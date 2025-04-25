237
Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 34?

The Gameweek 34 captain pool is diminished thanks to blanks for Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City.  

As a result, Liverpool’s potential title-winning contest against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield puts Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) in pole position. However, there are some enticing alternatives from Chelsea, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers who deserve consideration.

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of delivering a big haul.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT), and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Salah failed to score for a fourth consecutive match in Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Leicester City.

A collector’s item left-footed finish from homeboy hero-turned-villain Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) took the plaudits, while the Egyptian’s seven shots – all from inside the box – and four big chances were league-leading totals. Understandably, Salah is backed by a 35.76% majority.

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak (£9.6m) ‘blanked’ in Newcastle’s heavy 4-1 loss at Aston Villa. The Swedish international cut a subdued figure throughout his 76-minute appearance, shooting once and creating a sole chance.

In fact, over the last six games, Isak’s two goals and one assist are a far cry from his gold-standard best.

Nevertheless, he gets slightly over three-tenths of the vote ahead of the Magpies’ favourable tie against Ipswich Town.

Matheus Cunha (£6.9m) is third with 9.33% of the vote, followed by Cole Palmer (£10.6m) with Jacob Murphy (£5.2m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 34? 8

Jorgen Strand-Larsen (£5.4m) claims the top spot for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG, 2.93), bettering Cunha (2.54) and Isak (2.44).

Leading the way for shots is Palmer (25), then Cunha (22) and Salah (18). Yet the latter has accumulated the most penalty area attempts (17), closely followed by the 14 of Luis Diaz (£7.5m) and Isak.

His nine big chances are also top, with Isak (seven) and Strand Larsen (six) in hot pursuit. On the other hand, he’s missed seven of them.

Wolves’ bad-boy Cunha sits at the summit for shots on target (11), chased down by with Palmer and Strand Larsen (both eight).

Back to Salah, he’s ranked quickest for minutes per non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI). One every 109.0 minutes pushes Diaz (114.0) and Palmer (121.6) into second and third, respectively. 

Sticking with the Colombian, Diaz scoops the overall creative crown, with 2.0 expected assists (xA). His 25 key passes are eight more than Salah, also edging him for big chances created (five v four) over the last six outings.

With Joao Pedro (£5.6m) suspended, Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) looks like Brighton and Hove Albion’s best pick. But the elder statesman sits inside this bottom two for attempts (11), box shots (eight) and NPxG (1.60).

Managers playing their Free Hit chip have Raul Jimenez (£5.3m) as their flavour of the month, given Fulham’s trip to Southampton. The Mexican is below Welbeck here for big chances (one), shots on target (two) and NPxG (0.76). Then again, his minutes have been reduced during these half-dozen occasions. 

TEAM ATTACKING STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 34? 9

Liverpool’s attack dominates several key areas ahead of Spurs’ visit to Anfield. They are at the summit for total attempts (114), big chances (26) and attempts in the box (88) over these six.

Arne Slot’s lot also ranks best for NPxG (11.56), with Newcastle amongst the best three for both this (10.65) and big chances (22). They top the charts for goals (16).

Elsewhere, Wolves are a team on the up under Vitor Pereira. The Portuguese manager’s side has scored 11 times, a top-six rank in this assessment.

Despite sitting second for goal attempts (107) and shots on target (35), Palmer’s Chelsea slump to midtable for NPxG (6.86).

As for Brighton, they’ve registered a fifth-best 20 big chances. They sit seventh best for NPxG (8.45) in this time, which ranks fourth among sides that feature this week. 

Meanwhile, Marco Silva’s Fulham underwhelm in our team analysis. The Cottagers rank third worst for NPxG (4.93) and are inside the bottom four for big chances (nine) and box shots (22). Wolves are midway for these.

