Crystal Palace v Bournemouth: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CRYSTAL PALACE
BOURNEMOUTH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Bournemouth
|32
|48
|+12
|DLLDW
|12th
|Crystal Palace
|32
|43
|-4
|WDWLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):