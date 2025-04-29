38
Pro Pundits April 29

Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 35 team reveal + transfer plans

38 Comments
Share

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline this Friday, we’re getting articles and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman talks through his team and the transfers he has lined up.

There is still one match to go in Blank Gameweek 34, as Nottingham Forest take on Brentford on Thursday, but for the majority of managers who played their Free Hit chip, myself included, it’s probably been a successful one.

Focus now quickly switches to Gameweek 35, however, and with just four rounds remaining, transfers must be high impact choices. In this piece, I’ll highlight three players I’m eyeing up for the run-in.

BRYAN MBEUMO

With a good home fixture and a near guaranteed start, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) looks blindingly obvious this week.

Upcoming opponents Manchester United will rotate, given that the fixture is sandwiched between two huge UEFA Europa League semi-final matches against Athletic Club.

Ruben Amorim made several changes in preparation for Lyon in the quarter-finals, with his rotated side thumped 4-1 by Newcastle United.

Then it’s Ipswich Town, who look vulnerable to Brentford and Mbeumo’s style of play.

Over the last six matches, no club has allowed more chances to be conceded from their left flank (39) than Kieran McKenna’s side.

The Tractor Boys have serious issues defending set pieces, too, with 10 goals conceded from such situations since the turn of the year, the most of any team.

Mbeumo takes corners and free-kicks, plus penalties, another string to his bow in Gameweek 36.

38 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pep bites Kun
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    You boys certainly churn out a lot of good content on a frequent basis. Kudus!

    Open Controls
    1. Les Bleus
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Bowen?

      Open Controls
  2. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Re Tom's bus team - Can you imagine if in GW1 you'd been told your team for GW35 would have no Salah, Saka, Palmer, Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's a good observation. I need to be pragmatic for both ML's and OR, which way I manage the run-in. ML's are close and I need to be totally clear/honest about teams/player points (rather than nostalgia teams/players I like) that will carry this season over the line.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        just now

        *Substitute 'favour' for 'like'. Tnxs

        Open Controls
  3. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Raya
    Muñoz Gvardiol Virg
    Salah Saka Eze Rogers Merino
    Isak Marmoush
    Sels Livra N.Williams Evanilson
    1ft, 2.2itb

    A) Evanilson to Wissa
    B) Evanilson to Cunha
    C) Merino to Mbeumo
    D) Saka, Evanilson to Mbeumo, Wissa/Cunha (-4)

    If I do D, do I bench boost?

    Open Controls
  4. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    In which order would you drop these strikers, assuming no doubles?

    A) Mateta
    B) Isak

    And which order would you rank these alternatives?

    1) Wissa
    2) Watkins
    3) Cunha

    I think my order is as above. I have Marmoush but he's not going anywhere

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      AB, 312

      Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Difficult in some respects looking at the remaining gw's

      AB, 321, but I'm not against 312

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        Definetly A, mainly based on mins rather than anything else but also Palace's main focus will become that cup final. I like all of 123 but strongest gut feel for 2 who has always delivered in FPL when he gets good minutes.

        Open Controls
        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          29 mins ago

          Reminds me actually those 3 striker spots are probably the most intriguing bit of the game left assuming no more doubles/blanks. Could see some real variety and lots of them could go well, inevitably a few wont. Could make or break these next few weeks

          Open Controls
          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            I agree. Watkins has been vocal and now has the chance to put his money where his mouth is. Cunha I wouldn't bet against with the fixtures. Would I want Wissa for a hit, if I had to bring in Mbeumo? Probably not

            Open Controls
      2. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        I'm honestly surprised at Cunha being first choice of those 3 if no double. Are the fixtures that good for him? Genuine question!

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          just now

          He's in great form. Was before the suspension. Started again with the same attitude. Yeah, I think he's good value with the fixtures in hand.

          Open Controls
  5. Stuck in the Mudryk
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Are people doing Saka to Mbuemo not worried that Mbuemo also has managed minutes as he plays Thursday and then Sunday?

