2pm team news: Amorim + Postecoglou ring the changes

There are three Premier League matches kicking off simultaneously at 14:00 BST this afternoon:

As expected, Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou have both rotated heavily from their midweek UEFA Europa League fixtures.

Manchester United make eight changes from Thursday’s win in Bilbao, with only Patrick Dorgu, Manuel Ugarte and Alejandro Garnacho keeping their place in the team.

Altay Bayindir, Tyler Fredricson, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw, Harry Amass, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Chido Obi come into the starting XI.

Out go Andre Onana, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund.

Opponents Brentford are unchanged following the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

In east London, Postecoglou also makes eight changes from the win over Bodo/Glimt.

Archie Gray, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Djed Spence, Pape Sarr, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski and Mathys Tel all come into the team.

Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur and Brennan Johnson are benched, while James Maddison and Dominic Solanke – who both picked up knocks in midweek – are absent from the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter makes two changes to the West Ham United side that fell to a 3-2 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion last time out.

Aaron Cresswell ousts Konstantinos Mavropanos in defence, while Niclas Fullkrug comes in for James Ward-Prowse to lead the line.

At the Amex Stadium, Fabio Hurzeler makes two changes to his starting line-up, with Jan Paul van Hecke and Yankuba Minteh in for Yasin Ayari and Solly March.

There is no Karou Mitoma in the matchday squad.

Opponents Newcastle United are unchanged following the 3-0 win over Ipswich Town last weekend.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Thiago, Mee, Ajer, Konak, Nunes

Manchester United XI: Bayindir, Fredricson, de Ligt, Shaw, Dorgu, Mainoo, Ugarte, Amass, Mount, Garnacho, Obi-Martin

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Yoro, Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen, Amad, Hojlund

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Dunk, van Hecke, Estupinan, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Minteh, O’Riley, Adingra, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Igor, Webster, Gruda, Gomez, Ayari, Veltman, Howell

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Botman, Wilson, Gordon, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley, Neave

West Ham United XI: Areola, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell, Wan-Bissaka, Paqueta, Soucek, Emerson, Bowen, Kudus, Fullkrug

Subs: Fabianski, Soler, Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Ferguson

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Gray, Danso, Davies, Spence, Bissouma, Sarr, Odobert, Kulusevski, Tel, Richarlison

Subs: Kinsky, Porro, Udogie, Romero, van de Ven, Bentancur, Ajayi, Moore, Johnson

