755
Dugout Discussion April 22

Man City v Villa team news: Rashford over Watkins, Savinho benched

Double Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with a huge match in the chase for Champions League qualification, so here’s the Manchester City and Aston Villa team news.

Pep Guardiola makes two changes from the side that won at Everton. Savinho (£6.2m) and Nico Gonzalez (£6.0m) make way for Mateo Kovacic (£5.4m) and James McAtee (£4.6m).

This means that Kevin De Bruyne (£9.4m) and Omar Marmoush (£7.7m) keep their place and winger Jeremy Doku (£6.2m) remains on the bench. Just like Saturday’s unused Phil Foden (£9.1m).

Both sides have a Wembley weekend after this, taking part in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Therefore, Villa continue to showcase their new squad depth by making five lineup changes, aiming for a sixth successive league win.

Marcus Rashford (£6.7m) takes the spot of weekend hero Ollie Watkins (£8.9m), with Marco Asensio (£6.2m) and John McGinn (£5.2m) also on the sidelines. Lucas Digne (£4.5m) replaces Ian Maatsen (£4.5m) at left-back, plus Pau Torres (£4.2m) enters proceedings.

As always, Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) is starting. He hauled against his former club in Gameweek 17’s reverse meeting, a 2-1 Villa win.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Nunes, Ruben, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Kovacic, Gundogan; Bernardo, De Bruyne, McAtee; Marmoush

Subs: Carson, Grealish, Doku, Nico, Akanji, Savinho, Khusanov, Foden, Lewis

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne; Kamara, Onana, Tielemans; Rogers, Rashford, Ramsey

Subs: Olsen, Maatsen, A Garcia, Disasi, McGinn, Barkley, Malen, Asensio, Watkins

755 Comments
  1. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Kdb captain haul.

  2. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    I can't believe I am on a green this week (with the Glasner AM chip still active; how that has worked out well, I blame FPL Harry for that). 🙂

    Arsenal 0 Palace 1

    Nketiah 53 mins Att 60,253

    🙂

  3. WVA
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    That Rashford goal got me from 1136 OR to 745 OR, 100 points off top spot still though!

    1. Greg F
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      Well done Windows Video Audio.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Got a 1k rank once , was 200 with GW36. Didnt go Greenwood (on Utd treble GW for a -4) stupid, should have gone for it.

      It was during the lockdown season, though; I just bought Now Broadband for the year while my business and livelihood went down the pan.

      Good for mental health mind, I forgot all about it. 🙂

      1. Greg F
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nice story Crunchie. Hopefully business is thriving now :mrgreen:

  4. GCHILD2K16
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    This had got to be one of the worst DGW ever.

    If you captained or triple captained the likely suspects, you would end up with no returns (no goals and no assists) for
    Saka
    Marmoush
    Isak
    KDB
    Maleta

    So far, only the hail Mary punts of Watkins, barnes and rashford have got some returns

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Saka still not over yet though. 1 goal, 1 assist and it will bring him to Isak score as last week

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      So glad i am WC 35 (still have a BB left) no FH, got away with one.

      But rotation for teams in GW33 was lower than I thought it would be.

      But only 4 DGW week teams.

      FA Cup should always be the last game of the seasonI always watch it. The Champions League final is the 31st May FFS. Dont always watch it anyway as it is a saturday night.

      I have no idea why Arsenal V Palace had to be played this week either? Just because Sky wants to show it on Wednesday night? It was penciled in for a GW34 live game anyway.

  5. jimmy12
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    What are some good "gamble" picks for the upcoming gameweek if using FH ?

    Chasing a 50pt lead but the 2 players above have their FH also

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Gordon, Wissa, Kluivert, Strand Larsen, Welbeck.

      Not sure they are the best picks, but should be differential. Don't go too many differentials though, 3 max.

      1. jimmy12
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Was thinking also of going full defense of Fulham + Wolves
        Bad idea?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          I was just writing a team and deleted it lol. It had Sessegnon and Robinson with TAA. Kepa in goal maybe? or Sa and Bentley together. Think I trust Bournemouth defence more though.

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            More than Wolves*

            But honestly, I rarely ever watch Wolves. So maybe they are better than I think in defence.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bentley in goal if Sa and Johnstone are out? Someone said Allsion gets more than 6 points often if Liverpool keep a CS sheet.

      Sess IF fit, RW (but no CS - Southampton usually score.).

      If Bellegarde is fit, Cunha might drop to the bench.

      I didnt watch the Liverpool game but if Gapko starts then he gets all his points at home.

      Penalty takers?

      Man Utd playing kids (probably).

      Those are my reasons to go a bit rouge

      1. jimmy12
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Good suggestions, thank you

  6. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    24 mins ago

    Saka better do something tomorrow, either way he is out of my team.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      A strange season, no premium is particularly good anymore.

  7. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is there a chance it could be given as a Martinez OG even now?

    Open Controls
    1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jimcarrey.gif

  8. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sels
    Konate Milenkovic Livramento
    Salah Bowen Murphy Palmer
    Cunha Wood Isak

    Cucu on the bench.

    This is for a -4, gtg?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd try and avoid a hit this week tbh. I'd just play Cucu, he might score.

      So many people will be on hits, not being on one will put you ahead. But realistically, it will only by like 1.34 points or something.

