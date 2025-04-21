Spurs v Forest team news: Maddison, Johnson + Solanke benched

Tottenham Hotspur take on Nottingham Forest in the Monday night Premier League game.

Spurs sealed their progress into the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League last week, but sit 16th in the Premier League with nothing to play for.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, however, are aiming to get their UEFA Champions League push back on, having lost their last two matches.

Kick-off in north London is at 20:00 BST.

Ange Postecoglou has made five changes for the visit of Forest.

Djed Spence, Pape Sarr, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Richarlison come into the starting XI.

Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke drop to the bench, while Destiny Udogie is not in the matchday squad.

Son Heung-min, who has missed the last two fixtures in all competitions with a foot injury, remains out.

Forest, meanwhile, make three changes to the side that lost to Everton last time out.

Anthony Elanga returns in attack and comes in for Jota Silva, while Harry Toffolo and Danilo replace Alex Moreno and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence, Bentancur, Sarr, Kulusevski, Odobert, Tel, Richarlison

Subs: Kinsky, Davies, Danso, Gray, Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Toffolo, Anderson, Dominguez, Danilo, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Sangare, Awoniyi, Hudson-Odoi, Moreno, Yates, Sosa, Abbott

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.