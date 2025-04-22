Man City v Villa team news: Rashford over Watkins, Savinho benched

Double Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with a huge match in the chase for Champions League qualification, so here’s the Manchester City and Aston Villa team news.

Pep Guardiola makes two changes from the side that won at Everton. Savinho (£6.2m) and Nico Gonzalez (£6.0m) make way for Mateo Kovacic (£5.4m) and James McAtee (£4.6m).

This means that Kevin De Bruyne (£9.4m) and Omar Marmoush (£7.7m) keep their place and winger Jeremy Doku (£6.2m) remains on the bench. Just like Saturday’s unused Phil Foden (£9.1m).

Both sides have a Wembley weekend after this, taking part in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Therefore, Villa continue to showcase their new squad depth by making five lineup changes, aiming for a sixth successive league win.

Marcus Rashford (£6.7m) takes the spot of weekend hero Ollie Watkins (£8.9m), with Marco Asensio (£6.2m) and John McGinn (£5.2m) also on the sidelines. Lucas Digne (£4.5m) replaces Ian Maatsen (£4.5m) at left-back, plus Pau Torres (£4.2m) enters proceedings.

As always, Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) is starting. He hauled against his former club in Gameweek 17’s reverse meeting, a 2-1 Villa win.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Nunes, Ruben, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Kovacic, Gundogan; Bernardo, De Bruyne, McAtee; Marmoush

Subs: Carson, Grealish, Doku, Nico, Akanji, Savinho, Khusanov, Foden, Lewis

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne; Kamara, Onana, Tielemans; Rogers, Rashford, Ramsey

Subs: Olsen, Maatsen, A Garcia, Disasi, McGinn, Barkley, Malen, Asensio, Watkins