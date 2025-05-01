10
Set Piece Takers May 1

Which FPL players are taking penalties and set pieces?

10 Comments
For the final time this season, a spot of housekeeping as we have a glance which players are taking set pieces and penalties in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) and update our Set Pieces tab in the process.

What we’re particularly looking for is any notable changes in clubs’ pecking order.

Based on the official Opta data in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown of the latest four Gameweeks.

GAMEWEEKS 31-34: PENALTY AND SET PIECE TAKERS

CornersCrosses from
free-kicks		Shots from direct
free-kicks		Penalties
ArsenalRice (18)
Nwaneri (10)
Saka (4)
Odegaard (1)
Sterling (1)
Zinchenko (1)
Trossard (1)		Odegaard (3)
Rice (2)		Saka (1)
Rice (1)
Zinchenko (1)
Aston VillaRashford (9)
Asensio (8)
Tielemans (7)
McGinn (2)		Asensio (4)
Rashford (3)
Rashford (1)
Asensio (1)		Asensio (2)
Rashford (1)
BournemouthCook (8)
Kerkez (7)
Scott (3)
Semenyo (2)
Brooks (1)
Ouattara (1)		Cook (4)
Kerkez (3)
Tavernier (1)		Ouattara (1)
BrentfordMbeumo (8)
Damsgaard (3)
Lewis-Potter (1)		Damsgaard (4)
Jensen (2)
Mbeumo (1)		Damsgaard (1)
Brighton & Hove AlbionO’Riley (10)
Ayari (6)
March (4)
Gomez (1)
Adingra (1)		O’Riley (3)
Gomez (1)		O’Riley (1)
Welbeck (1)
Gomez (1)		Pedro (2)
ChelseaNeto (21)
Enzo (9)
Cucurella (2)
Palmer (1)
James (1)
Dewsbury-Hall (1)		James (3)
Enzo (2)
Neto (1)		James (1)
Crystal PalaceHughes (8)
Wharton (6)
Kamada (6)
Eze (1)		Eze (2)
Wharton (1)
Hughes (1)
Kamada (1)		Eze (2)
Chilwell (1)		Eze (1)
EvertonGarner (7)
Harrison (6)
Ndiaye (1)		Harrison (6)
Garner (4)		Ndiaye (1)
FulhamPereira (20)
Cairney (5)
Wilson (3)
Willian (3)		Pereira (6)
Wilson (1)		Pereira (1)
Ipswich TownJohnson (4)
Townsend (3)
Enciso (2)
Davis (1)		Davis (2)
Morsy (1)
Johnson (1)
Leicester CityEl Khannouss (11)
Thomas (4)
Buonanotte (4)
Ayew (1)
Mavididi (1)		Thomas (3)
El Khannouss (2)
Ayew (1)		Vardy (1)
LiverpoolMac Allister (23)
Tsimikas (9)
Robertson (2)
Elliott (1)		Mac Allister (3)
Tsimikas (2)		Mac Allister (1)
Szoboszlai (1)
Manchester CityDe Bruyne (17)
Marmoush (1)
Foden (1)		De Bruyne (5)
McAtee (1)		De Bruyne (1)
Marmoush (1)
Manchester UnitedFernandes (11)
Eriksen (11)
Shaw (4)		Fernandes (2)
Eriksen (2)		Fernandes (2)
Eriksen (2)
Newcastle UnitedTrippier (26)
Murphy (4)
Barnes (1)
Gordon (1)		Trippier (2)Trippier (1)Isak (1)
Nottingham ForestElanga (2)
Anderson (2)
Williams (2)
SouthamptonManning (4)
Fernandes (3)
Sugawara (1)		Fernandes (4)
Manning (3)		Manning (1)
Tottenham HotspurPorro (8)
Tel (3)
Maddison (2)
Bergvall (2)
Gray (2)		Maddison (3)
Porro (3)
Tel (1)
Bergvall (1)		Maddison (1)Tel (1)
West Ham UnitedWard-Prowse (9)
Emerson (1)		Ward-Prowse (1)
Bowen (1)
Paqueta (1)		Bowen (1)
Wolverhampton WanderersAit-Nouri (9)
Bellegarde (3)
Sarabia (2)
Cunha (1)		Cunha (3)
Sarabia (2)
Bellegarde (2)
Ait-Nouri (1)		Cunha (2)
Sarabia (1)

