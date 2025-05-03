Villa v Fulham team news: Robinson starts, Digne benched

The Gameweek 35 action continues this Saturday lunchtime with Aston Villa v Fulham.

Kick-off is at 12:30 BST.

Unai Emery mostly trusts the same players to make amends for last weekend’s deflating 3-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat at Wembley.

There’s just one change from the loss to Crystal Palace, with Ian Maatsen coming in for Lucas Digne.

Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers keep up their records of having started in every Premier League match they’ve been available for in 2024/25.

Ollie Watkins, relieved of competition from positional rival Marcus Rashford due to the loanee’s injury, is again up front.

As for Fulham, they welcome back Antonee Robinson from injury. Sasa Lukic also gets a recall.

Willian drops to the bench, while Andreas Pereira is missing altogether.

Both of these sides are still in the hunt for European qualification for next season.

Villa really need all three points to keep up with those in the mix for a top-five spot, while Fulham are currently in pole position for eighth place, which could be enough for UEFA Europa Conference League involvement in 2025/26.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Maatsen, Kamara, Tielemans, Rogers, Asensio, McGinn, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Mings, Barkley, Digne, Garcia, Malen, Onana, Bailey, Ramsey.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Berge, Sessegnon, Wilson, Iwobi, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda, Reed, Cairney, Adama, Vinicius, Cuenca, Castagne, Willian, Smith Rowe.

