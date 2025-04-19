Brentford v Brighton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BRENTFORD

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Brighton 32 48 +2 WDLLD 11th Brentford 32 43 +4 LWLDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



