590
Dugout Discussion May 4

2pm team news: Amorim + Postecoglou ring the changes

590 Comments
Share

There are three Premier League matches kicking off simultaneously at 14:00 BST this afternoon:

As expected, Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou have both rotated heavily from their midweek UEFA Europa League fixtures.

Manchester United make eight changes from Thursday’s win in Bilbao, with only Patrick DorguManuel Ugarte and Alejandro Garnacho keeping their place in the team.

Altay Bayindir, Tyler Fredricson, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw, Harry Amass, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Chido Obi come into the starting XI.

Out go Andre Onana, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund.

Opponents Brentford are unchanged following the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

In east London, Postecoglou also makes eight changes from the win over Bodo/Glimt.

Archie Gray, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Djed Spence, Pape Sarr, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski and Mathys Tel all come into the team.

Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur and Brennan Johnson are benched, while James Maddison and Dominic Solanke – who both picked up knocks in midweek – are absent from the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter makes two changes to the West Ham United side that fell to a 3-2 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion last time out.

Aaron Cresswell ousts Konstantinos Mavropanos in defence, while Niclas Fullkrug comes in for James Ward-Prowse to lead the line.

At the Amex Stadium, Fabio Hurzeler makes two changes to his starting line-up, with Jan Paul van Hecke and Yankuba Minteh in for Yasin Ayari and Solly March.

There is no Karou Mitoma in the matchday squad.

Opponents Newcastle United are unchanged following the 3-0 win over Ipswich Town last weekend.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Thiago, Mee, Ajer, Konak, Nunes

Manchester United XI: Bayindir, Fredricson, de Ligt, Shaw, Dorgu, Mainoo, Ugarte, Amass, Mount, Garnacho, Obi-Martin

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Yoro, Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen, Amad, Hojlund

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Dunk, van Hecke, Estupinan, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Minteh, O’Riley, Adingra, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Igor, Webster, Gruda, Gomez, Ayari, Veltman, Howell

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Botman, Wilson, Gordon, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley, Neave

West Ham United XI: Areola, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell, Wan-Bissaka, Paqueta, Soucek, Emerson, Bowen, Kudus, Fullkrug

Subs: Fabianski, Soler, Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Ferguson

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Gray, Danso, Davies, Spence, Bissouma, Sarr, Odobert, Kulusevski, Tel, Richarlison

Subs: Kinsky, Porro, Udogie, Romero, van de Ven, Bentancur, Ajayi, Moore, Johnson

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

590 Comments Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Gomez misses sitter

    Open Controls
  2. F4L
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    get 1 more United

    Open Controls
  3. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Diallo G 4-3

    Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Wilson SOT

    Open Controls
    1. ChelseaGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Dude, i just saw the shot 15 secs after your post

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Where you watching

        Open Controls
  5. NumberSix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Why are people saying it’s not an Mbuemo assist I just watched it - he crosses it in!

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      It was a shot

      Open Controls
      1. GREEN JUMPERS
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Pretty rubbish shot

        Open Controls
    2. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      It’s been confirmed by FPL Twitter

      Open Controls
    3. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      They are wishing it to be something else

      Open Controls
      1. NumberSix
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        ?!

        https://x.com/dxbruyneszn/status/1919037065582293450?s=46

        If that isn’t given as an assist the game’s gone

        Open Controls
  6. Sailboats
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Hold Brentford!!

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Hold it yourself mate.

      Open Controls
  7. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    United have missed Diallo so much

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Diallo, Martinez, Shaw, any actual striker

      Open Controls
  8. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    Mbeumo (c) fail rubber stamped

    Open Controls
    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      with a booooom!

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Lucky to have assist

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Haha let it go

        Open Controls
  9. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Only an assist for Mbeumo C in a 4-3 scoreline. Classic FPL.

    Open Controls
  10. F4L
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    damn brentford hold on

    Open Controls
  11. ChelseaGuy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Bad day for Ayari

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Good one for Villa

      Open Controls
  12. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Best gameweek ever!!!!

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      And now (S)alah time 😎

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      22 mins ago

      Congrats!

      Open Controls
    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Oh... yet again.

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Bruno?

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Schade and Isak!

