3pm team news: Murphy + Barnes start, no Robinson

Many Gameweek 34 Free Hit picks will be in action in the 3pm BST kick-offs, with four Premier League matches getting underway:

Newcastle United’s starting XI is finally changed after seven matches but it’s not Jacob Murphy or Harvey Barnes making way. Those two wingers start again as Anthony Gordon has to make do with substitute duty once more.

Eddie Howe’s one alteration is actually an enforced one, as Joelinton misses out with a knee issue. Joe Willock replaces him.

Fabian Schar is fit to start, while Sven Botman is named on the Magpies’ bench after recovering from injury.

Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna is the busiest boss of the afternoon, making four changes.

Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Jack Taylor and Liam Delap come in, with George Hirst and Jens Cajuste dropping to the bench. Leif Davis is suspended and Axel Tuanzebe is unexpectedly absent.

The Tractor Boys do at least have Omari Hutchinson back among the substitutes.

Fulham are also facing a member of the bottom three in the shape of Southampton, who have Ross Stewart starting for the first time in six months. He replaces the absent Paul Onuachu.

The Cottagers themselves are without Antonee Robinson, while Sasa Lukic is demoted to substitute duty.

Willian and Harry Wilson return to an attacking-looking starting line-up, with Ryan Sessegnon presumably dropping back to left-back to cover for Robinson.

At Molineux, Jose Sa and Matt Doherty are fit enough to return to join Matheus Cunha and co in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ starting XI.

Dan Bentley and Santiago Bueno are the unfortunate men to make way.

Facundo Buonanotte replaces the injured Stephy Mavididi in Leicester City’s only change.

Finally, at the Amex, there are three alterations apiece.

Two of Brighton and Hove Albion’s changes are enforced as Jan Paul van Hecke is injured and Joao Pedro is suspended. Yankuba Minteh also drops to the bench.

Solly March, Simon Adingra and Yasin Ayari get recalls but Kaoru Mitoma again has to make do with substitute duty. Joel Veltman and Tariq Lamptey are on the bench after recovering from injury.

For the Hammers, Niclas Fullkrug, Carlos Soler and Vladimir Coufal drop to the bench.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos replace them.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Dunk, Baleba, Estupinan, Wieffer, Ayari, O’Riley, March, Adingra, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Gruda, Cashin, Minteh, Mitoma, Gomez, Veltman, Tasker.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Mavropanos, Emerson, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Soler, Coufal, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Irving.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Barnes

Subs: Dubravka, Ruddy, Botman, Wilson, Gordon, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley.

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy, J Taylor, Johnson, Enciso, Clarke, Delap .

Subs: Walton, Chaplin, Cajuste, Hutchinson, Luongo, Hirst, Godfrey, Boniface, T Taylor.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Downes, Ugochukwu, Manning, Fernandes, Sulemana, Stewart.

Subs: McCarthy, Aribo, Smallbone, Bree, Wood, Archer, Dibling, Welington, Robinson.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Pereira, Willian, Wilson, Iwobi, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda, Reed, Cairney, Traore, Vinicius, Cuenca, Lukic, Castagne, Smith Rowe.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre, Joao Gomes, Munetsi, Cunha, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Bueno, Hwang, R Gomes, Sarabia, Forbs, Bellegarde, Guedes, Djiga, Bentley.

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Ricardo, Faes, Coady, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, El Khannouss, De Cordova Reid, Buonanotte, Vardy.

Subs: Justin, Okoli, Kristiansen, Skipp, McAteer, Monga, Ayew, Daka, Stolarczyk.



