Dugout Discussion April 20

2pm team news: Saka + Cunha start, Bruno benched

381 Comments
A busy Sunday of Premier League football gets underway with three matches at 2pm BST.

Arsenal kick off their Double Gameweek 33 with a trip to Ipswich Town.

Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leandro Trossard get recalls, with Jurrien Timber, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Thomas Partey dropping out.

That means Bukayo Saka starts in the Premier League for the first time since Gameweek 17.

Kieran McKenna, meanwhile, makes just one change to his Ipswich side. Jacob Greaves for Cameron Burgess is the only alteration.

Liam Delap continues on the bench.

Marco Silva makes just two changes to his Fulham line-up in west London.

Kenny Tete and Raul Jimenez come into the starting XI, replacing Timothy Castagne and Rodrigo Muniz, who is absent from the matchday squad.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has made seven changes to a losing side, following Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to Legia Warsaw.

Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto start.

Out go Filip Jorgensen, Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabiyo, Benoit Badiashile, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jadon Sancho and Christopher Nkunku.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes five alterations after Thursday’s last-gasp win over Lyon.

Victor Lindelof, Tyler Fredricson and Harry Amass come into the backline, with Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro and Diogo Dalot dropping to the bench.

Further forward, Kobbie Mainoo and Christian Eriksen replace Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira makes two changes to his line-up: Santiago Bueno and Matheus Cunha start, with Matt Doherty and the injured Jean-Ricner Bellegarde the men replaced.

*Jose Sa has been injured in the warm-up. Dan Bentley replaces him in goal, with Tom King now starting on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukic, Sessegnon, Pereira, Iwobi, Jimenez

Subs: Benda, Castagne, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, Wilson, Adama, Willian, Vinicius

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Acheampong, Gusto, Lavia, Dewsbury Hall, Sancho, George

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Johnson, Enciso, J Clarke, Hirst

Subs: Walton, Godfrey, Woolfenden, Burgess, Boniface, Luongo, Taylor, Chaplin, Delap

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard, Merino, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Partey, Timber, Sterling, Butler-Oyedeji, Henry-Francis, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri

Manchester United XI: Onana, Mazraoui, Lindelof, Fredricson, Dorgu, Eriksen, Ugarte, Amass, Garnacho, Mainoo, Hojlund

Subs: Heaton, Dalot, Evans, Yoro, Casemiro, Maguire, Fernandes, Mount, Obi

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley, Bueno, Agbadou, Toti, Semedo, Andre, J Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Munetsi, Cunha, Strand Larsen

Subs: Doyle, Sarabia, Doherty, R Gomes, Forbs, Traore, Djiga, Mane, King

381 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Twisted Saltergater
    • 15 Years
    7 mins ago

    Has to be the most frustrating 1 pointer ever

    Open Controls
    1. Glasner Ball
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    He couldn't give him 3 more minutes lol

    Open Controls
  3. Glasner Ball
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Saka, what a wasted transfer

    Open Controls
  4. JBG
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Merino off as well... can't have anything nice(differentials) this season

    Open Controls
  BeaversWithAttitude
    • 6 Years
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    So brutal...

    Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Missing Timber games poor

    Open Controls
  7. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Gakpo starts, Diaz up as nr. 9.

    Open Controls
  8. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    Why even bother letting him go out for the 2nd half if you're going to sub him off minutes later?

    Open Controls
  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Marmoush cappers win in the end

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      They win round 1. Round 2 to go

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Doesn't feel likely Saka starts it given the injury

        Open Controls
      2. Ruinenlust
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Won't be a round 2 for Saka

        Open Controls
    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not really..

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nobody's won anything yet

      Open Controls
    4. Garlana
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      It's one game but as a Marmoush capper that is actually bonkers how we survived that, Saka was causing me anxiety.

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Marmoush had some golden opportunities yesterday... both sides unlucky

        Open Controls
    5. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lol.

      Open Controls
    6. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      My rival capped Rogers!

      Open Controls
  10. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Come on Ipswich

    Open Controls
  11. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Tho I can't be even furious, it was a good decision to (c) Saka over Marm, he should have one assist but you simply can't argue with the crooks

    Open Controls
  12. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Saka getting iced up

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Filthy cheat !

      Open Controls
  13. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    C Saka here. Glad I am having a season to write off anyway. Sometimes Saka gets A when gk boxes his corner kick away, but when I need him this is the story. The amount of luck is huge in this game.

    Open Controls
  14. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Saka captainer's unlucky
    Non captainer's a lucky escape
    On the plus side he didn't look injured

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just on camera being iced.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      He's very much injured

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Ice bag put to his ankle. Or around it...

      Open Controls
    4. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      *posted before the ice & the strapping*

      Open Controls
    5. THAT'S LIFE
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Perhaps he just likes ice packs

      Open Controls
    6. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Mr Glass

      Open Controls
  15. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    1 point DGW captain
    Transfer in Rashford and Watkins turns into prime R9

    Open Controls
  16. Egg noodle
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    How many points is this for Arteta AM?

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      10

      Open Controls
      1. Egg noodle
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Wow. Pretty decent, thanks

        Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      just now

      10 as it stands I think?

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Win 6 CS 2 Goals scored 2

      Open Controls
  17. el polako
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Watkins was the obvious choice this week 😉

    Open Controls
  18. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Saka not even getting a CS point is wild stuff.

    Open Controls
  19. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Waste of space

    Open Controls
  20. boc610
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    If you TC saka just think of it as 60 +mins played and a cleanie..not too shabby!

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      ?? 57' so no cleanie

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        just now

        3 points

        Open Controls
  Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Marmoush outscores Saka.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      And Marmoush has another game

      Open Controls
      1. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        So does Saka.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Wouldn't count on it

          Open Controls
  Twisted Saltergater
    • 15 Years
    • 15 Years
    2 mins ago

    I don't think he starts vs Palace now. So harsh.

    Open Controls
    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      He'll be fine.

      Open Controls
  23. Feloh
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Timber has been a curse in my team.

    Open Controls
  gunnersxgooners
      1 min ago

      If Davis didn't make that tackle, Saka would surely have stayed on longer.

Damn it Davis. Screw you.

      Damn it Davis. Screw you.

      Open Controls
    • NABIL - FPL otai
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      As Saka n Nwaneri owner and Marmoush capper, it feels like small victory

      Open Controls
    • fantasist
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Along with Salah, Szoboszlai and Diaz will haul today

      Open Controls
    • Ruinenlust
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka likely to miss the Palace game

      Open Controls
    • Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Worst bench boost I've ever had...Digne 0 pts, Livramento 0 pts, saka 1pt cap

      Open Controls
    • Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      WTF Palmer?! Maybe time to see a therapist

      Open Controls
    • Sharkytect
      • 10 Years
      just now

      It's the merino sub that really hurts here, as everyone in every mini league had saka captain anyway.

      Now just desperate for a random ipswich goal. Ideally saliba og

      Open Controls