GAMEWEEKS 31-34: KEY TALKING POINTS

FPL Gameweek 17 differentials: Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison + Kerkez 2

  • Milos Kerkez‘s (£5.3m) open-play assist potential is well documented but until Gameweek 31, the Bournemouth full-back hadn’t been remotely involved at set plays. Since then, he’s taken seven corners (his first of the season) and three crossed free-kicks. Justin Kluivert‘s (£6.0m) absence wasn’t even a factor, as Kerkez has been responsible for corners from the other side of the pitch.
  • Cole Palmer (£10.6m) is not only floundering in the goals department but currently deprived of set-piece duties, too. In the last seven Gameweeks, he’s taken just one corner and no crossed free-kicks. Palmer did get a set-play assist against Ipswich Town, receiving a short corner and teeing up Jadon Sancho (£6.2m), but he’s mostly taking a back seat.
  • Matheus Cunha‘s (£7.0m) four-match absence saw Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.0m) take up more of a prominent role at set plays. Even after Cunha’s return, Ait-Nouri has carried on doing so. From two corners taken in Gameweeks 21-27, he’s delivered 11 in the subsequent seven Gameweeks.
  • Trent AlexanderArnold (£7.2m) continues to be down the pecking order at Liverpool, and the exclusion started long before his recent absence through injury. From the second instalment of the Reds’ Double Gameweek 24, he’s taken just one corner. In that time, Alexis Mac Allister (£6.2m) has been responsible for 53 of them.
  • Eberechi Eze (£6.9m) took and missed a penalty with Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) on the pitch in Gameweek 32; and Mateta did exactly the same in last Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final. Oliver Glasner said after Eze’s saved attempt:

“Ebs and JP (Mateta) are the two penalty takers and they decide on the pitch. Ebs had the ball and takes many penalties after training. He scores many goals from these situations and we trust him completely.” – Oliver Glasner

  • Speaking of saved attempts, you don’t need us to remind you that Marco Asensio (£6.2m) missed two spot-kicks in the same game, also in Gameweek 32. Marcus Rashford (£6.7m), Villa’s declared number one taker, had just gone off before the Villans’ first penalty in that game. The loanee then stepped up and scored from 12 yards in Gameweek 33. He’s now injured, of course, so Villa’s pecking order is something to consider for the run-in.

“We have our penalty shooter and the first one is Marcus Rashford. The second one is Asensio. Third ones are Tielemans, McGinn and Watkins. They are responsible when penalties are coming. We have to accept it and decide for the next match.” – Unai Emery

  • Mathys Tel (£5.8m) scored a penalty for Spurs in Gameweek 31 but the likes of Dominic Solanke (£7.3m), Richarlison (£6.8m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) were all off the field at the time. Solanke then netted a spot-kick in the Europa League two weeks later with Tel on the field but hitherto regular taker Son off it.

10 Comments
  Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Price changes 1st May

    Rise: Schär 5.6

    Fall: Tarkowski 4.8

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!

    Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

  TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (27 teams)

    Current safety score = 89
    Top score = Joe Sutton (Tired & Weary) with 107

    https://prnt.sc/2D7xIg_BbrI4

  Questions for Zøphar's GW35 Q&A
    zøphar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Taking questions for the Gameweek 35 Q&A, answers will be posted in a separate article

    send them in!

    The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      With many having a front line of Isak Mateta Marmoush, who do you now see as the ideal front 3 for the remainder of the season, with Watkins, Cunha, Wissa, Wood being mentioned? And which of the template 3 get ditched first?

      Is it now time to ditch Salah or move the captaincy off him at least?

    Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

    Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Do you think some are overplaying the 'beach factor' (motivation) in the final gws? One thing that never gets mentioned is that every league position gained has financial incentives for the club concerned. Probably not a factor so much for Spurs and Man Utd where qualifying for the Champions League by winning Europa would trump gaining a few league places. There are other clubs with their own incentives too e.g. last home game at Goodison for Everton, Southampton wanting to not be the worst team ever and players have incentive personally if for example they are out of contract in the summer. I don't think its as simple as this team can't do this so they suddenly become lesser opposition but maybe I'm overthinking it?

  Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Thanks Mr. Skonto Rigga. Would be swell if someone could do an article on which team has what to play for and which teams are more likely to be on the beach from here on. Cheers.

    Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      On the face of it, Mancity Chelsea Newcastle and NF got high stakes
      Rest experts can tell

