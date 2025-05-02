FPL Gameweek 35 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’ll get the Gameweek 35 team news from at least 12 Premier League managers on Friday.

That might be 13, should Nuno Espirito Santo also be facing the media today. We’re yet to get a time for his pre-match press conference.

All the injury updates will appear in this ‘live’ article, which will be regularly refreshed during the day.

For the headline news from the seven pressers held on Thursday, check out this article here.

GAMEWEEK 35: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 35: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🍒 9am – Iraola

🔴 9am – Slot

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🐝 12.30pm – Frank

⭕️ 1pm – Arteta

🧿 1pm – Maresca

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

👹 1.30pm – Amorim

🐔 1.30pm – Postecoglou

⚒️ 1.30pm -Potter

🟣 2pm – Emery

🌳 TBC – Nuno pic.twitter.com/CLjVNzR1HO — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) May 2, 2025

LIVERPOOL

With the title in the bag, Arne Slot has threatened some rotation in the closing weeks – rendering this article here now useless…

“My line-ups will be different to what we’ve had mostly during the last 10 months. We’re not going to change everyone but there will be a few players that come into the team, there will be a certain rotation in the upcoming games.” – Arne Slot

“I think some of them deserve to play already earlier this season because they’ve trained so well, they are good enough to play for this club, but I mainly chose the same players. And I think this is also a moment to see where they are, also looking towards next season maybe a bit already, but definitely also because they deserve to play this season.” – Arne Slot on his fringe players

“Harvey is one of the players that haven’t had as much playing time as he maybe deserved.” – Arne Slot on Harvey Elliott

“As I said, it’s not now that all the ones that have played all the games are not going to play any more, and all the other ones are going to play now. I did this once before, Plymouth away. And I got quite a lot of criticism by you, or didn’t I? So I don’t think… and that is probably then also not an honest chance. So we will mix it up. But it’s not going to be four games with the same line-up as we had against Tottenham.” – Arne Slot

On the team news front, Conor Bradley (knock) is expected to train today and be in the squad on Sunday.

“He will train with us today, so that’s the first start. Let’s see how he does. So, we expect him to be available. I don’t know if that means that he’s available to start but if all goes well today and tomorrow, he will probably be in the squad.” – Arne Slot on Conor Bradley

Joe Gomez (hamstring) remains out.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Having missed the win over Ipswich Town last weekend, Joelinton is likely out for the season because of a niggling knee issue.

“The likelihood is it’ll be difficult, I think, but with Joe, you can never rule him out. He’s so motivated to try and come back. “Bit of discomfort in his knee last week just before the game. He sought a specialist opinion, that opinion was that it was nothing serious but he needed a period of rest. He’s now in Brazil and so we’ll wait and see if we can get him back before the end of the season but the likelihood is probably not.” – Eddie Howe on Joelinton

Lewis Hall (foot), Matt Targett (hamstring) and Jamaal Lascelles (knee) remain out, although the latter has returned to team training this week.

Sven Botman came through his comeback substitute appearance unscathed, meanwhile.

Anthony Gordon has been back available for a while but Eddie Howe did say after Gameweek 34 that Gordon wasn’t “100% match-fit” due to knee discomfort.

Howe followed that up with more quotes this week.

“I don’t think it’s too bad. Of course, that was last week, he’s had a full week’s training this week and he’s looked better physically, I’d say. So, the main thing for him is to try and now, if he’s 100% fit, focus on his performance and make sure he’s at the levels that he has been for the majority of the season. He’s a massive player for us and we’re going to need him. “There’s no doubting Anthony’s qualities. He’s an outstanding player. Of course, the team’s been consistent without him and that’s always a challenge but we need those players knocking on the door.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

Howe was also asked about Alexander Isak, who has perhaps been below par of late.

“I think there’s more to come from Alex than he’s shown maybe in recent weeks but I think we’re working towards that. You got to remember he’s had a couple of little niggles within his groin. That then limited his ability to train. I think he’s trained fine this week, he’s looked good, and he’s a difference-maker and we need him at 100%.” – Eddie Howe

BOURNEMOUTH

Evanilson is free to face Arsenal after his red card in Gameweek 34 was rescinded.

Ryan Christie (groin), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) and Enes Unal (knee) remain out for the Cherries but Andoni Iraola has no fresh concerns for the weekend.

“Right now we only have issues with Ryan, Enes and Sini, who is not getting there. The others are available and ready for tomorrow. “No [fresh concerns].” – Andoni Iraola

Lewis Cook has been struggling with a niggling ankle issue in recent weeks but the versatile midfielder was at least fit enough to be on the bench against Manchester United.

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank doesn’t appear to have any fresh concerns from Thursday’s win at Nottingham Forest.

“Everyone is safe, fit, okay. Ready to go again on Sunday. Of course, it’s a tight turnaround but it is what it is. We are looking forward to play on Sunday. It’s all about recovery, it was basically all about recovery from the final whistle last night.” – Thomas Frank

Long-term absentees Igor Thiago (knee) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) are back in full training for the Bees but weren’t involved in midweek. Frank suggested on Wednesday that it might be “one or two weeks” before a first-team comeback is considered.

Josh Dasilva (knee) and Fabio Carvalho (shoulder) remain out, while Vitaly Janelt underwent season-ending surgery this week to correct a niggling heel issue.



