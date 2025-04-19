0
Home Page Exclusions April 19

West Ham v Southampton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between West Ham United and Southampton.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

WEST HAM

SOUTHAMPTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
17thWest Ham3235-18LDLDL
20thSouthampton3210-54LLDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

