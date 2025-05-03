327
Dugout Discussion May 3

Arsenal v Bournemouth team news: Saka starts, Semenyo benched

A quieter-than-usual day of Premier League football concludes at the Emirates this evening.

Arsenal v Bournemouth gets underway at 17:30 BST.

Despite the Gunners’ UEFA Champions League semi-final being delicately poised, Mikel Arteta has named a strong side for tonight’s game.

Indeed, he’s only made two changes from the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

One of the players coming into the side today, Thomas Partey, almost certainly would have started in midweek had he not been suspended. He ousts Mikel Merino from the starting XI.

Ben White replaces Jurrien Timber in the other change. The Dutchman, unlike the benched Merino, is not in the squad at all.

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli all start.

There are three changes for Bournemouth, the most surprising of which sees Antoine Semenyo drop down to the bench.

That’s the first time he’s been named among the substitutes this season.

Adam Smith and Alex Scott also make way as Julian Araujo, Lewis Cook and Marcus Tavernier come in.

Evanilson starts as expected, having had his Gameweek 34 red card rescinded earlier this week.

A win for the Gunners tonight all but assures a Champions League place for next season. The Cherries, meanwhile, will climb to eighth with a point or more.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Partey, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Subs: Setford, Tierney, Zinchenko, Clarke, Merino, Nwaneri, Butler-Oyedeji, Gower, Sterling.

Bournemouth XI: Arrizabalaga, Araujo, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Cook, Adams, Tavernier, Kluivert, Ouattara, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Senesi, Smith, Soler, Hill, Brooks, Scott, Jebbison, Semenyo.

327 Comments Post a Comment
  1. x.jim.x
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Arteta starting a full team days before a CL semi only to get ole’d in his own back garden is very very funny

    1. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Beautiful

    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Agree

    3. Bebeto is for Kinnear
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I like him. He gives Arsenal fans just enough hope to make it funny when they fail

  2. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Iraola could get better results than lego man?

  3. Egg noodle
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Last thing I was expecting today was a 90minute 2pointer from my Saka(C)

    1. TOLV TUMS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Really?

      1. Egg noodle
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        yeah. was expecting either a fruitless 55mins, or a haul in 90mins

        1. TOLV TUMS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Fair

  4. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Arsenal bench looks light

  5. Jafooli
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    If Arsenal with nothing this season (PSG thru to CL final) and Man Utd or Spurs win that Europa thing, then what?

    Arteta starting to look like Wenger in those years they won nowt...

    1. Jafooli
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      *win nothing

    2. Sailboats
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Don't forget - Chelsea winning the Conference league, Liverpool winning the league and Man City winning the FA cup.

      1. Jafooli
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Something for everyone, except North London's finest...again!

    3. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Wenger played entertaining football, not like a billion pound Stoke

      1. Mr. Eko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        billion pound Stoke - Heeeeeeee’

    4. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Arteta has been amazing for Arsenal. Arsenal fans just have unrealistic expectations.

      Look where they were before Arteta, the laughing stock of the league.

      Will Arteta win titles with Arsenal? I think so, in time. But I doubt the arsenal fans have the patience.

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        The board will have the patience and that's what matters eventually

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          TBH, he might not get them over the line. The situation reminds me of Poch at Spurs a bit. He took Spurs to great heights, but not sure he had what it takes to actually cross the line. Perhaps managers like Arteta and Poch are better at laying the foundations, then someone else needs to come in and do the rest.

        2. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Also I think a league title was a realistic expectation this season. Unlucky with some injuries but shd have signed another striker in the window.

          But silly to say the previous seasons have all been a disappointment all of a sudden. Nobody expected a title challenge two seasons ago. Last season 89 points usually wins u the league but city were just better

      2. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Being serious now, what has Arteta actually improved? At least Wenger was winning cups alongside the top 4 finishes.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Wenger was good.
          IDK, what Arteta really changed. You'd need to ask an Arsenal fan, but they were the banter club. So he changed that.

          I guess he brought some motivation to the club, a new vision or something like that. He implemented one of the youngest squads in the league. I think more than anything, he gave them hope.

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Wenger's last few seasons were one of the worst. Not only the title was given away to Leicester by only making one signing (Cech) while all other teams were in transition

            The last two seasons involved splashing money on crap players, that's lasted until arteta got them out, then missing out on UCL.

            This season has been a disappointment but team looks very solid if a new striker is signed. People forget every club's been spending big last few seasons. Not like previous era where city and Chelsea only

      3. nanxun
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        They need a bona fide 9.

        1. Wizard of Ozil
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Arsenal were hammered with injuries this season.
          Odegard and Saka have been out. Then Havertz, Jesus and Gabriel. along with others like martinelli, white, calafiori.
          still finishing top four hopefully. good job Rice hasnt ben out.

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            It was some big calls to sell ESR and Nketiah. Those players could have actually helped them this season. ESR anyway. But it was time for them to go I guess.

      4. WiredWeasel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Laughing stock of the league is a nonsense - two 8th finish places is the worst over 20 years. From 2005, 11 years of straight top four, then a 5th and a 6th brings you up to date, according to Transfermarkt. I can think of a fair few fans of other Prem clubs who would love to be a laughing stock in that case. And those two 8th places were under Arteta. I agree that they're capable of winning titles but only if Arteta moves from thinking that they don't need a striker and stops trying to protect his team by making too many flimsy excuses when they don't play well. They can be brilliant to watch when flying, but oddly ponderous and uninspiring the next week.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          You must have forgotten the classic AFTV streams every week? That's why they were a laughing stock, because of their fans.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            They still are a laughing stock, that hasn’t changed

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              True. Just some other clubs I shall not name, are also taking a share of the laughs 😀

              1. x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                It’s deeper than league position with Arsenal though. Everything about their players, managers and fans is proper cringey. Just look at that tifo the other night - desperate to be taken seriously but no one’s buying it.

