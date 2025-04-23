­­­FPL Gameweek 34 differentials: Ndiaye, Guimaraes + Evanilson

Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is approaching, allowing us to look at some differentials.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Everton, Newcastle United and Bournemouth, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

To qualify, the player should have an ownership of 5% or less.

ILIMAN NDIAYE

FPL ownership: 0.8%

0.8% Price: £5.2m

£5.2m GW34-38 fixtures: che | IPS | ful | SOU | new

Iliman Ndiaye (£5.2m) returned from a knee injury earlier this month and is now firmly back on the Fantasy radar for the run-in.

The budget forward impressed before succumbing to injury, with three goals across three appearances, a period in which he claimed six bonus points.

Since his comeback, Ndiaye has faced a tricky run of opponents – Arsenal (h), Nottingham Forest (a) and Manchester City (h) – but still managed to score a penalty against Mikel Arteta’s side.

His underlying stats are encouraging, too, having racked up eight shots over the last three Gameweeks, the most of any Everton player.

With his skills and ability to run at opponents down Everton’s left (see below), Ndiaye could get further joy at Stamford Bridge in Blank Gameweek 34, particularly if Chelsea’s right-back ‘inverts’, moving into central midfield.

Above: Iliman Ndiaye ranks third for successful dribbles in the Premier League this season

It’s a weakness Fulham were able to exploit last week, when Reece James (£4.8m) was caught in possession after striding forward with the ball. It resulted in Ryan Sessegnon (£4.1m) teeing up Alex Iwobi (£5.5m) for a smart finish into the bottom corner.

Furthermore, Enzo Maresca’s side have now conceded two goals in each of their last three matches in all competitions, despite facing Ipswich Town (h), Legia Warsaw (h) and Fulham (a).

Priced at just £5.2m, and with further appealing home match-ups against Ipswich and Southampton before the end of the season, Ndiaye appears to have the ideal platform to emerge as a key differential for those Fantasy managers in need of a late push up the ranks.

BRUNO GUIMARAES

FPL ownership: 3.2%

3.2% Price: £6.2m

£6.2m GW34-38 fixtures: IPS | bha | CHE | ars | EVE

Newcastle United face strugglers Ipswich Town in Blank Gameweek 34, so it could be worth considering Bruno Guimaraes (£6.2m) as a punt.

The Brazilian has been one of Eddie Howe’s stand-out performers this season, with his right-sided No 8 role offering the midfielder freedom to make late runs into the box.

His positioning on Saturday could be key, given that the Tractor Boys could be two left-backs down, with Leif Davis (£4.2m) suspended and Conor Townsend (£3.9m) potentially injured.

It’s also worth noting Ipswich have allowed more key passes to be created from their left flank than any other side in the last six Gameweeks.

Above: Ipswich Town’s chances created conceded map in Gameweeks 28-33

With a bit of uncertainty over who starts for Newcastle on the right wing, a Guimaraes punt could therefore pay off, especially with his game time secure, having averaged 85.1 minutes per appearance over the season.

The 27-year-old, who produced seven points in the reverse fixture, has also generated 1.11 expected goal involvement (xGI) across the Magpies’ last three matches, courtesy of four shots in the box and three chances created.

Jacob Murphy (£5.2m), Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) will be more highly-owned than Guimaraes this week, so the Brazilian offers plenty of upside as a differential for Saturday’s clash against Ipswich, who have kept just one away clean sheet all season.

EVANILSON

FPL ownership: 4.7%

4.7% Price: £5.8m

£5.8m GW34-38 fixtures: MUN | ars | AVL | mci | LEI

With four goals in his last six appearances and a plum home tie against Manchester United, Evanilson (£5.8m) may be able to enjoy further success in Blank Gameweek 34.

The match-up looks promising given that Ruben Amorim will surely prioritise Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg clash against Athletic Club.

As for Evanilson, his underlying stats have been hugely encouraging recently, despite some iffy Bournemouth form.

In fact, no FPL forward has registered more shots in the box, big chances or expected goals (xG) than the Brazilian over the last six Gameweeks.

Above: Evanilson’s shot map in Gameweeks 28-33

A home clash against United shouldn’t faze a confident Evanilson, then, who boasts an ownership of just 4.7%.

The Red Devils have conceded five goals over their previous two matches, with rotation rife amongst their starting XI, particularly the back three, with four different combinations used in their last six across all competitions.

That upheaval could play into the hands of Andoni Iraola’s high-pressing outfit on Sunday.

The upcoming schedule for Bournemouth admittedly looks trickier (ars/AVL/mci), but for those Free Hitting in Blank Gameweek 34, Evanilson looks a very decent option to complement Alexander Isak (£9.5m) and Matheus Cunha (£6.9m) up top.



