for 1FT
    C) Do both from option B for 2FTs

    FH team:
    Raya
    Saliba Bradley Gvardiol
    Salah Eze Rogers Sarr Saka
    Marmoush Mateta

    Allison Watkins Konsa VVD

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      I think C

      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        This would leave me with 5 blank players for gw34 when I’m not planning to FH

        (Saka, Marmoush, Eze, Sarr, Mateta)

        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Ok I thought the option was FH34

          1. FDMS All Starz
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Since my team is ready for GW34, I was looking to either use FH in 33 or 36/37

    2. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      FH36 is a gamblers pick - what if there aren't any doubles at all as the games delayed from the FA Cup can go to a midweek in the same GW like Forest Brentford is next week?
      In your position with treble Toon on the bench and other players with decent fixtures in 34 so you can get an 11 out for 34 I'd be tempted to FH33 - you'll have much less than the average doublers next week otherwise - many will have at least 2 City, 2 Arsenal, treble Palace, some will have all three trebled up and some Villa too.
      You have 2 FTs in GW34 and could sell one of Sarr, Eze or Mateta or a Brighton player for a Wolves or Fulham player, for example.
      Or you might be able to get to 4FT by GW36 which will you have a mini wildcard then if you like to attack if its turns out to be good

  6. _Ninja_
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    You know who i feel sorry for? Southampton and the other 2 going down, they are just so bad. The fans have my sympathy.

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Really hope at least one of the promoted teams next season stays up. The financial gap is just becoming too much.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        People saying it's a closed shop of 17 teams now and hampers the competition in the Championship too.

        When Ipswich had a £100 million of players against £1,200 million of Chelsea squad it's just stupid levels.

    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      When Leicester go down again, think they are doomed to stay down

  7. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    over the course of next 2 GWs, which option looks better:

    A) Rogers (NEW, mci) - 4pts
    B) Murphy (avl) + Palmer (EVE)
    C) Murphy (avl, IPS)

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      C

  8. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    No BB left.

    What would you do with this team? 1FT, 3m itb.

    Need to try not to lose too much further ground on my rivals, who will all have 12 doublers

    Sels
    Saliba Munoz Gvardiol
    Salah Palmer Savinho Sarr
    Mateta Isak Marmoush

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Punt on Savinho starting or being in Rashford/ Rogers.

      Swap Palmer to Saka or Kong Kev?

  9. RamboRN
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Raya
    Saliba - Gvardiol - Munoz
    Salah - Saka - Sarr - Rashford
    Isak - Mateta - Marmoush

    Sels Murphy burn milenkovic
    0.9itb 2ft .
    Murphy to rogers and bench isak?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to play Isak.

      Rogers is likely to start twice, will Rashford? Appreciate you don't want to swap him around tho.

      I guess it makes sense.

      1. RamboRN
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I could do rashford to rogers if that is the better play?

  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    For dgw33 and the run in

    A) Kerkez to Timber

    B) Murphy to Rogers

    For a hit, happy to take a hit to improve a BB.

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      B

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Thank you

        I've got an answer at last to my conundrum!

        Munoz, Mbeumo and unless I take a minus 8 Castagne remain on my BB.

        Gotta sort Cresswell out first to Kiwior, when my Haaland wildcard in gw29 was tight for funds.

  11. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Take a -4 to rid my team of Dinge or Savinho?

    3.8 Bank - SQ 102.0
    Raya-(Pope)
    Gabriel-Digne-Muñoz-(Cucurella-Kerkez)
    Salah-De Bruyne-Eze-Savinho-(JMurphy)
    Isak-Mateta-Marmoush

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I take it that Gabriel is actually Saliba?

      If not, he needs to go first.

      Savinho missing last game was just a fitness issue, so it's possible he could get decent minutes in the next two.

  12. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Who scores more dgw33 a).kdb or b) Gvardiol? Cheers

    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      A

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Tempted to get both kdb & rogers

  13. SomeoneKnows
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Which combo do you prefer (AM33, FH34, BB36) ?

    A) Arteta + Saka + Collins
    B) Arteta + KDB + Timber
    C) Pep + Saka + Timber
    D) Pep + Saka + Collins

    Raya
    Gvardiol, XXX, Munoz
    Salah, XXX, Murphy, Sarr
    Marmoush, Isak, Mateta

    (Verbruggen, Kluivert, Milenkovic, Kerkez)

    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      You cant FH34 if you AM33

      1. SomeoneKnows
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        AM was used in GW31 and ends in GW33

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          AM31 till 33
          FH34
          BB works

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      BB33
      FH34
      AM by gw36 works

      1. SomeoneKnows
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Huh? Was asking about my transfer options not the chip strategy

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Still C

      It's gone quiet again over here

  14. Moxon
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    How many doublers will you have this week?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      In gw33

      8 starters

      Goalkeeper, Salah and Isak single gw players plus the bench.

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      8 plus Salah, Bruno and Isak.

    3. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      11 or 12 with BB depending on my 2 FT

  15. Thanos
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Which chip to use in GW33?

    1. FH
    2. BB

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Who's going to be on your bench?

      1. Thanos
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Will need to take a hit or two to get a playing bench tbh.
        Used my WC earlier so whenever I play BB, that will be the case.

        Current bench: Fabianski, Elanga, Robinson, Hujisen

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Save BB then to build it back up

          FH34

          Or 33 as you like

  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Kluivert doesn't make the squad, as expected.

  17. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Need a big performance from Evanilson tonight to save my season!

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Saving your season in gw32 is probably better than in gw22.

      Good luck

      Hope he misses

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        😆

  18. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Bournemouth: Kepa; Smith, Senesi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Adams, Cook; Ouattara, Scott; Semenyo; Evanilson.
    Subs: Dennis, Araujo, Hill, Zabarnyi, Winterburn, Soler, Tavernier, Brooks, Jebbison.

    Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Sessegnon, Pereira, Iwobi, Muniz.
    Subs: Benda, Tete, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, Smith Rowe, Traore, Willian, Jimenez.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Not sure why they're playing this game when I don't have any players from either teams.

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        just now

        That's why I bought Kerkez. It gives them both something to play for.

  19. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Neale writing an article about bench boost players for GW33. I'm so happy I could cry.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Keep it to yourself...

      Maybe send secret love letters instead?

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I wish he could write the Aston Villa, Arsenal and Manchester City articles as well. We'll be lucky to get 2 out of 3.

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      He won’t shag you mate.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Hence my name.

    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      SO GOOD, SO GOOD, SO GOOD.

      I needed this article so much.

  20. putana
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    anyone here ever BB 38? Might be my only option

    1. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Too risky.

      It's going rotation mania on that day.

      1. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        *to be

    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      You don't want to using FT's to deal with upgrading the bench as well as sorting out the starting lineup just for one week. Unless you have 5 FT's up your sleeve

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I have 5.

        They may be more useful as a mini wildcard in 36/37 though.

        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Definitely, it's gives you 2 or 3 weeks to benefit from your moves

  21. BUZZBOMB ♡
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    What is wrong with Kluivert?

    1. Bagpuss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      don't know exactly but can't see them winning this without him

  22. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    GW 29 WC and 4 big green arrows have come at a cost of a pretty ordinary DGW 33 Team. 4.2 itb, AM will be on arteta. No FT

    Areola

    Munoz* Gvardiol* Milenkovic ( agbadou, quansah)

    Salah Bruno Sarr* Asensio* (Murphy)

    Marmoush* Mateta* Isak

    what would u do here (-4 for each):

    A) Quansah ---> Kiwior

    B) Bruno ----> Saka

    C) Murphy ---> Trossard

    D) two of the above

  23. Zalk
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Maybe it's obvious but don't leave yourself one free transfer after this week if you FH in GW34.
    Either way you'll end up with 1FT in GW35, so might aswell use it this week.

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      not really. youd have 2 FT in 34 but if u use FH you'd get two again in 35

      1. Zalk
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        My premise was that you go into GW34 with 1 FT, not 2.

    2. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Huh?

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      The transfer roll over has changed

      It remains the same from 1-5.

      1. Zalk
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Exactly, except it goes both from 0 to 1 and 1 to 1 in GW34 when you FH.

  24. bigdip
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    9DGWers** but still got AM, FH & BB unused (0FT & 0.6mn ITB). What chip strategy would you recommend I use for GW33 going forward?

    Raya**
    Timber**, Burn**, Munoz**,
    Saka**, Sarr**, Salah, Foden**,
    Mateta**, Marmoush(c)**, Isak

    (Areola, Murphy, Burn, Milenkovic)

