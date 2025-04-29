Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 35 team reveal + transfer plans

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline this Friday, we’re getting articles and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman talks through his team and the transfers he has lined up.

There is still one match to go in Blank Gameweek 34, as Nottingham Forest take on Brentford on Thursday, but for the majority of managers who played their Free Hit chip, myself included, it’s probably been a successful one.

Focus now quickly switches to Gameweek 35, however, and with just four rounds remaining, transfers must be high impact choices. In this piece, I’ll highlight three players I’m eyeing up for the run-in.

BRYAN MBEUMO

With a good home fixture and a near guaranteed start, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) looks blindingly obvious this week.

Upcoming opponents Manchester United will rotate, given that the fixture is sandwiched between two huge UEFA Europa League semi-final matches against Athletic Club.

Ruben Amorim made several changes in preparation for Lyon in the quarter-finals, with his rotated side thumped 4-1 by Newcastle United.

Then it’s Ipswich Town, who look vulnerable to Brentford and Mbeumo’s style of play.

Over the last six matches, no club has allowed more chances to be conceded from their left flank (39) than Kieran McKenna’s side.

The Tractor Boys have serious issues defending set pieces, too, with 10 goals conceded from such situations since the turn of the year, the most of any team.

Mbeumo takes corners and free-kicks, plus penalties, another string to his bow in Gameweek 36.