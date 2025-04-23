501
Dugout Discussion April 23

Arsenal v Palace team news: Saka, Sarr + Mateta benched

501 Comments
Share

Wednesday’s match at the Emirates Stadium rounds off Gameweek 33, but there are some notable names on substitute duty this evening.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace gets underway at 20:00 BST.

Bukayo Saka, who picked up a knock in Sunday’s win over Ipswich Town, is on the bench.

Mikel Arteta has made four changes in total.

Ben White and Mikel Merino are not in the matchday squad, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is named among the substitutes alongside Saka.

In come Jurrien Timber, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Thomas Partey and Raheem Sterling.

Oliver Glasner has also decided to freshen up his starting XI.

He makes four alterations too, with Jefferson Lerma, Daichi Kamada, Justin Devenny and Eddie Nketiah replacing the suspended Chris Richards and benched Will Hughes, Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

If Palace win tonight, it would mean Liverpool clinch the Premier League title.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Odegaard, Rice, Sterling, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Saka, Zinchenko, Butler-Oyedeji, Gower, Henry-Francis, Kabia, Nwaneri

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Eze, Devenny, Nketiah

Subs: Turner, Ward, Franca, Sarr, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Esse, Kporha

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


501 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    3 touches, maximum bonus

    Open Controls
  2. Skout
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    How does Mateta go straight to 3 bonus?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      cos the bps system is rigged in favour of attackers. the changes this seaosn made it even worse

      kiwior should have 3 bonus right now, wouldve done this point last season

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Defies logic

      Open Controls
    3. Effe
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      No idea but I’ll take it!

      Open Controls
    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      He gets 24 for a goal. Hasn't had enough time to miss chances to get negatives so no quite easy to rack up 30

      Open Controls
      1. Skout
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Where is the logic in that, FPL need to change something

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Same rules apply to every player in every game. Strikers always get mad BPS for scoring - it's their job and it changes the game...

          Open Controls
    5. thegame983
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      and strikers get less points than everyone else for scoring

      Open Controls
    6. M00N
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Playing football equals minus points.

      Open Controls
    7. Benboyman
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Because Jesus loves me

      Open Controls
    8. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just came on and got Palace a result, why would a defender who’s shipped 2 goals and had his own cancelled out deserve it?

      Open Controls
  3. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Do something saka

    Open Controls
  4. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    BPS system doesn't really bother me, but honestly, coming on for 5 mins and going to max baps is beyond dumb.

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      It's beautiful, poetic almost

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      So it does bother you

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        No but when its so apparently flawed, its worth pointing out. Aside from a Mateta owner right now, no one thinks the bonus system is good.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Sounds like it bothers you. Don't worry, it's cool to care

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Ok, thanks for the pointless comment chain.

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              No worries. Glad to welcome you to the Cool Club.

              Open Controls
      2. Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        😀

        Open Controls
  5. The Night Trunker.
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Only lonely casuals own Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. Monklane
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      I am that lonely casual.

      Open Controls
      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Asl.

        Open Controls
        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          ?

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            Outed your age there buddy

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              You too ❗

              Me too 😮

              Open Controls
              1. The Night Trunker.
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                😆

                Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      No I don't

      Open Controls
    3. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Only casuals have a name called the night trunker.

      Open Controls
    4. noissimbus
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Arteta Mateta Kporha Kabia.

      Open Controls
    5. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Hug me

      Open Controls
  6. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Where is my Saliba assist for that Mateta goal?

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yer where is it, I'll take anything at this point

      Open Controls
  7. F4L
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    1 more save hendo, you can do it

    Open Controls
  8. F4L
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    sarr close

    Open Controls
    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Such an troll...

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Typical, done naff all on my BB he has

      Open Controls
  9. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sarr blew it and he knows it

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think we all blew it going Sarr over Eze

      Open Controls
    2. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Oh, Saliba blocked it

      Open Controls
    3. Glasner Ball
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Saving himself for Saturday

      Open Controls
  10. F4L
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    thank you for not passing martinelli lol

    Open Controls
  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Martinelli greedy!

    Open Controls
  12. Skout
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Sarr you useless donkey

    Open Controls
  13. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    DGW Cap fails from previous seasons,

    Mane,
    Sane,
    Dunk
    Kane

    Do you see a trend here?

    Saka!

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Don’t captain anyone with a 4 letter name

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Funny, Dennis doesn't fit the pattern and I don't think ANY dgw captain is worse

      Open Controls
  14. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Shocking last 10 mins from arsenal. Deserve to lose honestly

    Open Controls
  15. Underdogs11
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    I reckon people with Glasner are pretty excited.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Erm, no. I don’t know what you’re talking about…

      Open Controls
      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Here here

        Open Controls
  16. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Glasner couldn’t get a win could he?

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Oh nice

      Open Controls
  17. JBG
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Arsenal loves a draw

    Open Controls
    1. Futile Tinkering
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Arteta needs to go

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ah stop

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        That would be futile tinkering by the Arsenal board

        Open Controls
        1. Futile Tinkering
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Lol...good one

          Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Bottled it again, beaten by too many teams.

        Open Controls
      4. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        They'll blow the final whistle soon. He doesn't have to hold on for long

        Open Controls
      5. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Drawteta

        Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Trie, I heard Mikel suggest they share the CL trophy three ways this year

      Open Controls
  18. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mateta on 3 baps lol

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Should think so with that worldie

      Open Controls
  19. Egg noodle
    • 15 Years
    2 mins ago

    Was Glasner>Arteta for -4 a good call this GW then?

    Open Controls
  20. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    WTF Martinelli Saka was in the middle for a tap in 😆

    Open Controls
  21. SM001
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    1 of my 12 DGW players have hit double figures. Not great.

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      just now

      2 for me

      Open Controls
  22. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Saliba has made a few mistakes recently. Against Madrid too

    Open Controls
  23. F4L
    • 10 Years
    just now

    ft

    Open Controls
  24. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Arteta spoiling AM chip

    Still 17 points from 2 games is not bad

    Open Controls
  25. HadiSLIM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    how many pts is Glasner on?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.