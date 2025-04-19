West Ham v Southampton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between West Ham United and Southampton.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WEST HAM

SOUTHAMPTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 17th West Ham 32 35 -18 LDLDL 20th Southampton 32 10 -54 LLDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



