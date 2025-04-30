26
Team News April 30

FPL team news: Brentford + Forest latest for final GW34 match

26 Comments
After a big gap between Premier League fixtures, Gameweek 34 will draw to a close on Thursday when Nottingham Forest entertain Brentford.

The managers of both clubs faced the media ahead of that fixture: Nuno Espirito Santo on Tuesday, Thomas Frank on Wednesday.

Those two head coaches brought us the latest team news from both camps.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

More of the same from Nuno Espirito Santo, who continues to assess, assess and assess some more.

“There are a lot of players to assess. [The FA Cup semi-final] was a very demanding game, a lot of players finished with cramp. Assessing all of them.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno was pressed on Ola Aina (calf), who has been absent since Gameweek 30, but offered the usual response.

“The same, the same. We still have one more day. Assessing all the players, trying to make the right decisions.

“We have been missing him, especially because of the stability of the back four that we had, the routines. I don’t know how many times we had in a row the same players – that’s crucial, especially in defence. We will assess him and see how fast he can return to the team.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Ola Aina

Neco Williams will be available on Thursday. He, along with Ryan Yates, were absent from the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City but only because of suspension.

BRENTFORD

Igor Thiago (knee) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) are back in full training for the Bees but won’t be involved on Thursday.

Thomas Frank was hopeful that the two long-term absentees would feature again at some point this season.

“Hickey and Thiago are both training fully with the team now. They have done that for the last couple of trainings. Not ready for Nottingham, but that’s positive.

“Hopefully [they can feature this season]. Fingers crossed for that. When they are training fully with the team, they are definitely close. How close, we will see over the next one to two weeks.” – Thomas Frank

Josh Dasilva (knee) and Fabio Carvalho (shoulder) remain out, while Vitaly Janelt underwent surgery this week to correct a niggling heel issue.

Other than that, though, Frank said “everyone is available from the last game”.

26 Comments
  1. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Wood outscoring Cunha would be nice.

    Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Do know of any doubles? I want to do Sarr-Mbeumo, but...

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Probably worth doing anyway, Mbuemo is a far better pick.

      Open Controls
  3. Punk as Fuchs
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Currently on:

    Raya
    Gvardiol - Saliba - Munoz
    Salah - Rogers - Saka - Murphy
    Mateta - Isak - Marmoush

    Martinez - Sarr - AWB - Konsa

    2FT, 1.8ITB

    I'm 92 points clear in my main mini league, and my nearest rival has basically the same team except for Dias instead of Konsa, and Eze instead of Sarr. So, I'm just looking to maintain my lead as best I can rather than go for any wild punts.

    Current thinking:

    1) Roll FTs
    2) Saka > Mbeumo (seemingly the consensus move, although Saka could still come in handy, especially if Arsenal don't make it to the CL final)
    3) Sarr and Mateta > Mbuemo and Cunha/Wood (I currently have exact money for this, so may need to move soon ahead of any price rises)
    4) Sarr and Martinez > Mbuemo and Areola (not mad keen on using FTs on GKs, but West Ham have a couple of OK fixtures and getting rid of Martinez frees up a third Villa spot in case I want Watkins for the final couple of GWs)

    What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Saka > Mbeumo seems fine.

      Open Controls
      1. Punk as Fuchs
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks, I think I'm over-thinking it!

        Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    If scout used the statsbomb money to get a representative in the press conference room, they would be able to challenge Nuno's "assessing, assessing" B.S.

    Open Controls
    1. theodosios
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      ok

      Open Controls
  5. AlleRed
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Raya (Martinez)
    Gvardiol, Munoz, Kiwi (AWB, Burn)
    Salah, Saka, Savinho, Rogers (Sarr)
    Watkins, Marmoush, Mateta

    Thoughts on the below?:

    A. Saka -> Mbeumo
    B. Saka, Savinho -> Mbeumo, Bowen (-4)
    C. Something else

    Haven't taken a hit this season but I think I'm leaning B. If City double in 36, I'd have the option to bring in KDB or Ruben. If there's a leak Savinho starts, maybe I transfer out Sarr, but Savinho just turned out to be a bad pick. TY

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      I quite like B. Hadn't considered a hit for Bowen but could work

      Open Controls
    2. Boz
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      I like the logic of B. Savio won't start both in the double anyway. Not sure KDB will either but gives you the option

      Open Controls
  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Is Savinho an easy sell this GW?

    With Wolves playing with WBs, we could see Pep using the FBs to provide the width.

    If Haaland is back, this may increase the chances in Pep changing the setup back to using wingers to provide the Haaland service.

    We may get a City team leak before the 35 and 36 deadline.

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      No leak he starts then he's out for me

      Open Controls
    2. AlleRed
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      He'll be tough for me to sell if we get a leak he starts but that said, he's not someone that seems to get points even when he starts. And if City do get a double, he's blocking a better third City option

      Open Controls
  7. LarkyTown
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Remember the days when making a transfer every werk snd chinging your captain every werk got you tiop 10k?

    I 'member

    Bah

    Open Controls
    1. LarkyTown
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Apologies for typos

      Open Controls
  8. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Lose which one for Mbeumo?
    A) Saka
    B) Merino

    Open Controls
    1. AlleRed
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Maybe Merino just because of penalties, but I'm not sure much can be expected from either this GW. Maybe even both out for a hit?

      Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      B if it means you can hold Saka for 38

      Open Controls
  9. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Raya
    Gvardiol VVD Milenkovic
    Salah Saka Eze Rogers
    Isak Marmoush Mateta

    Martinez Sarr Livra Dunk

    1 FT O.4m ITB

    These two transfers worth a hit?
    Saka / Eze to KDB / Mbeumo (-4)

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. AlleRed
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I think just Saka to Mbeumo for me. I know it's Forest but Eze's been in good form - KDB's had one strong game

      Open Controls
  10. TAnderson
      19 mins ago

      Two Chelsea players will miss Stockholm trip: https://www.premierleagueinjuries.com/chelsea

      Open Controls
    • -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Saka, Savinho, Mateta

      To

      Mbuemo, Bowen, Watkins -4

      ?

      Open Controls
    • Bored Ape Jota Club
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      3FT.

      Will probably pull the trigger on Saka and Sarr, to Mbeumo and Bowen.

      Worth waiting until after the game tomorrow I guess?

      Open Controls
    • Evasivo
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thoughts on Salah>KDB now league is done?

      Open Controls
    • The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I sold Mateta for Cunha last week and had exact money for Sarr to Mbeumo (on purpose) and then forgot to do the transfer and his 0.1 increase means I can't afford him. Should I:
      1) Saka to Mbeumo
      2) Sarr to Mbeumo and Mamoush/Isak to Wissa for -4
      3) Bowen to Mbeumo
      4) Go without Mbeumo

      Leaning towards 2 or 4 as I think Saka will start and I think Bowen will do well this week against Spurs at home.

      Open Controls

