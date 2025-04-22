Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 37: Key Lessons

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 37 saw 174 goals scored in 72 games across the three divisions.

Here are the key lessons to consider as we head towards Triple Gameweek 38.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37 KEY LESSONS: CHAMPIONSHIP

TITLE RACE

Both Leeds United and Burnley have claimed their place in the Premier League next season, following victories on Easter Monday.

Following their well-fought 0-1 away win on Friday, courtesy of a goal from Manor Solomon (F), the Whites made an emphatic return to the Premier League, defeating Stoke City 6-0 (H). Notably, Joel Piroe (F) bagged 29 points with four goals (+25) in just 66 minutes against the Potters, returning 32 points all out!

Jayden Bogle (D) and Junior Firpo (D) were also excellent at both ends of the pitch, picking up defensive and offensive returns, nailing 24 and 22 points.

Meanwhile, Burnley secured two 2-1 victories, away at Watford and at home against promotion rivals Sheffield United. Captain Josh Brownhill (M), the key contributor all season, scored three of their four goals and also provided other returns, banking 28 points. Even though they did concede in both games, James Trafford (G), backed by 17% of managers, still secured four points through saves.

The defeat sees the Blades staring at the face of the play-offs.

The title is yet to be decided, with both contenders on 94 points. Leeds face Bristol City (H) and Plymouth Argyle (A) in the final fortnight, while Burnley take on QPR (A) and Millwall (H).

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37 KEY LESSONS: PLAYOFF TWISTS AND TURNS

No frontrunners for fifth and sixth

On the day when it mattered most, all three sides sitting fifth to seventh – Bristol City, Coventry City, and Middlesbrough – lost. The Robins and the Sky Blues both lost to relegation-threatened sides (Luton and Plymouth), and there remains just five points between fifth and ninth.

Nevertheless, in amongst the drama, Millwall claimed a 3-1 victory over Norwich City (H). Mihailo Ivanovic (F) scored a brace (+10) and banked 22 points across his fixtures, while George Saville provided two assists (+6) and five interceptions (+10), nailing 21. The Lions are closing in on sixth but likely have to take at least four points from in-form Swansea City (H) and Burnley (A) if they have any hope of making the final four.

RELEGATION RACE

They may not be out of the drop zone just yet but Matt Bloomfield’s Luton Town are fighting tooth and nail to beat relegation. They secured a vital 0-1 away victory at Derby County, before beating Bristol City 3-1. Mark McGuinness (D) continued his spectacular form, making 24 clearances (+8) across the two matches and scoring 20 points for 0.1% of managers. Credit to those who selected him!

Carlton Morris (F) scored to put his side 2-1 ahead, his first goal in 2025. The Hatters now have 46 points and are below Derby only on goal difference, having won five of their previous 10. As a club pick, they picked up 16 points for 2.4%.

Elsewhere, following their 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough (A), Plymouth defeated the Sky Blues 3-1 (H), courtesy of goals from Mustapha Bundu (F) and Ryan Hardie (F). The latter nailed 25 points across the Double Gameweek, providing four goal contributions. Adam Randell (M) also impressed, making six interceptions and providing the assist to the opening goal against Coventry, nailing 21 points.

Argyle are on 43 points – three off Derby – and will likely have to beat PNE (A) and Leeds United (H) if they are to survive.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37 KEY LESSONS: LEAGUE ONE

Wrexham thrive while Wycombe fall

Unbeaten in eight matches, the Red Dragons are firmly in contention for Championship promotion. Despite a recent 1-1 draw at home against Bristol Rovers, Phil Parkinson’s squad bounced back with a vital 2-1 away victory over Blackpool. A rapid second-half double from midfielders James McClean (M) and Oliver Rathbone (M) secured their 25th win of the season.

Defender Max Cleworth contributed seven points for 4.7% of players. However, defender Eoghan O’Connell’s (D) early injury in the first game resulted in just two points for his 4.7% ownership, while goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo (G) also recorded a blank for 6% of managers. Despite these individual disappointments, the Red Dragons collectively earned 12 points for 4.5%.

