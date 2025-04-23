Arsenal v Palace team news: Saka, Sarr + Mateta benched

Wednesday’s match at the Emirates Stadium rounds off Gameweek 33, but there are some notable names on substitute duty this evening.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace gets underway at 20:00 BST.

Bukayo Saka, who picked up a knock in Sunday’s win over Ipswich Town, is on the bench.

Mikel Arteta has made four changes in total.

Ben White and Mikel Merino are not in the matchday squad, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is named among the substitutes alongside Saka.

In come Jurrien Timber, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Thomas Partey and Raheem Sterling.

Oliver Glasner has also decided to freshen up his starting XI.

He makes four alterations too, with Jefferson Lerma, Daichi Kamada, Justin Devenny and Eddie Nketiah replacing the suspended Chris Richards and benched Will Hughes, Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

If Palace win tonight, it would mean Liverpool clinch the Premier League title.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Odegaard, Rice, Sterling, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Saka, Zinchenko, Butler-Oyedeji, Gower, Henry-Francis, Kabia, Nwaneri

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Eze, Devenny, Nketiah

Subs: Turner, Ward, Franca, Sarr, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Esse, Kporha



