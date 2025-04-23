46
Spot the Differential April 23

­­­FPL Gameweek 34 differentials: Ndiaye, Guimaraes + Evanilson

Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is approaching, allowing us to look at some differentials.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Everton, Newcastle United and Bournemouth, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

To qualify, the player should have an ownership of 5% or less.

ILIMAN NDIAYE

­­­FPL Gameweek 21 differentials: Ndiaye, Paqueta + Savinho

  • FPL ownership: 0.8%
  • Price: £5.2m
  • GW34-38 fixtures: che | IPS | ful | SOU | new

Iliman Ndiaye (£5.2m) returned from a knee injury earlier this month and is now firmly back on the Fantasy radar for the run-in.

The budget forward impressed before succumbing to injury, with three goals across three appearances, a period in which he claimed six bonus points.

Since his comeback, Ndiaye has faced a tricky run of opponents – Arsenal (h), Nottingham Forest (a) and Manchester City (h) – but still managed to score a penalty against Mikel Arteta’s side.

His underlying stats are encouraging, too, having racked up eight shots over the last three Gameweeks, the most of any Everton player.

With his skills and ability to run at opponents down Everton’s left (see below), Ndiaye could get further joy at Stamford Bridge in Blank Gameweek 34, particularly if Chelsea’s right-back ‘inverts’, moving into central midfield.

Above: Iliman Ndiaye ranks third for successful dribbles in the Premier League this season

It’s a weakness Fulham were able to exploit last week, when Reece James (£4.8m) was caught in possession after striding forward with the ball. It resulted in Ryan Sessegnon (£4.1m) teeing up Alex Iwobi (£5.5m) for a smart finish into the bottom corner.

Furthermore, Enzo Maresca’s side have now conceded two goals in each of their last three matches in all competitions, despite facing Ipswich Town (h), Legia Warsaw (h) and Fulham (a).

Priced at just £5.2m, and with further appealing home match-ups against Ipswich and Southampton before the end of the season, Ndiaye appears to have the ideal platform to emerge as a key differential for those Fantasy managers in need of a late push up the ranks.

BRUNO GUIMARAES

­­­FPL Gameweek 19 differentials: Eze, Guimaraes + Guedes 2

  • FPL ownership: 3.2%
  • Price: £6.2m
  • GW34-38 fixtures: IPS | bha | CHE | ars | EVE

Newcastle United face strugglers Ipswich Town in Blank Gameweek 34, so it could be worth considering Bruno Guimaraes (£6.2m) as a punt.

The Brazilian has been one of Eddie Howe’s stand-out performers this season, with his right-sided No 8 role offering the midfielder freedom to make late runs into the box.

His positioning on Saturday could be key, given that the Tractor Boys could be two left-backs down, with Leif Davis (£4.2m) suspended and Conor Townsend (£3.9m) potentially injured.

It’s also worth noting Ipswich have allowed more key passes to be created from their left flank than any other side in the last six Gameweeks. 

Above: Ipswich Town’s chances created conceded map in Gameweeks 28-33

With a bit of uncertainty over who starts for Newcastle on the right wing, a Guimaraes punt could therefore pay off, especially with his game time secure, having averaged 85.1 minutes per appearance over the season.

The 27-year-old, who produced seven points in the reverse fixture, has also generated 1.11 expected goal involvement (xGI) across the Magpies’ last three matches, courtesy of four shots in the box and three chances created.

Jacob Murphy (£5.2m), Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) will be more highly-owned than Guimaraes this week, so the Brazilian offers plenty of upside as a differential for Saturday’s clash against Ipswich, who have kept just one away clean sheet all season.

EVANILSON

FPL notes: Evanilson's shock return + what it means for Dango 3

  • FPL ownership: 4.7%
  • Price: £5.8m
  • GW34-38 fixtures: MUN | ars | AVL | mci | LEI

With four goals in his last six appearances and a plum home tie against Manchester United, Evanilson (£5.8m) may be able to enjoy further success in Blank Gameweek 34.

The match-up looks promising given that Ruben Amorim will surely prioritise Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg clash against Athletic Club.

As for Evanilson, his underlying stats have been hugely encouraging recently, despite some iffy Bournemouth form.

In fact, no FPL forward has registered more shots in the box, big chances or expected goals (xG) than the Brazilian over the last six Gameweeks.

Above: Evanilson’s shot map in Gameweeks 28-33

A home clash against United shouldn’t faze a confident Evanilson, then, who boasts an ownership of just 4.7%.

The Red Devils have conceded five goals over their previous two matches, with rotation rife amongst their starting XI, particularly the back three, with four different combinations used in their last six across all competitions.

That upheaval could play into the hands of Andoni Iraola’s high-pressing outfit on Sunday.

The upcoming schedule for Bournemouth admittedly looks trickier (ars/AVL/mci), but for those Free Hitting in Blank Gameweek 34, Evanilson looks a very decent option to complement Alexander Isak (£9.5m) and Matheus Cunha (£6.9m) up top.

  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Salaaah!

