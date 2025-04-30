Evanilson (£5.8m) is free to play in Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after his red card against Manchester United was rescinded.

The Brazilian striker was sent off for serious foul play in the Cherries’ clash with the Red Devils.

It proved to be a costly dismissal, as United – 1-0 down at the time Evanilson received his marching orders – went on to grab a stoppage-time equaliser.

Now, though, the Premier League have overturned that controversial decision, which only came about in the first place because of VAR intervention.





WILL EVANILSON GET HIS POINTS BACK?

Now the big question for Evanilson’s owners: will he get his points back?

In a word, no.

FPL put the Brazilian’s owners out of their misery on Wednesday afternoon, confirming that he’ll remain on two points despite the rescission.

After a successful claim of wrongful dismissal, Evanilson will no longer serve a three-match ban for his red card against Man Utd, so he is available to face Arsenal this weekend. The red card remains as an official match event, therefore Evanilson's FPL points remain at two for…

WHAT’S NEXT FOR EVANILSON?

The next few fixtures don’t make for great initial reading for Bournemouth but they might be facing Arsenal at the best time possible, in between the Gunners’ UEFA Champions League double-header against Paris-Saint Germain.

The Cherries could yet have a ‘double’ in Gameweek 36 (and blank in Gameweek 37), should the postponed clash with Manchester City be brought forward. We should get confirmation of that soon.

On the final day is where the real appeal lies: the visit of a relegated Leicester City side who have kept only one clean sheet all season.




