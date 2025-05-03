47
Scoreboard May 3

FPL Gameweek 35 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

47 Comments
The Scoreboard has all the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats from Saturday’s Gameweek 35 fixtures.

Those statistics include the day’s top teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goal involvement (xGI).

This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and bonus points are from LiveFPL. A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections and therefore could be revised over the next 48 hours or so.

GAMEWEEK 35: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

bonus Gameweek 35

GAMEWEEK 35: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
bonus Gameweek 35
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
bonus Gameweek 35
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:

Arsenal1 – 2Bournemouth
Leicester City2 – 0Southampton
Everton2 – 2Ipswich Town
Aston Villa1 – 0Fulham

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

  1. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Arsenals moral and spirit must be high on Wednesday after this

  2. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    bangaluru/chennai ,now that was entertaining,not watched any footy today,its gone to sh*t

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      59 mins ago

      Which one of the greedy six do you support? I'm guessing not Liverpool.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        57 mins ago

        I hope your team is ok mate. I maybe gave you bad advice about not using the WC in 34 :/

        That week really did not turn out how I expected, and then no double either.

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 10 Years
          54 mins ago

          Yeah, my team isn't too bad. I went with WC35, got 85 points and reasonably set up for the run in. Not ideal with the lack of doubles, but I'll fit my BB in somewhere.

          How are you doing?

          1. Hairy Potter
            • 10 Years
            53 mins ago

            Oops, I meant I went WC34!

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              49 mins ago

              Yea, I figured.

          2. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            50 mins ago

            Ah that's good. Last week was bad, hopefully I regain some ground this week.

            I've still got BB too, think I will still use it in 38 as I planned. Many are saying about mass rotation in 38, which I agree will happen, but then again, the players I have are pretty nailed. Its not like someone like Bowen will get benched.

            Getting Haaland in this week for cap vs Saints and praying Haaland goes on a run in these final games. I need some kind of differential, plus I wanted to sell Palmer anyway, so two birds one stone.

            1. Hairy Potter
              • 10 Years
              43 mins ago

              Yeah, Haaland versus Southampton could be a great differential. You just need Pep to give some clues this week. Palmer does look at it, even if GW37 might be a good fixture.

              I've got a few FTs and money in the bank, so may go BB36, but I'm tempted by GW38 fixtures.

              1. Hairy Potter
                • 10 Years
                43 mins ago

                *doesn't look at it

              2. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                40 mins ago

                Palmer is done for me this season. Too many times he trolled me. 37 could be good. But I benched him this week for Barnes who is a massive minutes risk, that's how little I value Palmer right now.

                I know he still has good underlying numbers, but I cant waste the last 4 weeks hoping he pulls his finger out. AI loves Palmer though.

                I'll have a look at 36, not really checked what weeks might also be good.

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  A tricky thing about BB 38 is how on earth do I get Saka in. I have high value, but I will have a full playing bench, Haaland, Salah, and somehow need to try get Saka in for cap.

                  I can probably make it work, but wont be easy.

  3. DagheMunegu
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Savinho to KDB and TC ?

    Or keep TC for Salah/Saka in 38 ?

    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      KDB scored from only shot last night.
      Im more tempted by Wissa\Mbuemo against Ipswich.

      1. DagheMunegu
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Sure but it's Southampton

  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Mateta to

    A Cunha
    B wissa
    C Watkins

    Cheers

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Ah that's tough. I did Mateta > Cunha for this GW out of fear mainly. I already have Wissa. I do think Watkins could be a nice pick, but was surprised he blanked today.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Yep. Can't decide 🙂 maybe Cunha who has 3 nice fixtures...

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour ago

          Cunha and Wissa are the safe picks and will cover high ownership. Watkins is punty, but maybe turns out to be the best option.

          Haaland is a potential option, but you ofc need 14million quid.

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            54 mins ago

            Unfortunately would need a hit to get haaland. Thank you and GL 🙂

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              49 mins ago

              Thank, you too.

    2. Releasebreaks
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      D - Wood

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yep good shout..

  5. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    In some ways it’s good that Arsenal lost today. The players will need to return from the beach and rejoin our FPL teams.

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Depends on UCL

    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Their season is basically over...

  6. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Early thoughts

    Eze | Mateta => Bowen | Wissa

    Free

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks good

  7. Punned It
      50 mins ago

      I need to get some Forest in for the final games. MGW, Elanga or Wood top priority?

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Wood if any. The other two aren't explosive enough

        1. Punned It
            12 mins ago

            True. Marmoush or Mateta out, is the follow-up question.

            1. Vazza
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Mateta.

              Marmoush has Saints next

              1. Punned It
                  just now

                  He's not really done much lately, though. But I agree, he does have the fixtures.

          • Mr. O'Connell
            • 12 Years
            9 mins ago

            I've got triple Forest. Looking to sell them all. They've bottled it.

            1. Punned It
                2 mins ago

                Leicester and Westham will surely bring a few goals?

          • have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            44 mins ago

            Wow, Gvardiol has a 91% EO. I'm not sure I ever saw a defender outside a double with such a high EO. I'm not even sure a doubler has been that high?

            1. FCSB
              • 9 Years
              40 mins ago

              Bednarek

            2. Mr. O'Connell
              • 12 Years
              33 mins ago

              Even

            3. Mr. O'Connell
              • 12 Years
              31 mins ago

              Probably Trent at times. Cancelo. Barnes and Ivanovic in the good old days when ignorance was bliss

              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                27 mins ago

                True. LiveFPL probably didn't have this feature back then. I'm sure TAA and others like Baines must have been over 100% at some point.

            4. The Hunt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              2 mins ago

              Was it Shane Duffy who everyone captained in a DGW a few years back only to enter the FPL Hall Of Shame?

              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Lol, the classic.

          • v3n0m
            • 4 Years
            15 mins ago

            Exact money for Eze -> KDB before price rises?

            1. Vazza
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Yes I would 100%

          • It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 11 Years
            13 mins ago

            I’ll bench Saliba and Raya for Munoz and Areola next GW. No way they’ll get anything.

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              That might be an embarrassing game for Arsenal.

          • Vazza
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Early thoughts

            Eze | Mateta => Bowen | Wissa

            Free..

