Who is suspended in FPL – and is anyone still close to a ban?

All Premier League clubs have now contested more than 32 fixtures, so any player closing in on 10 bookings is no longer in danger of picking up a two-match ban for yellow card accumulation:

Above table from the Football Association website

CAN ANY PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYER STILL BE SUSPENDED FOR YELLOW CARD ACCUMULATION?

It’s not quite the end of the Suspension Tightrope story, although it is for anyone of meaningful interest to FPL managers.

Players reaching 15 yellow cards before the end of the season will get a three-match ban.

The two names below can still reach that figure by Gameweek 38:

In the case of Will Hughes (£4.9m), he’d have to be booked in all four remaining fixtures to be slapped with that three-match ban.

Even then, that suspension wouldn’t be served till 2025/26.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 35?

Ben Johnson (£3.8m) and Evanilson (£5.8m) were both dismissed at the weekend.

Johnson serves just a one-match ban in Gameweek 35 as his red card was for two bookable offences.

Bournemouth will appeal Evanilson’s dismissal but if they’re unsuccessful, we won’t see the Brazilian till Gameweek 38, as his sending off was for serious foul play.

Leif Davis (£4.2m) and Joao Pedro (£5.5m) continue to serve their three-match bans, meanwhile.

They were given their marching orders for serious foul play and violent conduct, respectively, in Gameweek 33.

Both players will be available from Gameweek 37.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.1m) remains provisionally banned by the FA after returning a positive drugs test.