Although they remain just two points behind and picked up an impressive 0-2 away victory at Bolton Wanderers, a 0-4 home loss against Charlton Athletic dampened their prospects. Lloyd Jones (D) was exceptional for the visitors in his two matches, scoring 27 points for 4% of backers – making 38 clearances (+12) and getting on the scoresheet (+7). Although he missed the opening match, Macauley Gillesphey (D) still scored 11 points. With 333 points overall, he leads the scoring heading into the penultimate Gameweek.

Notably, Charlton are now just two points off Wycombe (82). Wrexham take on Charlton (H) as Wycombe face Leyton Orient (A) in Gameweek 38. The Chairboys will be hoping the Addicks do them a favour!

Sixth-place down to the wire

The fight for the final play-off spot is tight, with both Leyton Orient and Reading on 72 points. The O’s are just ahead on goal difference.

Orient have won four matches in a row, defeating Barnsley 4-3 after being 1-3 down, courtesy of goals from Charlie Kelman (F), Ethan Clare (D) and Omar Beckles (D). They followed this up with a 1-2 away win at Cambridge, with goals from Kelman and Jamie Donley (F). Notably, Kelman scored 19 points for 4.7% of managers, and has seven goal contributions in four games.

Reading lost 0-1 to Lincoln (H), but followed this up with a 1-5 win at Mansfield Town. Captain Lewis Wing (M) was ace for 6.5%, scoring 15 points in that game, providing an assist and getting on the scoresheet (+6), totalling 20 points. Charlie Savage (M) was also key in midfield, scoring 16 points for very few managers.

As mentioned, the O’s have a tough game in store against Wycombe, whereas Reading face 21st-placed Bristol Rovers (A).

RELEGATION

Following their 4-1 loss against Northampton Town (A), Shrewsbury Town were relegated to League Two. Although Cambridge’s 1-2 win at Huddersfield was monumental, their 1-2 loss against the O’s leaves them on 38 points, five points off safety, all but relegated.

Crawley Town boosted their survival hopes with a significant 3-1 victory over Exeter City. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (F) was instrumental, scoring twice and assisting another, earning 18 points across two matches. Despite being three points from safety on 40 points, their negative goal difference remains a concern.

The final relegation place is shaping up to be a battle between Bristol Rovers and Burton Albion. Both teams recorded a draw and a loss in their last two games. Crucially, the Brewers have a game in hand and will face Cambridge (H) and Wigan (H) in Gameweek 38 as they aim to secure their League One status.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37 KEY LESSONS: LEAGUE TWO

TITLE RACE

Donny leapfrog to the summit

The League Two race has also taken another turn: Doncaster have moved into first place, with two 3-0 wins over Tranmere Rovers and Colchester United.

The highest-scoring player of the week, Luke Molyneux (M) was sensational, banking 37 points, scoring a hat-trick in the first match and providing two assists in the second, making it 30 goal contributions in 44 games. Aside from Grant McCann’s side, no clubs between second and 11th won their two games on the Easter weekend. The pressure is mounting on every club!

Salford City were the only other top-ten team to secure a victory, triumphing 1-3 away at Morecambe. This win puts them just two points shy of the play-offs as they prepare for a crucial home match against eighth-placed Colchester, a key encounter in the promotion race.

Meanwhile, Chesterfield are enjoying a four-game unbeaten streak and will face Morecambe at home followed by a trip to Accrington Stanley. They are currently just three points behind Grimsby Town in seventh.

RELEGATION RACE

Morecambe’s double defeat confirmed their relegation to the National League.

However, Carlisle United continue their fight, keeping their dreams alive under Mark Hughes, having secured three wins and a draw in their last four matches. First off in Gameweek 38, they beat the then-league leaders Port Vale 3-2. And despite looking defeated at Wham Stadium against Accrington Stanley, Callum Whelan’s (M) 92nd-minute equaliser earned them a crucial point. They now sit just four points behind Tranmere Rovers and face a trip to Cheltenham Town, while Tranmere will host Crewe Alexandra in their Gameweek 38.