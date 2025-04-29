UCL Fantasy Matchday 15: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 15 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

GOALKEEPERS

You’ll notice an immediate issue with my goalkeepers. Both Inter’s Yann Sommer (€5.5m) and Barcelona’s Wojciech Szczesny (€4.1m) face each other in the same match. This means I currently have a stopper on only one day, after a failed aggressive play in Matchday 14.

If forced to choose one I may back Sommer, who should rack up plenty of save points. I also don’t particularly want a Barcelona defensive double up heading into this round.

DEFENDERS

I also have problems in defence, though there’s a great sigh of relief that Paris Saint-Germain duo Nuno Mendes (€5.9m) and Achraf Hakimi (€5.7m) are already in place. Both have been fantastic from an attacking perspective recently and could also be captaincy options on Tuesday.

Also fit and likely to start is Barcelona’s Jules Kounde (€5.6m), who scored in his latest match. I’m not keen on his clean sheet potential, but at least he should play. Opponent Benjamin Pavard (€5.0m) was taken off with an injury in his latest league game, so I imagine he’ll be rested to allow another Inter defender to step in.

If I see that he’s fit, I’ll keep him to prioritise other moves. Bayern’s Kim Min-jae already needs replacing, having exited the competition.

MIDFIELDERS