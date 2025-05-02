FFS Members Cup results + fifth-round draw

It’s time for round five of our latest FFS Members Cup, where the last 16 remaining Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers go head to head for a chance to win from a £300 prize pot.

A tournament for Premium Members, this is independent of those you can see on the official FPL website.

We’ll bring you the latest results in this article, plus the fifth-round draw, as well as a full breakdown of prizes.

FFS MEMBERS CUP LATEST

A complete list of round four results can be found here.

There were grand points totals all around in round four, with scores in the 90s and even a centurion proving insufficient to reach the last 16 in some cases.

That was the case for CathyM, who hit the ton with their Free Hit but was unable to triumph over Rossaldinho (105).

Thomas Docherty (94), meanwhile, was similarly unlucky to be edged out by Ibra-gum’s 100-point Gameweek.

The other managers who eked out a triple-digit Gameweek score were FPL Insanity (103) and J Aravind (103). glennloite (88) scored a huge 106 points last weekend, but this week failed to get past Ryan (99).

Close-fought ties elsewhere included Lsy (93) beating SwingtownFC (87), schnuggi (90) – still the lowest-ranked remaining manager, at 3,696,962nd – beating 78,013th-placed Uncle Baby Billy (86), Renegade3 (97) beating Si (92), Mendip Muppets (92) beating Anjay (84), and Real Rootsy (92) beating TonyE (88).

TD Jakes (79), formerly the highest-ranked manager left in the FFS Members Cup at 4,747th, was defeated in round four by L10N5 (98). With Anjay (11,816th) and Mighael Tighe (16,191th) also losing, Crispo (36,435th) is now the highest-ranked manager remaining, after beating Robben Me Blind 95-84 in Gameweek 34.

The full fifth-round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Members Cup is very similar to FPL’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (as is the case in head-to-head scores in the original game).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher



