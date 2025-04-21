138
Dugout Discussion April 21

Spurs v Forest team news: Maddison, Johnson + Solanke benched

138 Comments
Tottenham Hotspur take on Nottingham Forest in the Monday night Premier League game.

Spurs sealed their progress into the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League last week, but sit 16th in the Premier League with nothing to play for.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, however, are aiming to get their UEFA Champions League push back on, having lost their last two matches.

Kick-off in north London is at 20:00 BST.

Ange Postecoglou has made five changes for the visit of Forest.

Djed SpencePape SarrDejan KulusevskiWilson Odobert and Richarlison come into the starting XI.

Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke drop to the bench, while Destiny Udogie is not in the matchday squad.

Son Heung-min, who has missed the last two fixtures in all competitions with a foot injury, remains out.

Forest, meanwhile, make three changes to the side that lost to Everton last time out.

Anthony Elanga returns in attack and comes in for Jota Silva, while Harry Toffolo and Danilo replace Alex Moreno and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence, Bentancur, Sarr, Kulusevski, Odobert, Tel, Richarlison

Subs: Kinsky, Davies, Danso, Gray, Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Toffolo, Anderson, Dominguez, Danilo, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Sangare, Awoniyi, Hudson-Odoi, Moreno, Yates, Sosa, Abbott

  1. TAnderson
      53 mins ago

      Check out the pre-injury update for GW 34 https://www.premierleagueinjuries.com/

    • Rwilliams90
      • 13 Years
      45 mins ago

      I really really need Spurs to score.

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        What you really really really need to do is have a defender from the best defence in the league

        1. KeanosMagic
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          I've got 2 of them. Obviously hit the BB last week

          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            lol always the way

            1. Rwilliams90
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Weyyyy

    • g40steve
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Horrific week need a miracle final games to turn red, green!

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        35 mins ago

        Can’t be worse than mine surely? On 46 pts, minus 4, and my rival in 2nd has gained almost a 30 point gain on me to be within 6 points behind!
        I have the upper hand though with more players this DGW and he’s spurned his FH hehe

        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          32 currently 🙁

          1. Burger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Chin up , 21 here 😎

      2. WVA
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        Red arrow with 12 doublers and bench boost active lol

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          30 mins ago

          Same with 11 doublers haha!! Gotta laugh.

          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            28 mins ago

            Everyone around me seems to have Kerkez and Mbeumo on their bench boost lol

            1. RICICLE
              • 2 Years
              13 mins ago

              Such a troll GW ain’t it.
              A tidal of mine has Mbuemo on the bench, but he no played BB, muwahahaah

              1. RICICLE
                • 2 Years
                13 mins ago

                rival*

                1. g40steve
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  KDB, Rashford, Timber, Saka all bombed

    • bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Is it worth transferring out Marmoush for Cunha 4ph, when I want Marmoush back next week?

      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        No

      2. WVA
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        No Mateta to sell?

        1. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Don’t trust him so got Wood instead.

          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Fair and correct

    • Free Hat
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Incredible how many goal line clearances Ive seen this season from NFO. Great work from Toffolo.

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah Murillo made a few the other week too!

    • putana
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      why is Nico rifling it at his own teammate

    • WVA
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      This is looking lovely now x

      Sels
      TAA Trippier RAN
      Salah Diaz Elanga Barnes
      Isak Wood Cunha

      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Are you sure Barnes starts?

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          just now

          No but he is the leagues most in form player so probably and Newcastle in the knows think Barnes and Murphy have done enough to keep their place

      2. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        All that is missing is a Bournemouth attacker

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          It’s United but Bournemouth have been so bad at home, Evanilson/Kluivert not scored at home for 10/20 games

      3. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Looking tasty!

        Not prefer Leno over Sels? I feel Brentford will score.
        Currently got Barnes AND Murphy, but thinking of removing Barnes for Bowen.

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          No NFO by far the best defence, Leno 1 CS in 11 and Southampton score in most games.

          Yeah Barnes and Murphy over Isak is the correct way but I’m too scared to leave out Isak

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Very true, I’ve now got Sels and Leno haha.
            Oh I’ve tripled as it stands with Murphy Barnes AND Isak, but thinking I may opt for Trippier over one of the more, not too sure yet.

            1. WVA
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Managed to find 3 decent defenders that aren’t Newcastle?

    • sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Who to play on FH?

      1. Wood
      2. Mbeumo
      3. Palmer
      4. Iwobi

      Wood always seems to score. Mbeumo is on superb form. They both play each other.

      Palmer, though Chelsea is terrible lately, is a magnificent footballer and plays Everton at home.

      Iwobi has recent returns and plays Southampton.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Hell, there's Díaz even.

      2. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Would trust Palmer. He’s awful these days

      3. One for All
        • 6 Years
        just now

        4 wouldn't touch Palmer, terrible form

      4. WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Wood yes
        Mbeumo is not in superb form at all, one good game recently and is away to best defence in league.
        Palmer is pathetic and not an option
        Iwobi first on bench x

    • EWH2020
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      How the hell have spurs not scored?

    • dhamphiir
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Wood off

    • WVA
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Tottenham are going to finish 17th!!!!

      1. In sane in de bruyne
        • 8 Years
        just now

        They scored only one goal less than Arsenal but conceded almost double

    • BeaversWithAttitude
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes, Matz!

    • putana
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Forest arent keeping this cleansheet

    • Effe
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Come on Spurs get rid of that clean sheet

      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        You ask, you get

        1. Effe
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          🙂

          1. BUZZBOMB ♡
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Eff U

    • dhamphiir
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Richarlison G

    • EWH2020
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thank god Forest defence owners didnt jam a clean sheet

    • Effe
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thank you Richarlison 🙂

    • Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Areola and now Neco Williams

      Sickening stuff

      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Double NFO defence last week, Areola BB this week and now this. Sickening doesnt describe it.

    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just delete the bench boost chip!

      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        it really is the worst chip.

        Think I will use it in gw 1 next season.

    • Gazwaz80
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bol#%cks!!

    • FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      No let up this week! A nine point bench boost it is…