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Yes. But he seems more likely to start.

      Open Controls
    2. Steavn8k
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Couldn't see that happening. Brentford's scheduel hasn't been that busy and season's almost over.

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        The schedule before is irrelevant. Reality is they are in Nottingham for a game less than 72 hours before another game back in Brentford. That cant be ideal. Maybe 1 days training before the game if that.

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          They'll probably forgo a heavy training session for a less physical strategy session. I remember reading that's how Klopp handled tight turnarounds during their PL winning season. No expert in this instance though, or others ..

          Open Controls
          1. Jimmy B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Makes sense. Its comparable to an away game in europa probably on a Thursday with the turnaround. Probably longer travel time if they arent flying. Deadline being less than 24 hours after the game ends is less than ideal too as we won't get a steer on how many changes hes likely to make.

            Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Sure he'll be alright with the 2.5 hour drive (they'll probably fly anyway)

          Open Controls
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
    3. SligoRovers1928
        56 mins ago

        Name the last time he was benched

        Open Controls
      • theplayer
        • 11 Years
        48 mins ago

        There's a difference with Saka as he has the Champions League second leg midweek. Brentford have nothing to rest Mbeumo for.

        Open Controls
        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          There is definitely some risk in Brentford in 35. Very unlikely to get any team news after Forest and they either rotate some of the team (probably not Mbeumo) or they will be cooked by Sunday. Its all enough to put me off thinking about captaincy on Bryan

          Open Controls
      • Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        I haven't made my decision yet, but this wouldn't be one of the deciding factors

        Open Controls
      • El capitaino
        • 12 Years
        just now

        No. He’s a machine. He’s only not played 90 minutes twice this season. In those games he played 89 and 86 minutes. There’s nothing to manage his minutes for.

        Open Controls
    4. adrianh2024
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Take a hit to get both Wissa and Mbeumo in? It'd be Mateta and Sarr/Saka for the chop

      Open Controls
      1. SligoRovers1928
          45 mins ago

          Surely wood over wissa no?

          Open Controls
          1. FourLokoLeipzig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Why? Not saying you’re wrong, but think most are seeing Wissa as favoured based on form and fixtures

            Open Controls
      2. Vasshin
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        1 ft and 0.4 in bank

        What should be my transfer this week
        1. Saka to Boomo
        2. Merino to murphy or elanga or mitoma or barnes or anyone under 6.4
        3. Sarr to murphy or elanga or barnes or anyone under 6.1
        4. Mateta to wood or cunha or wissa or anyone under 8.0
        5. Saka to Boomo and Merino to Bowen (-4)
        6. Saka to Boomo and Sarr to Bowen (-4)
        7. Don’t transfer any of these and save transfer

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Punned It
            15 mins ago

            5

            Open Controls
          • Chrisitis
            • 13 Years
            just now

            1 or 5. could you bench merino?

            Open Controls
        2. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Would like to bring in Mbuemo and possibly Bowen but who goes?

          A. Saka
          B. Savinho
          C. Sarr

          Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. Punned It
              just now

              B, but does that give you enough £?

              Open Controls
          2. Philosopher's Stones
            • 4 Years
            34 mins ago

            COYG!!!

            Open Controls
          3. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            17 mins ago

            Another "look at the state of football" indicator: across 4 teams there are only 3 strikers available for this matchday

            Open Controls
          4. ViperStripes
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            14 mins ago

            2FT's

            Rashford> Mbuemo seems liek a no brainer for this week, but not goign to help me climb the ranks given how high his ownership is.

            But who else to transfer out:
            Saka>Anyone feels like a trap ready to backfire
            Savinho & Marmoush - city have a good schedule and good differentials
            Salah - chasing league goals record
            Isak - potentially worth moving on to Watkins or Wissa
            JMurphy - no chance he's going anywhere from my team while on such good form
            Mateta - potential DGW

            So hold second FT - seems like a good shout I think and if Saka doesn't play I've got Mateta 1st bench.

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.