TEAM DEFENDING STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES         

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 34? 10

Ipswich’s bad defensive numbers boost Isak’s prospects. They have allowed more shots inside the box (88) than any other side over the last side matches, with non-penalty expected goals conceded (NPxGC, 14.18) also the worst. The Tractor Boys have shipped 39 attempts from set-pieces – that’s seven more than nearest-placed Leicester (32).

Wolves’ opponents are also second-worst for allowing box shots (78) and NPxGC (12.30), shipping the joint-most big chances (24).

Salah’s visitors, Spurs, haven’t kept a clean sheet throughout their last eight league matches. Ange Postecoglou’s men are in the bottom six for big chances allowed (17) and NPxGC (8.18).

Palmer could struggle against Everton, proving themselves to be a tough nut to crack under the stewardship of David Moyes. Conceding just six goals in as many matches, the Toffees have conceded the second-fewest big chances (seven).

Down at Southampton, they’ve actually improved of late, sitting midtable for NPxGC (7.33). However, they’ve also conceded 13 goals, 20 big chances and 65 shots in the box, all of which place inside the bottom four.

Finally, Brighton’s visitors, West Ham United, have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six league matches. Graham Potter’s side is seventh worst for NPxGC (8.12) as well.

RATE MY TEAM

Above: RMT’s leading captaincy selections for FPL Blank Gameweek 34

Salah tops the RMT ratings in Blank Gameweek 34, forecasted to record 7.98 points against Spurs. 

Palmer and Isak are level pegging on 6.38.

PREMIER FANTASY TOOLS

Above: Leading captaincy candidates for FPL Blank Gameweek 34 according to Premier Fantasy Tools

Our friends at Premier Fantasy Tools offer a complete range of captaincy tools on their website, including the Captain Picker.

They also side with Salah, followed by Isak then Palmer, from the key names mentioned.

You can also use Premier Fantasy Tools’ Captain Analyser to assess your armband picks for the season – and see where they went right and wrong.

CONCLUSION

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 34? 13

Above: FPL Blank Gameweek 34 teams to target from @robtfpl on X.

Once again, Mohamed Salah’s statistics remain consistently strong across the board, despite recently having a dry spell compared to his otherworldly season.

While Spurs’ defensive data doesn’t predict that Liverpool will run riot, the north London outfit’s shift in focus towards the Europa League could provide ideal conditions for the Egyptian.

Alexander Isak‘s numbers from our player tables need little introduction but also lack his earlier pomp. In the six matches since returning from injury, he is yet to play 80 minutes or more, which is reflected in his numbers.

Our team data suggests that Liverpool is the team to back, nudging Newcastle into second place among the key sides that play this week. This opinion is shared by the all-important market data, with Liverpool projected for more goals (2.90 v 2.85).

All things considered, Salah is my number one pick this week ahead of Isak. Chelsea’s Cole Palmer completes the top three ahead of Saturday’s early kick-off.

The England starlet hasn’t scored a league goal since Gameweek 21 – an incredible drought for the playmaker. Still, he’s backed to return to form, given his recent shot volumes.

FPL team previews – Liverpool: Best players, predicted XI + more

Hibbo Author of Captain Sensible. I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy. Four top 10k finishes. 22/23 Rank - 6123.  Follow them on Twitter

  1. Hanz0
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Unsure on best third Newcastle asset, Barnes or Trippier?

    Effectively which combo is better?

    A.) Trippier and Raul
    B.) TAA and Barnes

    Do worry about Barnes getting a 30 min cameo. Both TAA and Barnes likely to play 60-70 mins max

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      32 mins ago

      Prob B still

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      B

      Barnes may get subbed around 60 mins but he could be sitting on a 19 pointer by then.

      Open Controls
  2. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Current FH team what changes would you make 1.5ITB

    Pickford
    Cucurella, TAA, RAN
    Salah, Palmer, Barnes, Murphy
    Isak, Cunha, Larsen

    Verbruggen, Mbeumo, Kerkez, Kilman

    Open Controls
    1. Steve McCroskey
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pickford in goal?

