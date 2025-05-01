Amad, Son, Bradley, Sanchez: The early FPL Gameweek 35 team news

It’s time for our early Gameweek 35 team news round-up, in advance of Friday’s pre-match press conferences.

The managers of seven clubs are facing the media on Thursday. You can follow the updates from those pressers here.

For the other 13 Premier League teams, here is an early overview.

ARSENAL

Riccardo Calafiori (knee) and Jorginho (rib) were still out as of Tuesday night. Mikel Arteta said ahead of the meeting with Paris Saint-Germain that the former was “still not fit”.

Sky Sports were present at the Arsenal training ground on Thursday, and neither Calafiori nor Jorginho were in team training. Neither was Kai Havertz (hamstring), who has a chance of featuring before the campaign’s end.

Elsewhere, the seasons of Gabriel Jesus (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are over.

On-loan goalkeeper Neto also can’t face his parent club this weekend.

Ben White and Mikel Merino, absent a week earlier against Crystal Palace, were back available in midweek.

ASTON VILLA

Villa had a fully-fit squad in Gameweek 33 but the clean bill of health couldn’t last.

Marcus Rashford missed the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, with Unai Emery saying he would be out for “weeks”.

Media reports suggest the loanee will likely miss the rest of the season, with an appearance in Gameweek 37 a slim possibility. Rashford is ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 38 anyway.

BOURNEMOUTH

Evanilson is free to face Arsenal after his red card in Gameweek 34 was rescinded.

Ryan Christie (groin) and Enes Unal (knee) remain out for the Cherries, while it looks unlikely that Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) will feature.

Andoni Iraola said last Friday that Sinisterra’s recovery was going “slower than we wanted”, although there’s still hope he’ll feature again in 2024/25.

The Bournemouth boss also revealed that Lewis Cook “has been struggling the past weeks with some issues around his ankle” but the versatile midfielder was at least fit enough to be on the bench against Manchester United.

BRENTFORD

The Bees still have a Gameweek 34 fixture to negotiate on Thursday before we even get to their meeting with Manchester United.

Igor Thiago (knee) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) are back in full training for the Bees but won’t be involved against Nottingham Forest.

Thomas Frank was hopeful that the two long-term absentees would feature again at some point this season.

“Hickey and Thiago are both training fully with the team now. They have done that for the last couple of trainings. Not ready for Nottingham, but that’s positive. “Hopefully [they can feature this season]. Fingers crossed for that. When they are training fully with the team, they are definitely close. How close, we will see over the next one to two weeks.” – Thomas Frank, speaking on Wednesday

Josh Dasilva (knee) and Fabio Carvalho (shoulder) remain out, while Vitaly Janelt underwent surgery this week to correct a niggling heel issue.

Other than that, though, Frank said “everyone is available from the last game”.

CHELSEA

Having missed out in Gameweek 34, Malo Gusto (muscle) is seemingly fit again. He was included in Chelsea’s travelling squad for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash with Djurgarden.

There are fresh concerns over Robert Sanchez and Christopher Nkunku, however. Both players won’t be involved in Sweden, although their issues don’t sound serious.

“Robert has a small problem after a knock against Everton and Christo had something similar in our session. “Because it just happened… we have more news probably, not tomorrow, probably on Friday when we are back.” – Enzo Maresca on the injuries to Christopher Nkunku and Robert Sanchez

Aaron Anselmino (unknown), Wesley Fofana (muscle) and Omari Kellyman (hamstring) remain out, while Mykhailo Mudryk is still provisionally banned by the Football Association.

Marc Guiu (hamstring) is hoping to feature again by the end of the campaign.

CRYSTAL PALACE

We’re not aware of any fresh concerns emerging from Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final win.

Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are out for the season with knee injuries, while on-loan back-up goalkeeper Matt Turner can’t face his parent club.

EVERTON

James Tarkowski‘s season is over after he had surgery on a hamstring injury.

Orel Mangala (knee) is also done for 2024/25, while Jesper Lindstrom (hernia) is facing a battle to feature again in the current campaign.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) is nearing a return for the Toffees, however. The striker has been pictured in training this week.

Loanee Armando Broja is available, too, having been unable to face his parent club last weekend.

LIVERPOOL

Joe Gomez (hamstring) remains out, with Arne Slot saying last week that he could feature in the last “one or two games” of the season.

He wasn’t spotted in training in midweek – and neither was Conor Bradley (knock). The Northern Ireland international missed out in Gameweek 34 with a supposedly minor issue and was meant to return to training this week, but there’s no sign of him yet.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Matthijs de Ligt (foot) and Amad Diallo (ankle) have travelled with the United squad for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash with Athletic Club. The two have returned to training this week.

“To start, no. But they can be in the squad for the game and the rest of the players we have a game tomorrow then we have to train here Friday, so we need to prepare and play not just this game, but also prepare the next game against Brentford, so we took a lot of especially young kids to prepare the next game.” – Ruben Amorim on whether Matthijs de Ligt and Amad Diallo are ready to start on Thursday

Diogo Dalot (calf), Ayden Heaven (ankle), Joshua Zirkzee (hamstring), Lisandro Martinez (knee) and Toby Collyer (leg) remained at home, however.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Lewis Hall (foot) remains out for the Magpies, while the game will very likely come too soon for Jamaal Lascelles (knee).

Lascelles is a long-term absentee and has only just returned to team training this week.

Doubts remain over whether Joelinton will feature again this season, as the Brazilian is seeing a specialist over a niggling knee issue.

Matt Targett could also be finished for 2024/25 because of a hamstring issue.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nuno Espirito Santo faced the media on Tuesday, ahead of Thursday’s Gameweek 34 clash with Brentford.

“There are a lot of players to assess. [The FA Cup semi-final] was a very demanding game, a lot of players finished with cramp. Assessing all of them.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno was pressed on Ola Aina (calf), who has been absent since Gameweek 30, but offered the usual response.

“The same, the same. We still have one more day. Assessing all the players, trying to make the right decisions. “We have been missing him, especially because of the stability of the back four that we had, the routines. I don’t know how many times we had in a row the same players – that’s crucial, especially in defence. We will assess him and see how fast he can return to the team.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Ola Aina

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Son Heung-min (foot) isn’t ready to return for Thursday’s clash with Bodo/Glimt, so he’s obviously a big doubt for Sunday’s meeting with West Ham United in turn.

“He won’t feature tomorrow night. He’s out training but he’s still separate from the group. He’s improving, so hopefully we can get him back soon.” – Ange Postecoglou, speaking on Wednesday

Radu Dragusin (knee) is out for the season.

WEST HAM UNITED

The Hammers are still without Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg), with Summerville now confirmed as out for the rest of 2024/25.

Edson Alvarez, who missed out last weekend with a back injury, could return.

Loanee Evan Ferguson is available again, having been ineligible to face his parent club last weekend.



