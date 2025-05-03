Arsenal v Bournemouth team news: Saka starts, Semenyo benched

A quieter-than-usual day of Premier League football concludes at the Emirates this evening.

Arsenal v Bournemouth gets underway at 17:30 BST.

Despite the Gunners’ UEFA Champions League semi-final being delicately poised, Mikel Arteta has named a strong side for tonight’s game.

Indeed, he’s only made two changes from the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

One of the players coming into the side today, Thomas Partey, almost certainly would have started in midweek had he not been suspended. He ousts Mikel Merino from the starting XI.

Ben White replaces Jurrien Timber in the other change. The Dutchman, unlike the benched Merino, is not in the squad at all.

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli all start.

There are three changes for Bournemouth, the most surprising of which sees Antoine Semenyo drop down to the bench.

That’s the first time he’s been named among the substitutes this season.

Adam Smith and Alex Scott also make way as Julian Araujo, Lewis Cook and Marcus Tavernier come in.

Evanilson starts as expected, having had his Gameweek 34 red card rescinded earlier this week.

A win for the Gunners tonight all but assures a Champions League place for next season. The Cherries, meanwhile, will climb to eighth with a point or more.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Partey, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Subs: Setford, Tierney, Zinchenko, Clarke, Merino, Nwaneri, Butler-Oyedeji, Gower, Sterling.

Bournemouth XI: Arrizabalaga, Araujo, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Cook, Adams, Tavernier, Kluivert, Ouattara, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Senesi, Smith, Soler, Hill, Brooks, Scott, Jebbison, Semenyo.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.