      Open Controls
    2. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Looks great aside from Pickford. Everton look shaky with Keane at the back.

      Open Controls
    3. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Where are the Fulham guys? Playing the worst team in PL history

      Open Controls
  3. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    That data on Fulhams attack recently is worrying for Raul, anyone else put off him as an option now?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      The guy turns 34 in a week.

      Open Controls
    2. Guy Demel
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      Never understood how he became such a popular pick in the first place.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        26 mins ago

        Soton

        Open Controls
      2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        24 mins ago

        Southampton

        Open Controls
        1. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yup.

          Open Controls
      3. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Would you take Welbeck over him on FH? Even with their injuries at the moment?

        Open Controls
    3. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Southampton have conceded 9 penalties in 33 games. Jimi might be worth picking on that basis alone.

      Open Controls
      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thats my hope but as a general unit they have dropped off massively.

        Open Controls
    4. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yeh glimg wood and cunha instead

      Open Controls
    5. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      yep, going Strand instead

      Open Controls
  4. Big Mike
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Will Trent start?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      What is he rested for?

      Open Controls
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        22 mins ago

        World club cup

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Need fresh legs against Al Shabaab

          Open Controls
      2. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        It's not what he could be rested for, it's about whether he's fully recovered from his injury.

        Open Controls
  5. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    I can't believe I brought in Palmer on my FH.

    I know his form has been rubbish but I wanted to go for the upside pick. Should have predicted a blank against Everton, but I thought them missing Tarkowski might have made a difference.

    Season over 🙁

    Me this time tomorrow ^

    Open Controls
    1. Hanz0
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      I know it shouldn't be a factor, but Chelsea being the early KO makes going Palmer even harder. GL!

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      🙂

      Probably lol

      Open Controls
  6. Silicon Vialli
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Bench 1
    A) TAA
    B) RAN
    C) Cucurella
    D) Tripper

    Leaning towards C

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      Easy c

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  7. dshv
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Leno
    Trippier cucurella ait nouri (sess TAA)
    Salah diaz barnes iwobi
    Welbeck/Raul cunha isak

    Give me some opinion?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Play TAA over Cucu
      Bring in Mbeumo for Iwobi
      Play Welbeck over Raul

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Play TAA
      Welbeck

      Open Controls
    3. Hanz0
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Good team. Tempted to play TAA and sell Trippier to get Murphy? Do think Ipswich could score, and if they don't you will have 2 New mids which provides some cover for the CS. Would require benching Iwobi or Raul though

      Open Controls
    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Murphy over Iwombi
      play TAA (or VVD)
      Dont bother with Tripps
      Sa or Allison over Leno
      Welbeck vs. Raul coin flip

      Open Controls
  8. syke63
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    No FH but 2FT to make eleven. Probably get in RAN but which other mid would you recommend?
    I have Salah, Semenyo, Murphy.
    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Mbeumo or Bowen

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        This for a hit (if no WC left)

        Open Controls
      2. syke63
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Ya, thinking Mbuemo too, he's a keeper for sure.

        Open Controls
  9. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Best combo:

    1. Sessengnon Barnes
    2. Trippier Iwobi

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  10. Steve McCroskey
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Best keeper this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Sa.

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Leno or sa

      Open Controls
    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pope...

      Open Controls
  11. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Palmer does his best work at home (EVE). Kluivert seems to get his big returns away (MUN).

    Who would you pick for the final spot on FH this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve McCroskey
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Tyler Dibling

      Open Controls
      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 11 Years
        just now

        But yeah, Palmer out of those two

        Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Palmer

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'd go for the penalty takjer 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Seems like you made up your mind anyway

      Open Controls
  12. tim
    • 15 Years
    22 mins ago

    Why isnt Wood in any teams?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      He'd be mine. HUGH diferential 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      In mine with palmer first sub

      Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Other striker options are better for this game week.

