FFS Cup May 2

FFS Members Cup results + fifth-round draw

It’s time for round five of our latest FFS Members Cup, where the last 16 remaining Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers go head to head for a chance to win from a £300 prize pot.

A tournament for Premium Members, this is independent of those you can see on the official FPL website.

We’ll bring you the latest results in this article, plus the fifth-round draw, as well as a full breakdown of prizes.

FFS MEMBERS CUP LATEST

A complete list of round four results can be found here.

There were grand points totals all around in round four, with scores in the 90s and even a centurion proving insufficient to reach the last 16 in some cases.

That was the case for CathyM, who hit the ton with their Free Hit but was unable to triumph over Rossaldinho (105).

Thomas Docherty (94), meanwhile, was similarly unlucky to be edged out by Ibra-gum’s 100-point Gameweek.

The other managers who eked out a triple-digit Gameweek score were FPL Insanity (103) and J Aravind (103). glennloite (88) scored a huge 106 points last weekend, but this week failed to get past Ryan (99).

Close-fought ties elsewhere included Lsy (93) beating SwingtownFC (87), schnuggi (90) – still the lowest-ranked remaining manager, at 3,696,962nd – beating 78,013th-placed Uncle Baby Billy (86), Renegade3 (97) beating Si (92), Mendip Muppets (92) beating Anjay (84), and Real Rootsy (92) beating TonyE (88).

TD Jakes (79), formerly the highest-ranked manager left in the FFS Members Cup at 4,747th, was defeated in round four by L10N5 (98). With Anjay (11,816th) and Mighael Tighe (16,191th) also losing, Crispo (36,435th) is now the highest-ranked manager remaining, after beating Robben Me Blind 95-84 in Gameweek 34.

The full fifth-round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Members Cup is very similar to FPL’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (as is the case in head-to-head scores in the original game).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

  • 1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
  • 2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
  • 3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

  1. Pep bites Kun
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Phew!

    Open Controls
  2. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Transferred in KDB but dunno if he in play ffs

    Open Controls
    1. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Please tell me he's not on my bench

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        He is not on your bench

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      If the player you sold was in your 11 then KDB will be starting

      Open Controls
  3. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Feels like I should have (c) Bowen over Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      MUN in form? 😛

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        Always rate Spurs trasheness higher but let’s see, chickened out

        Open Controls
      2. Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        44 mins ago

        0-3 win away against la liga top 4 side ain't that bad

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          42 mins ago

          Yeah surely with a new right wing as well 😉

          Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Would c Mbeumo if I had him

      Open Controls
    3. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Bowen good player but Hammers are toilet

      Open Controls
  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    BB active blimey! 😛

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      decided to hold off last second.
      may be regretting it a bit now

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Just want to get rid of headache, that's all 😉

        Open Controls
  5. Renegade3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Muppets!
    Couldn't get the Cup results out before the deadline.

    Open Controls
  6. Prinzhorn
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Captained Salah last minute

    Unsure how to feel right now

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      A) positive
      B) unsure
      C) negative

      Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Good as any other choice right now 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Prinzhorn
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Not much more to play for though

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          He's motivated - breaking records, etc. Bol!

          Open Controls
    3. Mighty Duck
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Who was the cap on before?

        Open Controls
        1. Prinzhorn
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Mbeumo

          Open Controls
      • djman102
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        I switched from Salah to Isak last night. You're good.

        Open Controls
    4. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Have Salah captained anyway. Big Surprise coming.

      Open Controls
    5. The Red Devil
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Should be a nice mix of captaincy

      Open Controls
    6. Nightf0x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Played it save this gw in AM chip got moyes having easy gw in gw37 & bonus ability next gw

      Open Controls
    7. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Probably the first time ever I've capped Mbeumo.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightf0x
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Me too lol

        Open Controls
    8. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Haaland on the bench

      XI | Ederson, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly, Kovacic, Gundogan, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Doku, Marmoush

      SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Haaland, Grealish, Nico, Akanji, Savinho, Foden, Lewis, McAtee

      Open Controls
    9. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      kev at striker, naughty

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Nah

        Silva KDB Doku
        Marmoush

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          maybe, surely same set as vs villa and palace? silva in mid, doku and marmoush wide kev roaming free up top? maybe you're right and macatee wouldve started to play rw over doku. damn really hope its not silva rw, city are so slow when he plays there

          Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Yeahhh, come on Marmoush [C] 😛

          Open Controls
    10. RUUD!
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Did Doku to KDB (C) for -4 one min before deadline, this could haunt me!

      Open Controls
    11. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Man City: Ederson, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly, Kovacic, Gundogan, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Doku, Marmoush

      Subs: Ortega Moreno, Haaland, Grealish, Nico, Akanji, Savinho, Foden, Lewis, McAtee

      Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre, J.Gomes, Bellegarde, Munetsi, Cunha.

      Subs: Bentley, Djiga, Bueno, Lima, R.Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Guedes, Hwang.

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        No Strand

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Groin injury

          Open Controls
    12. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Let's roll back the years Kevin.

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        We're both still hoping to catch this haul I see!

        Open Controls
    13. Greg F
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      XI | Ederson, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly, Kovacic, Gundogan, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Doku, Marmoush

      SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Haaland, Grealish, Nico, Akanji, Savinho, Foden, Lewis, McAtee

      Open Controls
    14. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Kinda regret talking myself out of KDB in the end. More fun to watch today's game.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Don’t worry, he’ll blank as I captained him

        Open Controls
        1. Utopsis
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Stop it

          Open Controls
    15. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      What do we reckon the % of managers in the great & good went Saka to Mbeumo this week? Got to be at least 75% of them

      Open Controls
      1. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        it's a sensible move no!?

        Open Controls
    16. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Potentially early sub for Marmoush with Haaland on the bench

      Open Controls
    17. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      At about this point a few years ago remember capping KDB for his 4 goals Vs wolves

      Another 4 would be amazing even without cap this time

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Yeah I remember that, also capped that night!

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I fondly remember finishing watching a movie at the cinema, hopping on the bus, pulling out my phone to check FPL and going: "How many?!"

        Open Controls

