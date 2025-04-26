Fantasy EFL Triple Gameweek 38: Top weekend picks

Fantasy EFL Triple Gameweek 38 has seen two matches played. If you missed out on Birmingham City’s Triple, then not to worry! There are still five teams doubling that you can pick from.

Here, we go through the top picks for Saturday and Sunday, determining who you should be targeting.

Please note: All of these players mentioned DID NOT make the Scout Picks article but were honourable mentions.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPER

Sam Tickle (G) – Wigan Athletic vs Blackpool (H), Burton Albion (A)

The standout goalkeeping asset for this week has to be Wigan Athletic’s Sam Tickle (G). The Tics number one has been excellent in recent outings, securing three consecutive clean sheets, contributing to a total of 21 points across his last three appearances.

Although two tricky tests in store, given the ferocity of Blackpool’s attack, and Burton’s fight for survival, we back Tickle to secure at least save points.

TOP PICKS – DEFENDERS

Jason Kerr (D) – Wigan Athletic vs Blackpool (H), Burton Albion (A)

He’s registered a staggering 277 points in Fantasy EFL, thanks to his consistent defensive masterclasses. He managed an impressive 18-point haul across the last Double Gameweek, highlighting his potential heading into the two ties against Blackpool and Burton Albion. The defender’s ownership stands at just 3.4% and with an average of 6.6 points per game, he could be a great differential asset. A great chance for further clean sheets alongside several defensive contributions, meaning a double-digit haul is well on the cards.

Kyran Lofthouse (D) – Burton Albion vs Cambridge United (H), Wigan Athletic (H)

If you’re seeking a high-upside differential in defence [0% ownership], Kyran Lofthouse (D) of Burton Albion warrants attention ahead of their Double Gameweek. This defender is in excellent form, evidenced by consecutive double-digit scores, most recently a 13-point haul in Double Gameweek 37 featuring defensive returns and an assist versus Birmingham City.

Burton’s double fixture presents intriguing opportunities: a critical home clash against a struggling Cambridge United and a potentially more open home game against mid-table Wigan Athletic. Expect Lofthouse to be a prime candidate for both defensive solidity and attacking returns at wing-back.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Sonny Carey (M) – Blackpool vs Wigan Athletic (A), Birmingham City (H)

Sonny Carey (M) of Blackpool is a straight-forward pick heading into the Double Gameweek. The Seasiders winger has played a pivotal role in the middle of the park with a healthy eight goals (+40) to his name. His side travels to Wigan Athletic before returning home to host the league leaders Birmingham City.

There was a slight injury concern, after he sustained an injury in his last outing. However, Steve Bruce sounded positive, and if he does make the XI, then he is certainly a great asset to consider.

Luke Molyneux (M) – Doncaster Rovers vs Bradford City (H)

The winger has racked up points for fun, with a staggering total of 283 to his name, the most of any attacking player. He impressed once again in his last two outings, managing to secure a scintillating 37 points across Double Gameweek 37, courtesy of: three goals (+18), a hat-trick bonus (+5), two assists (+6) and an abundance of additional attacking contributions. He also featured for the full 90 minutes across both the Double Gameweek 37 fixtures.

Although Molyneux only features once in Gameweek 38, his potential should not be underestimated, especially when he is brimming with confidence, as you would anticipate he will be after his last two displays. It is a huge game for Donny, as the league leaders host third-placed Bradford City, who currently sit just three points off of them.

TOP PICK – FORWARD

Rob Apter (F) – Blackpool vs Wigan Athletic (A), Birmingham City (H)

The attacker has been prolific this season, with 12 goals (+60) and two assists (+6) now secured. He is another player who provided a healthy double-digit haul across tDuble Gameweek 34, securing 16 points. He went on to add seven more in Gameweek 35 with another goal against Gillingham. With three goals in three, featuring for 90 minutes, he’s nailed in Karl Robinson’s side.

Rumarn Burrell (F) – Burton Albion vs Cambridge United (H), Wigan Athletic (H)

With ten goals (+50) and three assists (+9) this season, the talisman faces a crucial must-win match against Cambridge United. While a blank isn’t impossible, a home fixture against Wigan Athletic follows, offering another prime opportunity for points as the Brewers fight for survival. Currently owned by just 0.7%, the number 18 presents a significant differential advantage.