      Open Controls
    4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Might get injured or be tired after fa cup

      Open Controls
  13. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    No FH WC35 BB (36/38)

    No GK
    Huijsen VVD Livramento
    Salah Kluivert, Murphy Mbeumo Bowen
    Isak xxxx

    a) Cunha (if Bellegarde is out)
    b) Gapko (if we get wind he start scores all his goals at home)
    c) Larson
    -4
    1. Leave GK
    2. Sa for EO.
    3. Allison, has an average of 4.3 ppm and when gets a CS often gets more than a 6

    Prefer to chase than play safe at this stage. (30 points behind ML rank OK, his is very good)

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      No real standout choice there. Would you consider wildcarding this week instead of 35? That way you can play a full 11 with a back up squad.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        No, o dont think so mate.

        With a BB left I could put three Arensal on the bench for Gw38 and BB then

        I'd like a Forest Defender too. Forest V Brentford does appeal. Wissa does next week too.

        Open Controls
  14. In sane in de bruyne
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Saliba, Saka, Mateta, Glasner ->
    RAN, Diaz(C), Wood, Frank -8 ? ;

    Pope
    RAN Robinson Mykolenko
    Salah Diaz(C) Bruno Mbeumo Murphy
    Isak Wood

    Marmoush Gvardiol Muñoz

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      No WC left?

      I'd go Bowen > Diaz

      Open Controls
      1. In sane in de bruyne
        • 8 Years
        just now

        No WC. Don't like Bowen.

        Open Controls
    2. Hanz0
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Like Diaz and RAN moves. Given you have 2 Liverpool players would prefer Slot to Frank as can't see Brentford beating Forest. Slot could easily get 8-12 points, can see them scoring 3 or 4. Not sure the risk with Frank is worth the potential extra reward of 6-8 points

      Open Controls
  15. Assisting the assister
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who you capping FHers?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      On Isak atm

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Salah or Isak, No FH.

      Open Controls
    3. tim
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    4. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Isak.

      Open Controls
    5. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 8 Years
      just now

      If no Wildcard, I’d keep Saliba and Mateta, for now.

      Glasner, Munoz, Saka out.

      Glasner could be Moyes, Frank, or Howe imo.

      Munoz > RAN
      Saka > Diaz if you want

      Open Controls
  16. tim
    • 15 Years
    15 mins ago

    Start Mbeumo or Kluivert?

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Justin.

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Mbeumo

      Open Controls
    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kluivert...

      Open Controls
  17. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Do you think TAA starts?

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Too unclear, not worth risk IMO.

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Go VVD if in any doubt.

      No one knows. I think he does. I think Gakpo does. But i dont know for sure.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Not going any Liverpool defence if it’s not TAA. Spurs always seem to find a way to score there in the league

        Open Controls
        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yep can see spurs scoring. They always tend to make it difficult even this terrible team could

          Open Controls
        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          OK.i bet you a friendly bet that VVD outscores Trent.

          We can post here after the game 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Salah-Diaz-Gakpo front 3?

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I think so. I may go for Gapko (see above). I am not DH. I wonder if Cunha starts?

          Open Controls
          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            FH

            Open Controls
  18. GE
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    1) Luiz Diaz and Trippier
    2) Barnes and Cucurella

    Sa
    TAA/RAN/xxx
    Salah/Palmer/Mbeumo/Murphy/xxx
    Isak/Cunha

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Diaz and Livramento

      Open Controls
  19. dshv
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    1. Diaz (salah taa)
    2. Iwobi (sess)
    3. Murphy (have barnes and isak)
    4 welbeck

    Open Controls
    1. Hanz0
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      2 or 4, probably 2

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      just now

      2

      Play Welbeck

      Open Controls
  20. MrMartini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Midfield issues
    Mbuemo? Bowen? Diaz? Other? Already got Salah and Murphy. Likely Savinho and or Eze to go, ill bench Saka.
    1 for a -4?
    2 for a -8?

    Obvs not on a free hit, thoughts...

