The team news for Gameweek 35 is beginning to reach us as the pre-match press conferences get underway.

At least six managers will face the media on Thursday, with the headline team news from these pressers in the article below.

GAMEWEEK 35: THURSDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 35: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday's FPL Press Conferences! 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

🦊 11.15am – van Nistelrooy

🔵 12.30pm – Pep

😇 1.30pm – Rusk

🐺 1.30pm – Pereira

⬜️ 3pm – Silva pic.twitter.com/24L8JFtNg9 — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) May 1, 2025

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jan Paul van Hecke is back after missing out against West Ham United with a head injury.

“He’s ready to start. He trained yesterday and after the training, he immediately came to me and said he wants to play.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Jan Paul van Hecke

It’s positive news all round from Fabian Hurzeler, as Adam Webster (muscle) is back in training and could feature.

“Adam Webster trained yesterday, so he will also be an option maybe to be in the squad.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Another medium-term absentee, Georginio Rutter (ankle), is expected to play before the end of 2024/25.

“I’m quite positive and convinced that we will see him already in this season back.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Georginio Rutter

Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey and Igor Julio are also ready to start, having returned to training ahead of Gameweek 34. Veltman and Lamptey were on the bench against the Hammers.

Kauro Mitoma, limited to substitute duty in the last two Gameweeks, is also in starting XI contention.

“[Veltman and Lamptey] are also options to start. Of course, they had a longer phase when they weren’t able to play but in general, they are ready to start. The same for Igor, the same for Kaoru.” – Fabian Hurzeler

So far as we’re aware, it’s only James Milner (hamstring) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) on the injury list.

Joao Pedro is also out, of course: he serves game two of a three-match ban following his straight red card in Gameweek 33.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Vitor Pereira doesn’t seem to have too many concerns ahead of the trip to the Etihad.

“Small problems but nothing special. We have one more training and I hope that everyone will be ready to help the team.” – Vitor Pereira

Pedro Lima (ankle) was back in training last week, and it may be that there simply wasn’t enough room for him in the Gameweek 34 matchday squad rather than any lingering concerns about fitness.

Meanwhile, back-up goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has missed the last three matches with what was originally described as a “small problem”.

Wolves are also without longer-term absentees Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee).

LEICESTER CITY

Goalkeeper Mads Hermansen has had surgery on a long-standing injury and will miss the rest of the season.

Ruud van Nistelrooy confirmed on Friday that Jakub Stolarczyk will come into the team between the sticks.

Three casualties from last week’s loss at Molineux are also sidelined for Gameweek 35.

Ricardo Pereira (muscle), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (muscle) and Facundo Buonanotte (head) join an injury list that already contains Abdul Fatawu (knee) and Stephy Mavididi (muscle).