                Could finish 3rd in a 2 horse race this season - City only 3 points behind them and they’ve still got Liverpool and Newcastle.

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  Yea. It wont surprise me if City go on a run in these final games and finish second.

                  Haaland in and cap for me this week. It will probably fail, but got to try.

            2. Nightcrawler
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              I started watching football in 08. Those two wins Vs real were one of the best to watch as an arsenal fan. I know it's not a trophy and u ideally want to win the league or UCL but it just shows how bad it had become. U want to watch those matches not going into games against Bayern and Barca expecting nothing but a thrashing

        2. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Anybody who uses back to back 8th finishes as an arguement against arteta instantly shows they have very little knowledge about arsenal

          Arteta joined arsenal at the end of December when arsenal were 13th in the league. Emery had a shocker. Finished the season 8th under arteta

    5. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Edu was the star of Arsenal ; built a great team that Arteta can't execute with.

  6. Quality Quality Qualit
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    We're in real trouble here, quick send on Sterling.

    1. TOLV TUMS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Said pretty much no one ever

  7. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Would I have been better off with Arsenal double cleanie or Evanilson goal?

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I know Bournemouth had already scored before so theoretically asking this as if Evanilson goal made it 1-1

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Open the schools

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        Not sure of ownership hence question

      2. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        I know in terms of absolute points Arsenal cleanie better but I suspect Evanilson very low owned

  8. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Saka sellers VERY lucky this week I must say

    1. TOLV TUMS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Don’t know if it’s THAT lucky, I think a lot of us expected this.
      That said, Mbuemo two-pointer incoming I’m sure

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        I’m just hoping Isak keeps quiet as I decided to sell him for Watkins instead.
        Wilson chomping at the bit

        1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Champing

      2. boc610
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        I generally sell players when they get benched a lot, aren't playing well and don't haul. Call me crazy....

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Was great away at Madrid tbf

    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Just can't get it right with Huijsen. When I play him he blanks, when I bench he hauls!

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        He’s a real don’t bench don’t captain player, so attacking as well.
        Locked in my GW1 team, just desperate for prices now

        1. Mr. Eko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          When will we know the prices for 25/26 season?

          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Hopefully not long after GW38

          2. SAUCY SALAH
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            I’ve given up on this season so now just planning for next

        2. Fifa las vegas
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Feck me will ye enjoy the summer 😆

          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Desperate to do well next year, I feel I’ve figured something out this season which I’m keen to put into practise next season

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              What's that, m8?

              1. Bushwhacker
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                Be luckier?

              2. SAUCY SALAH
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Going by gut and ignoring all noise / rumours etc.

                Back to basics, not getting bogged down by stats etc. Feel the game again and go by eye test and gut only

                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  Same here. Go back to playing on instinct. I'm going to stop listening to FPL podcasts completely.

                  I'm also going to have designated bench players. Players I choose specifically to stay on the bench. Sick of points on the bench and blanks in the 11.

                2. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  If you want to play like that, the only way to truly do it, is make early transfers / decisions every week.

            2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                When you figure out the answers they change the questions

        3. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Yup.

      2. Quality Quality Qualit
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Huijsen to Liverpool?

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Yes please.

      3. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        That was great

      4. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Bournemouth doing the double over Arsenal 😀

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          And United!

      5. F4L
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Bournemouth deserve 8th tbf. They'll need to hold onto Iraola though

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Spurs would be daft not to try and poach him or Glasner

          1. Glasner Ball
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Hopefully not

          2. TOLV TUMS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Both have better gigs rn than the Spurs job, zero question

        2. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          I think most of the performances have been down to their players rather than manager

      6. nanxun
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Poor showing, to state the obvious, with 2 conceded off of set plays.

        Great morale booster for PSG, eh?

        1. TOLV TUMS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          For PSG I reckon. I’m sure Enrique found Arteta’s approach fascinating

        2. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Meanwhile, PSG rested 9 first team players today

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            they've been able to do that every round since the league part ended ; farmers league.

      7. Superballzzz
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Hand up! I have done an arteta and played saliba over konsa… mirror test.

      8. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Thanks Bournemouth. Thournemouth.

      9. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Had Semenyo from GW3 until GW31 WC
        Then he returns 4 times in 5 games
        My troll of the season!

      10. -GK22-
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Glad I started Martinez vs Raya

        Wished I’d started Konsa over Saliba thoough

      11. DagheMunegu
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Savinho to KDB and TC ?

      12. putana
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Odegaard scamming his way to 3 bonus through sideways passes. He was the worst on the pitch

      13. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        So Saka, Cunha, Kluivert bench dilemma didn't matter.

      14. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        After getting Konsa & Gvardiol CS's, I guess a punishment was needed (Raya & Saliba blank).

      15. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Palmer was 5.5 last season right? Its funny, but he has actually been playing as a 5.5 mid since January. I wonder what his price will be enxt season? 8.5?

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Let's see what Mark decides.

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            8.5 is probably naive on my part. He will probably be 9/9.5?

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Mark will hike up everyone's prices. He used to moan a lot on black box when player's were too cheap. Expect some very expensive players next season.

              1. Deer-in-headlights
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Yes, he felt that towers tried to price players cheaply enough so the casuals could get all of their favorite players on their teams without sacrificing any, and that took away from the game.

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  I don't mind that approach. Its fun finding cheap gems.

        2. Gudjohnsen
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          10

      16. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Triple Arsenal defence.

        Wake me up when September ends. 😥

        1. el polako
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          You should be gone till November.

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            January, February, March, April, May
            I see you cryin', but girl, I can't stay

            1. el polako
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              And give a kiss to Arteta.

