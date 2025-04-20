2pm team news: Saka + Cunha start, Bruno benched

A busy Sunday of Premier League football gets underway with three matches at 2pm BST.

Arsenal kick off their Double Gameweek 33 with a trip to Ipswich Town.

Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leandro Trossard get recalls, with Jurrien Timber, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Thomas Partey dropping out.

That means Bukayo Saka starts in the Premier League for the first time since Gameweek 17.

Kieran McKenna, meanwhile, makes just one change to his Ipswich side. Jacob Greaves for Cameron Burgess is the only alteration.

Liam Delap continues on the bench.

Marco Silva makes just two changes to his Fulham line-up in west London.

Kenny Tete and Raul Jimenez come into the starting XI, replacing Timothy Castagne and Rodrigo Muniz, who is absent from the matchday squad.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has made seven changes to a losing side, following Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to Legia Warsaw.

Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto start.

Out go Filip Jorgensen, Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabiyo, Benoit Badiashile, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jadon Sancho and Christopher Nkunku.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes five alterations after Thursday’s last-gasp win over Lyon.

Victor Lindelof, Tyler Fredricson and Harry Amass come into the backline, with Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro and Diogo Dalot dropping to the bench.

Further forward, Kobbie Mainoo and Christian Eriksen replace Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira makes two changes to his line-up: Santiago Bueno and Matheus Cunha start, with Matt Doherty and the injured Jean-Ricner Bellegarde the men replaced.

*Jose Sa has been injured in the warm-up. Dan Bentley replaces him in goal, with Tom King now starting on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukic, Sessegnon, Pereira, Iwobi, Jimenez

Subs: Benda, Castagne, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, Wilson, Adama, Willian, Vinicius

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Acheampong, Gusto, Lavia, Dewsbury Hall, Sancho, George

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Johnson, Enciso, J Clarke, Hirst

Subs: Walton, Godfrey, Woolfenden, Burgess, Boniface, Luongo, Taylor, Chaplin, Delap

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard, Merino, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Partey, Timber, Sterling, Butler-Oyedeji, Henry-Francis, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri

Manchester United XI: Onana, Mazraoui, Lindelof, Fredricson, Dorgu, Eriksen, Ugarte, Amass, Garnacho, Mainoo, Hojlund

Subs: Heaton, Dalot, Evans, Yoro, Casemiro, Maguire, Fernandes, Mount, Obi

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley, Bueno, Agbadou, Toti, Semedo, Andre, J Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Munetsi, Cunha, Strand Larsen

Subs: Doyle, Sarabia, Doherty, R Gomes, Forbs, Traore, Djiga, Mane, King