  2. Heavy Data
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Choose one,

    Bowen
    Murphy
    Iwobi
    Palmer
    Mbeumo

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      Mbeumo - form and penalties.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        just now

        But playing forest who are decent defensively at home?

    2. Bebeto is for Kinnear
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      What for?
      To take on a TV quiz show? Not Palmer
      To recommend a barber? Still not Palmer

  3. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Good afternoon all. Please help me pick the final player for this FH34 team:

    Pope
    TAA | Aït-Nouri | Sessegnon
    Salah | Diaz | Barnes | Mbeumo | xxxxxx
    Isak | Cunha | xxxxxx

    1. Palmer (3-5-2)
    2. Iwobi (3-5-2)
    3. Kluivert (3-5-2)
    4. Raúl Jiménez (3-4-3)
    5. Evanilson (3-4-3)

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      All good options, prefer 2

    2. luk46
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      kluivert or evanilson for me

    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      5

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yeah

      5...

      Or Mbeumo?

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Already have Mbeumo 🙂

        Thank you for all of the replies - current gut feeling was already Evanilson so will go with that!

    5. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      I went for welbeck but of those options 4

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Cheers - Welbeck is another I was considering but slightly put off by how poor Brighton have looked recently.

    6. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      If in doubt, pick the penalty taker. RAUL AND KLIVERT, ALTHOUGH EVANILSON IS IN BETTER FORM, BUT KLIVERT LOOKED FINE FIRSTHAND HAND ON SATURDAY

      Sorry about the caps.

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks! Pen taker theory makes complete sense. It has basically boiled down to Kluivert vs Evanilson for me now so will make a final call before the deadline 🙂

  4. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    Thoughts on this fh draft?

    sa/ bentley
    trippier sess ran
    salah kluivert iwobi murphy
    isak cunha welbeck

    Leno Diaz vvd cucurella

    1. luk46
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      not keen on iwobi but like the rest

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        Who would you get for some Fulham attack?

        1. luk46
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          jimenez but sessegnon kind of is an attacker as well which will be enough for me
          I would start diaz as well btw

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Confident Diaz starts? Tempted by raul as well,

        2. WVA
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Sessegnon plays in Fulham’s attack, that is plenty!

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Who would you get instead?

            1. WVA
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Palmer Diaz Mbeumo

              1. SpaceCadet
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Cheers

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yeah

      Diaz to start

      Murphy or Barnes?

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Leaning Murphy

    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Like it a lot. Diaz to start for me and prefer Barnes to Murphy if on FH.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers, had Diaz in my earlier draft . Confident he starts?

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Very. I also feel like he's the type of player who feeds off of crowd energy and the fans should be right up for it on Sunday.

  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Any changes to this 11?

    Leno
    TAA RAN Trippier
    Salah Jota Kluivert Barnes
    Isak Cunha Welbeck

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      2

      Leno and possibly Kluivert or Jota ...

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        Jota might turn out to be a great differential.
        Kluivert against United
        Leno, I am not that convinced too. But which keeper then? Dont want to double up on any defense

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          24 mins ago

          Would only consider Sess from Fulham
          Mitoma over Welbeck
          Why not Sanchez in goal over Leno? Better CS odds.

          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yes. Considering Sanchez. Thanks.
            And Mitoma is a great call too.

  6. Chinese_person
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    There's a fine line between a differential and trap.

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      That's deep man.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah. It happens when your 12th man is a spliff

  7. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Is a pool triple up on FH too much?

    Salah, Jota, Diaz

    Thanks

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Go with your gut. I think all three will start.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Think Gapko Diaz and Salah. He will go with the three Slot thinks has performed the best this season and it hasn't been Jota

  8. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    No FH here, played it in 33. Wildcard 35, BB 36 to go.

    Mateta>Cunha is likely, maybe then Virgil in for Munoz or Murphy for Trossard. Might hold the wildcard a week though so don't really want to sell any mids just yet..

    Areola
    Burn Robinson Greaves
    Salah(c) Palmer Mbuemo Rogers Trossard
    Isak MATETA

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Cunha great if Bellegarde is out. I am wary as Cunha is off anyway.

      Murphy for Trossard is good

      VVD for header. I know you should take a -4 for Greaves but i might for VVD

  9. BoroPhil
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Many iterations later how is this for a WC (final chip)

    Pope (Martinez)
    RAN, TAA, Schar, Sessegnon (Gvardiol)
    Bowen, Salah, Mbeumo, Kluivert (Rogers)
    Isak, Cunha (Marmoush)

    £0.4 ITB

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Need Everton and Forest defenders, actually need more Forest, full stop.

  10. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    No GK
    Huijsen VVD Livramento
    Salah Kluivert, Murphy Mbeumo Bowen
    Isak xxxx

    a) Cunha (if Bellegarde is out
    b) Gakpo (if we get wind he start scores all his goals at home)

    -4
    1. Leave GK
    2. Bentley for EO.
    3. Allison, has an ave of 4.3 ppm and when gets a CS often gets more than a 6

    Chasing Rank

    Cheers

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      WC35 BB 36 or 38