        Open Controls
        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Oh and Wissa of course, but everyone has him

          Open Controls
  13. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Isak Cap you beauty, without VAR what could've been a bus load.

    Open Controls
  14. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    44 with Salah(c) and Mitchell to go. About average this week?

    Open Controls
    1. faux_C
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Overall average is 26.44
      Elite average is 41.71

      It's not hard to check livefpl

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      50 Salah, Mateta, Munoz, Milenkovic decent, for a change.

      Open Controls
  15. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    42 with Salah, Sarr, Eze and Mateta to go.

    Open Controls
  16. F4L
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    anyone think chelsea might sneak a win here?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Drab 1-1 I reckon

      Open Controls
  17. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Virgil to save the GW

    Open Controls
  18. Fifa las vegas
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Isak could’ve hauled but could’ve easily blanked also. He could be the one to make way for Cunha

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Or Wissa

      Open Controls
    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m pleasantly surprised he wasn’t subbed earlier on!

      Open Controls
  19. Glasner Ball
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    46 with Salah, Munoz, Sarr, Mateta to go.

    Open Controls
  20. RoysCallerAnne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    28 mins ago

    If it makes anyone feel better - I'm on 71 points

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Beats me by 2 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        Although got (S)alah left

        Open Controls
        1. RoysCallerAnne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          24 mins ago

          You have 2 teams. Go play in a sandpit

          Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Worth a humble-brag this week, that is.

      Open Controls
      1. RoysCallerAnne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        25 mins ago

        Considering it's my first comment on here for several years, I thought I'd go with crass and undignified

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Shame linked team shows 21 before bonus

      Open Controls
      1. RoysCallerAnne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        21 mins ago

        Oh it's a long time since I've updated that https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/1424207/history

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Very nice, 20 behind with 4 to play

          Open Controls
      2. Debauchy
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        In my ML he speaks the truth , nice RCA

        Open Controls
    4. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      #notahasbeen

      Open Controls
      1. RoysCallerAnne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        19 mins ago

        Ah I am but this week reminds me of the good old days

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 10 Years
          16 mins ago

          Hope you're keeping well and enjoying your team bagging the title.

          Open Controls
  21. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    AWB 7 pointer cemented on my bench a bit annoying

    Open Controls
  22. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    That Isak goal was a real pain. Only teams with a chance of table bonus next week now are the three who are going to get relegated.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      Sounds great.

      Open Controls
    2. Awaken Ings
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      How about Everton?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        14 mins ago

        They play Fulham.

        Open Controls
        1. Awaken Ings
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          And they have table bonus, no?

          Open Controls
          1. Awaken Ings
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            My bad, sorry.

            Open Controls
            1. Awaken Ings
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              Brighton got a point, so...

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 15 Years
                9 mins ago

                No difference if Fulham were 10th

                Open Controls
                1. Awaken Ings
                  • 3 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  True, I had a quick look at the table before the games, many thanks TM!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Awaken Ings
                    • 3 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    (Fulham was still above Brighton & Brentford)

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 15 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Brentford were always going to win.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Awaken Ings
                        • 3 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Also true! 🙂

                        Open Controls
          2. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            12 mins ago

            5 positions difference?

            Open Controls
            1. Awaken Ings
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Yes, my bad, see above, thanks!

              Open Controls
  23. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Damn had (c) feeling for Bowen over Mbeumo but chickened out, not much point difference but still

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Your mission next year is f### off the stats & go with your gut 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        1000% right mate

        Open Controls
  24. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Damn chose to use second ft for Watkins instead of Wissa or Bowen. Shame I had the Watkins money.

    Open Controls
  25. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Areola to Sels?

    Leics, WHam,

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Or Marmoush to Wood, Timber to Ruben -4

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Give it a day or 2.

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Im even open to hits at this point, BB to play

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Minus 4gave me 20 points this gw
        Worth risking the variance for last couple weeks

        Open Controls
  26. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Early contender for rough with smooth:

    Rough - TV so poor couldn’t afford Mbeumo

    Smooth - opted for Wissa & Schade instead!
    Sometimes it does pay off going cheaper

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      Don't think anyone cares about 2nd teams.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.