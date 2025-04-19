63
Dugout Discussion April 19

Aston Villa v Newcastle team news: Four changes for Villa

63 Comments
Villa Park this evening hosts a potentially pivotal match in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification places.

Aston Villa v Newcastle United gets underway at 17:30 BST.

The Villans’ head coach Unai Emery has made four changes to the side that came up narrowly short against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Marco Asensio, Ollie Watkins, Ian Maatsen and Tyrone Mings all come back into the line-up.

Amadou Onana, Marcus Rashford, Lucas Digne and Pau Torres drop out.

For the seventh competitive game in succession, Newcastle United field an unchanged side.

LINE-UPS


Aston Villa: Martínez, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Maatsen, Kamara, Tielemans, Rogers, Asensio, McGinn, Watkins

Subs: Disasi, Barkley, Rashford, Digne, García, Malen, Onana, Olsen, Ramsey.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schär, Burn, Livramento, Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

Subs: Dúbravka, Targett, Krafth, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Wilson, Gordon, Osula.

  1. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Free hit active. Nice dopamine hit to offset the late Areola clean sheet wipeout!

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      What you gone with, so far?

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        First quick draft has me loaded up on Newcastle, Wolves, Fulham, Liverpool. Should be some fun differentials!

        Open Controls
        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          I had Salah, Diaz. Not sure to start an LFC defender/goalie v Spuds

          Open Controls
          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            Those are the two I have at the moment. Don’t think I’ll go for a defender

            Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Same here. Are you on triple Fulham, Wolves and Newcastle?

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yes, with a few Liverpool and Chelsea too. Hopefully a chance to pick some differentials (Sessegnon, Reece James?!) and make up ground

        Open Controls
  2. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Asensio redemption time

    Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Season after season after season after season after season single gameweek players outscore double gameweek players.

    How many times is this going to happen before we learn? 😥

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Part of the reason I kept Bruno this week instead of going to KDB

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Think he will score similar to Mbeumo

        Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Season after season after season of hindsight whining.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Why wasn't Mbeumo in the scout picks? That might have swayed it for me.

        Open Controls
        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          This, again?

          Mods. Please just delete the melodrama, before he gets his knickers in a twist 😀

          Open Controls
        2. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Why didn’t you pick Mbeumo? Seasoned player like yourself?

          Open Controls
      2. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        He’s right though, the past 4 seasons now the ‘popular’ SGW have all outscored DGW players

        Open Controls
        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Only exception last season was Mateta in all the DGWs

          Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Free-hit 34 last season says otherwise

      What would be better for many to learn is that there’s so much in this game that isn’t in our hands

      Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      no chips FPL ftw, just 1 wc

      Open Controls
    5. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Mbeumo so far but
      Salah could outscore him tomorrow .

      Open Controls
    6. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Got Mbumebo (kluivert Hujsen on the bench) bought in Bowen and VVD as i dont have a FH and will WC 34.

      Still got AM on Glasner though lol.

      I have never seen two softer two yellows in my life, and he gave SCott a final change and then was subbe Awful game, Ref had £20 on Bournemouth away win (same ref who disallowed Eze direct FK against Brentford) on the first game of the season.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        WC35

        Open Controls
    7. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Still got another game to go yet!

      Open Controls
    8. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Stop saying 'we'. This is about 'you'

      Open Controls
  4. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    That Areola clean sheet wipeout is filth

    Horrible horrible horrible

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      #70minscleansheetreward202526

      When do we want it? Now!

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Season I'm having, you just have to laugh at this point.

      Open Controls
    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yup, my season in a nutshell

      Open Controls
    4. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      Of all the painful, frustrating things this ridiculous game dishes out, last minute pointless goals to wipe out clean sheets has to top the lot

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        That’s why we need the new 70 minute rule in play asap!

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Nah it’s fine the way it is, just extremely unfortunate

          Open Controls
    5. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Shocker: goalie for 16th place, -18 GD team, concedes 😛

      Open Controls
  5. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Need big points from Martinez, Watkins, Isak & Rashford off the bench

    Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Watkins G

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tilly A

      Open Controls
    2. Pornchef
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Offside please

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Unlucky

        Open Controls
  7. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Areola CS wipeout, Wan Bissaka no-show, Trashford benched. My BB every season should be included in school curriculums to help teach kids what bad luck means.

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      GK & def for a poor team. One of whom was an injury doubt. A player you refer to as 'Trashford'.
      Is this 'bad luck', really?

      Open Controls
  8. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Only had three real differentials this gw

    Areola done

    Asensio debacle next

    Arteta hangover tomorrow

    Open Controls
  9. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Jammy af

    Open Controls
  10. Paganoi
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wow! What a start.

    Open Controls
  11. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Isak to Watkins was indeed the move… drat!

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Isak probably scores as well

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        just now

        He’s bound to because on my bench with a forgotten boost!

        Open Controls
  12. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Phew, Pope and Burns on a forgotten to activate BB

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Which team?

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        just now

        2nd, I activated on my main one but pretty meh so far with just Gvardiol returning

        Open Controls
  13. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Trashford robbed. Classic FPL.

    Open Controls
  14. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Newcastle cleanies on BB wiped out now that's what we LOVE to see

    Open Controls
  15. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Yes Ollie Watkins!

    Open Controls
  16. Ady87
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Made transfers for BB and forgot to play it.

    Martinez Burn Barnes Konate

    Open Controls
  17. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Meh. The BB is useless. Hoping for some Newcastle attacking returns...

    Open Controls
  18. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Watkins forces Pope save

    Open Controls
  19. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Watkins seems really annoyed by those benchings.lol

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Big miss there, should have had 2

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Benched for Rashford next game now lol

        Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Almost like he knows he's a better CF than Rashford

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Absolutely. Not even close but hey Rashford made an assist the other day

        Open Controls
    3. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yea, motivated, a no brainer on FH.

      Open Controls
  20. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Watkins off the bar, looks on it

    Open Controls
  21. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    To think i was thinking of going Rashford on this double. Bullet dodged.

    Open Controls
  22. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Why doesn’t Emery put Rogers and Rashford on wings with Watkins up top.

    Rashford cooked at United on left wing

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Rogers and McGinn more physical, able to step back into midfield to avoid being overpowered by Newcastle's mids

      Open Controls

