FPL General: Gameweek 34 Free Hit team reveal

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks through his Gameweek 34 Free Hit team.

Gameweek 33 Review

It was a small red arrow from 27k to 28k for the troops in Gameweek 33.

I took a -4 for Kevin De Bruyne (£9.4m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) to replace Savinho (£6.2m) and Cole Palmer (£10.6m). The Manchester City man didn’t deliver but Brentford’s talisman more than made up for that.

It’s possibly my favourite ever FPL transfer, ignoring the Double Gameweekers in favour of a great pick with good fixtures for the remainder of the campaign. The mega-haul in his first game back in the side was a bonus.

It’s just a pity those around him couldn’t have pulled their weight to secure a green arrow. Hopefully, this week’s Free Hit will push me closer to the holy grail of the top 10k.

Gameweek 34 Free Hit (Latest Draft)



