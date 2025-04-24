Fantasy EFL: Triple Gameweek 38 Scout Picks

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 38 is the second Triple Gameweek of the season! All 72 EFL sides feature at least once, with six clubs doubling and Birmingham City playing thrice between Thursday and Wednesday. Here, we go through our 7+2 Scout Picks.

The Gameweek kicks off tonight at Lamex Stadium, as the League One winners get their Triple Gameweek underway at 14th-placed Stevenage.

Keep an eye on our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] for the latest news so you never miss out. Also, there is some exciting news to come:

Stay tuned on our website for all the latest news and updates regarding the playoffs!

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 38 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Birmingham City’s Ryan Allsop (G) seems nailed to start all three games in between the sticks. He’s started their previous 10 games in all competitions and has kept 18 shutouts (+90) in 34 matches, making 58 saves in the process.

Although Chris Davies’ side has only recorded one shutout in their last five, matches against Stevenage, Mansfield and Blackpool offer three opportunities for clean sheets and save points.

Notably, Stevenage have only scored 40 goals, the division’s third-lowest. Minutes are key for any tripler and Allsop should be involved in all games.

Defenders

Completing the double-up, Christoph Klarer (D) has banked 256 points – the most of all Blues assets. He’s played all 40 games under Chris Davies and missed just two all season.

Averaging 6.4 points, he has seven double-digit hauls and has banked 20 points in his previous three games. Alongside the 18 shutouts, he’s produced 72 tackles, 18 blocks, 221 clearances, and three assists (+9).

Elsewhere, Ryan Sweeney (D) of Burton Albion also averages 6.4 points. Despite keeping just 11 clean sheets in 40, he’s also returned 256 points, making 44 blocks and 322 clearances. He also offers an offensive threat, scoring twice (+14) and providing a couple of assists.

Home games against Cambridge and Wigan – two inconsistent attacks – mean that one clean sheet and some defensive returns look inevitable, as the Brewers scrap for survival.

Completing the defence, Blackpool’s Oliver Casey (D) averages 7.4 points – the most of any doubler or tripler. He has 12 double-digit hauls, totalling 295 points in 40, keeping just 12 clean sheets.

He’s a contributions magnet, making 366 of them – the division’s third-most. He’s scored three goals, provided one assist, and faces Wigan (A) and Birmingham (H). At a minimum, lots of clearances are expected.

Midfielders

Kwame Poku (M) may have been quiet across Double Gameweek 37, but his output and threat are undeniable. The winger has scored 12 goals (+72) and eight assists in 26 games for Peterborough United, averaging 6.8 points.

They take on Bolton (H) and Mansfield (A), two sides in dire form. Bolton have shipped 10 goals in three, while Mansfield have shipped 11 in the same period. Goals should be flowing for the most offensively proficient side in League One.

The versatile Albie Morgan (M) once again makes it side due to his elite consistency. He has an incredible 45 interceptions (+90), four goals (+24) and eight assists (+24) in only 33 appearances this campaign.

Boasting an average of 6.7 Fantasy points, Morgan has blanked just once in his previous 12. Two games against in-form opposition should see all-round returns scored.

Forward

Peterborough United’s Malik Mothersille (F) has accumulated an impressive 11 goals (+55) and 9 assists in 43 appearances for the Posh, yet is selected by a mere 1.4% of managers.

The in-form number seven has delivered eight points in his last two outings, including an assist against Stockport County (H). Expected to start both upcoming matches against the Trotters and the Stags, Mothersille could find ample scoring opportunities.

Club Picks

As expected, Birmingham City are the standout club pick, having nailed 287 points in just 42 matches – Fantasy’s third-most. However, with several games in hand, they could comfortably become number one.

They’re closing in on Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 103-point League One record and Reading’s 106 EFL total, with a potential tally of 111. Davies’ side is going for the jugular, and against sides with nothing to play for, should see nothing less than at least two wins and one draw. The Blues remain unbeaten in nine, and these three matches are too good to miss out on.

At the other end of the table, Burton Albion are scrapping for their lives in League One and are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference. However, a game in hand over Bristol Rovers could create a gap between the two sides. Two home matches against Cambridge and Wigan are likely to be tight, but we’re expecting Lee Bowyer’s side to pick up at least one win.

If both sides haul, a maximum of 49 points is up for grabs.