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Mbeumo as he has good fixtures

      Open Controls
  21. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    FH nearly there.

    Kepa
    Kerkez,Huijsen,RAN
    Salah,Diaz,Barnes,Murphy
    Isak,Cunha,Strand Larsen

    Sels,TAA,Elanga,Cucurella

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Looking good. Not sure on the double Bournemouth defence but I understand the logic behind it

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Triple

        Open Controls
  22. tim
    • 15 Years
    8 mins ago

    Allison
    Trippier Robinson Ran
    Salah Mbeumo Diaz Murphy Kluivert
    Isak Wood

    Sels Cunha Cucu Neco

    GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Good team

      Open Controls
  23. BGW34 fixtures and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    BGW34 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/gzNlqP_TtyJh
    (Provided by williamhill.com)

    DGW33 clean sheet results:
    LIV: 45% ✅
    ARS: 47% ✅ & 47% ❌
    WHU: 42% ❌
    MCI: 34% ✅ & 29% ❌
    MNU: 34% ❌
    CHE: 27% ❌
    CRY: 27% ✅ & 15.5% ❌
    AST: 25% ❌ & 13.5% ❌
    FUL: 25% ❌
    BOU: 23.5% ✅
    BRE: 23.5% ❌
    TOT: 23.5% ❌
    WOL: 22% ✅
    NEW: 22% ❌
    BHA: 21% ❌
    EVE: 21% ❌
    NFO: 22% ❌
    SOU: 14.5% ❌
    IPS: 13.5% ❌
    LEI: 8.5% ❌

    Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season currently: 38.46% (up from 37.83% on the previous GW)

    BGW34 clean sheet odds:
    NEW: 51%
    CHE: 43%
    WOL: 43%
    LIV: 41%
    FUL: 40%
    BHA: 38%
    BOU: 35%
    NFO: 29%
    BRE: 22%
    EVE: 20%
    LEI: 17%
    SOU: 17%
    WHU: 17%
    MNU: 15%
    IPS: 8%
    TOT: 8%
    ARS: -
    AST: -
    CRY: -
    MCI: -
    (Provided by fantasyfootballpundit.com)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Liverpool: 14 (+1)
    Nottingham Forest: 13
    Arsenal: 12 (+1)
    Newcastle: 11
    Crystal Palace: 10 (+1)
    Everton: 10
    Man City: 10 (+1)
    Man Utd: 9
    Bournemouth: 8 (+1)
    Chelsea: 8
    Wolves: 7 (+1)
    Aston Villa: 6
    Brentford: 6
    Brighton: 6
    Spurs: 6
    West Ham: 6
    Fulham: 5
    Ipswich: 2
    Southampton: 2
    Leicester: 1

    *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

    Once again apologies for the late post, have a great GW!

    G

    Open Controls
  24. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who am I missing?

    Pope
    Trent Cucurella RAN
    Salah Diaz Palmer Mbuemo Murphy
    Isak Cunha

    Open Controls
  25. simong1
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    TAA or Cucurella on a FH and why?

    Open Controls
  26. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    I’m doing Malen and Mateta to Iwobi and Cunha -4. Trying to decide which other move to make to field XI

    A) Tarkowski to Trippier or other defender to 6.8
    Or
    B) Asensio to Elanga, Murphy, or Mbuemo

    Having just owned Asensio through Villa doubles, it was painful. However, they may have another right so leaning slightly towards A

    Thoughts appreciated

    Open Controls
  27. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Guys we reckon Cunha starts this weekend?

    A) Hell yeah

    B) Hell no

    Open Controls
    1. thom830g
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Ofc

      Open Controls
  28. thom830g
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    FH gtg?
    Sa
    VVD-RAN-Trippier
    Salah-Diaz-Palmer-Murphy-kluivert
    Isak-Cunha
    (4m gik - Raul - sess - cucu)

    Open Controls
  29. Hanz0
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Best captain?

    A.) Salah
    B.) Isak

    Open Controls

