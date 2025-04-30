114
News April 30

Evanilson’s red card rescinded – will he get the FPL points back?

114 Comments
Evanilson (£5.8m) is free to play in Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after his red card against Manchester United was rescinded.

The Brazilian striker was sent off for serious foul play in the Cherries’ clash with the Red Devils.

It proved to be a costly dismissal, as United – 1-0 down at the time Evanilson received his marching orders – went on to grab a stoppage-time equaliser.

Now, though, the Premier League have overturned that controversial decision, which only came about in the first place because of VAR intervention.

WILL EVANILSON GET HIS POINTS BACK?

Now the big question for Evanilson’s owners: will he get his points back?

In a word, no.

FPL put the Brazilian’s owners out of their misery on Wednesday afternoon, confirming that he’ll remain on two points despite the rescission.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR EVANILSON?

The next few fixtures don’t make for great initial reading for Bournemouth but they might be facing Arsenal at the best time possible, in between the Gunners’ UEFA Champions League double-header against Paris-Saint Germain.

The Cherries could yet have a ‘double’ in Gameweek 36 (and blank in Gameweek 37), should the postponed clash with Manchester City be brought forward. We should get confirmation of that soon.

On the final day is where the real appeal lies: the visit of a relegated Leicester City side who have kept only one clean sheet all season.

114 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Steavn8k
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Many possibilities with the team going into the last few rounds and a bench boost to play. 2FT. What would you prioritize?

    Current team:
    Raya
    Munoz-Murillo-Gvardiol
    Salah-Murphy-Rogers-Saka-Sarr
    Isak-Marmoush
    (Areola-Mateta-Kerkez-O'Shea)

    I'm thinking about doing: Saka->Mbeumo + Sarr->Bowen this week, also want to get rid of Kerkez and O'Shea. However I also want to save transfers eyeing up a potential double and as good a BB as possible. What to do?
    I'm two points of the top of my mini-league, so don't want to take too many chances, however a few.

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Thats my moves for hit 😉

      1. Steavn8k
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Oh, that's encouraging for me! Cheers!

    2. Punned It
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Seems everyone is getting Mbuemo and Bowen now (myself included), so hop aboard!

        1. Steavn8k
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I will, cheers!

    3. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Rare occasion to do this with the article:

      Article heading: Evanilson’s red card rescinded – will he get the FPL points back?

      Article body: No.

      1. Vasshin
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Good article, as we can just scroll to the comment section without feeling guilty of not reading the article as usual 🙂

      2. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        If the headline is a question, the answer is usually "no"

    4. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Are we getting a DGW and a Blank or not?

      1. Bebeto is for Kinnear
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Maybe

    5. Vasshin
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Chasing Mini league by 30 points and 100k overall by 56/57 points

      1 ft and 0.4 in bank

      Current team
      Sels
      Konsa Saliba Gvardiol
      Saka Merino Rogers salah
      Isak marmoush mmateta

      Hendo sarr konate digne

      I was planning to do

      Saka and Merino to Bowen and Boomo for -4 as both of these players will be differential but every content creator are saying the same transfers so I am not so sure how much differential they will be

      What should i do:
      1. Saka, Merino -> Bowen, Boomo (-4)
      2. Saka to Bowen and start Sarr instead of Merino
      3. Saka to Boomo and start Sarr instead of Merino
      4. Merino to Murphy or Barnes or mitoma or Elanga

      Thanks

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Make the move you think gets the most points.

        I think selling both Arsenal makes sense.

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          1 hour ago

          This advice makes sense if you have confidence in your ability to predict points. 60 points to 100k is a big gap and I think you need to differentiate as quickly as possible. So just go for the lowest owned players who at least have some prospect of points even if they aren't appearing high up in the 'models'.

          I think rid of 1 Arsenal for Jack Clarke is the play here.

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        3

      3. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Are you sure every content creator is saying the same transfers? Doesn't sound like them...

    6. kempc23
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Currently 200k, target was 100k. How would you rate these players in order of priority to get?

      Marmoush
      Bowen
      Watkins
      Wood

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Wood top of that lot

        Do you have Wissa and Mbeumo too?

    7. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Play one of:

      Williams, Livramento or RAN

      I'm very likely to roll FT this week.

      1. In sane in de bruyne
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Williams

    8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Any chance Foden gets some regular minutes now?

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        16 mins ago

        Even if he does, what, realistically, are you expecting from him on current form?

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Minutes are not enough. You need to get points.

        So many times people will pick like the backup striker for a team against Southampton at home and then wonder why the pick did nothing and is now back on the bench.

        Even if Foden plays, he's shown 0 output. Just avoid until he is showing a combination of minutes and points potential.

    9. Punk as Fuchs
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      Currently on:

      Raya
      Gvardiol - Saliba - Munoz
      Salah - Rogers - Saka - Murphy
      Mateta - Isak - Marmoush

      Martinez - Sarr - AWB - Konsa

      2FT, 1.8ITB

      I'm 92 points clear in my main mini league, and my nearest rival has basically the same team except for Dias instead of Konsa, and Eze instead of Sarr. So, I'm just looking to maintain my lead as best I can rather than go for any wild punts.

      Current thinking:

      1) Roll FTs
      2) Saka > Mbeumo (seemingly the consensus move, although Saka could still come in handy, especially if Arsenal don't make it to the CL final)
      3) Sarr and Mateta > Mbuemo and Cunha/Wood (I currently have exact money for this, so may need to move soon ahead of any price rises)
      4) Sarr and Martinez > Mbuemo and Areola (not mad keen on using FTs on GKs, but West Ham have a couple of OK fixtures and getting rid of Martinez frees up a third Villa spot in case I want Watkins for the final couple of GWs)

      What do you think?

