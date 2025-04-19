Aston Villa v Newcastle team news: Four changes for Villa

Villa Park this evening hosts a potentially pivotal match in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification places.

Aston Villa v Newcastle United gets underway at 17:30 BST.

The Villans’ head coach Unai Emery has made four changes to the side that came up narrowly short against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Marco Asensio, Ollie Watkins, Ian Maatsen and Tyrone Mings all come back into the line-up.

Amadou Onana, Marcus Rashford, Lucas Digne and Pau Torres drop out.

For the seventh competitive game in succession, Newcastle United field an unchanged side.

LINE-UPS



Aston Villa: Martínez, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Maatsen, Kamara, Tielemans, Rogers, Asensio, McGinn, Watkins

Subs: Disasi, Barkley, Rashford, Digne, García, Malen, Onana, Olsen, Ramsey.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schär, Burn, Livramento, Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

Subs: Dúbravka, Targett, Krafth, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Wilson, Gordon, Osula.

