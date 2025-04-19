0
Home Page Exclusions April 19

Brentford v Brighton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BRENTFORD

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
10thBrighton3248+2WDLLD
11thBrentford3243+4LWLDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

