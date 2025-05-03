175
Dugout Discussion May 3

Villa v Fulham team news: Robinson starts, Digne benched

175 Comments
Share

The Gameweek 35 action continues this Saturday lunchtime with Aston Villa v Fulham.

Kick-off is at 12:30 BST.

Unai Emery mostly trusts the same players to make amends for last weekend’s deflating 3-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat at Wembley.

There’s just one change from the loss to Crystal Palace, with Ian Maatsen coming in for Lucas Digne.

Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers keep up their records of having started in every Premier League match they’ve been available for in 2024/25.

Ollie Watkins, relieved of competition from positional rival Marcus Rashford due to the loanee’s injury, is again up front.

As for Fulham, they welcome back Antonee Robinson from injury. Sasa Lukic also gets a recall.

Willian drops to the bench, while Andreas Pereira is missing altogether.

Both of these sides are still in the hunt for European qualification for next season.

Villa really need all three points to keep up with those in the mix for a top-five spot, while Fulham are currently in pole position for eighth place, which could be enough for UEFA Europa Conference League involvement in 2025/26.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Maatsen, Kamara, Tielemans, Rogers, Asensio, McGinn, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Mings, Barkley, Digne, Garcia, Malen, Onana, Bailey, Ramsey.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Berge, Sessegnon, Wilson, Iwobi, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda, Reed, Cairney, Adama, Vinicius, Cuenca, Castagne, Willian, Smith Rowe.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

175 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    When I used BB Konsa got me 3 points over 2 games, now he is sitting on my bench with 7 points. Frustrating to say the least

    Open Controls
    1. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Same. He’s sat right next to Ruben on mine, bench is doing much better than the rest of my team so far

      Open Controls
  2. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Played Emi Martinez (9) & Gvardiol (8) over Raya & Saliba 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Who are the other defenders

      Open Controls
  3. Egg noodle
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Did many captain Saka? I'm now increasingly worried of a no show or a low show

    Open Controls
    1. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I sold him

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Phewwww - and breathe.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Hull City?

      A Pompey goal would have put them down, not Luton Town again.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Villa! UCL still a possibility, probably would have been out of reach if points were dropped today.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobkat
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Good result. As a toon fan I was hoping for a last minute Fulham goal. Looks like the UCL spots are gonna go all the way to the end of the season

          Open Controls
  5. Twisted Saltergater
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Rogers looks like he needs a rest

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Don’t understand why he subbed Watkins off and not Rogers

      Open Controls
      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Watkins was shocking

        Open Controls
      2. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        He plays 90 mins of every game so I’m not surprised his performances have dipped a little. Thought he was struggling vs PSG physically but Emery trusts him.

        Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Too much to ask for an Ipswich goal?

    In a mini league cup I'm up against a wildcard team with triple Everton defense.

    Open Controls
  7. Kabayan
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Martinez and Ruben on my bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I sold Martinez (would have benched him for Raya anyway) for Pickford. C'mon Jordan!

      Open Controls
  8. Sergio Giorgini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Cov in playoffs against Sunderland happy days. Beat them 3-0 not long back

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.