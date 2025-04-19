Crystal Palace v Bournemouth: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CRYSTAL PALACE

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 8th Bournemouth 32 48 +12 DLLDW 12th Crystal Palace 32 43 -4 WDWLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



