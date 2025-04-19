West Ham v Southampton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between West Ham United and Southampton.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WEST HAM
SOUTHAMPTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|17th
|West Ham
|32
|35
|-18
|LDLDL
|20th
|Southampton
|32
|10
|-54
|LLDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):