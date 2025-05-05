Fantasy EFL Gameweek 39: Scout Notes

The Fantasy EFL regular season has officially drawn to a close, with the conclusion of Gameweek 39. Wow, where did that time go? 52 goals were scored across the country, and here, we go through the key Scout Notes, assessing the division winners, the playoff conundrums and relegation news.

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 38 KEY LESSONS: CHAMPIONSHIP

TITLE RACE

Leeds United capped a remarkable season by securing their sixth consecutive victory and clinching the Championship title. Their hard-fought 2-1 away win at Plymouth Argyle marked a historic milestone, as they reached 100 points in a single campaign for the first time – 29 wins in 46 matches.

Despite going a goal down, second-half strikes from Wilfried Gnonto (F) and a dramatic 91st-minute winner by Manor Solomon (F) sealed the title. Junior Firpo (D) was sidelined due to injury but Leeds’ determined performance earned them another nine points, boosting their overall tally to 318. Unfortunately for Plymouth and their spirited effort, this confirmed their 23rd-place relegation.

After some question marks surrounding his future, Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe has confirmed that Daniel Farke will lead the club in next season’s Premier League.

Burnley break records

The Clarets also hit the 100-point mark, racking up 318 Fantasy points after their 3-1 home victory over Millwall. This achievement etched their name in EFL history as the first team to surpass 100 points in a single division twice – a truly remarkable accomplishment. Captain Josh Brownhill (M) wrapped up his stellar campaign in style, bagging a brace (+12) and contributing consistently to bag 15 points.

Jaidon Anthony (F) also impressed, securing 12 points for his efforts. While they’d already equalled Port Vale’s record of 30 clean sheets, Mihailo Ivanovic (F) denied Burnley an outright record by bagging the opening goal. Nevertheless, the Clarets did become the first ever side to avoid conceding more than once in any league game. Their defence allowed a mere 16 goals all season, a testament to the outstanding work of Scott Parker’s team.

GAMEWEEK 39 KEY LESSONS: PLAYOFF SIDES CONFIRMED

This race went down to the final day, with sides from fifth to ninth involved in the fight for two spots.

Coventry City delighted their home supporters by securing a decisive 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough to clinch fifth place with 69 points, up to 203 in Fantasy. Jack Rudoni (M) was the match-winner, netting both goals and earning a significant 15 Fantasy points.

In a thrilling, end-to-end encounter featuring a total of 39 shots, both teams fought hard. Coventry’s resolute defence earned them a 13th clean sheet of the season, and a third consecutive home win – a welcome turnaround after defeats in Gameweeks 37 and 38.

Frank Lampard’s surprising decision to start Ben Wilson (G) over Bradley Collins (G) paid off following a knee ligament strain in October. He secured his first clean sheet since Gameweek 9, dashing Boro’s playoff hopes as they ended up in 10th place.

At the same time, Bristol City staged a thrilling comeback at home, drawing 2-2 with Preston North End after going two down. Despite Preston’s resistance, the Robins dominated possession with 70%.

Ross McCrorie (D) was the standout performer, bagging a brace (+14) to reach 15 points, although his yellow card cost him one more. Captain Jason Knight (M) also shone, providing the crucial equaliser’s assist and adding an interception (+2) to his tally, earning him eight points and boosting his season total to a notable 224.

Bristol City’s strong season saw them finish sixth with 68 points, translating to 202 in Fantasy.

Who missed out?

Blackburn Rovers’ hopes of securing a playoff spot were dashed at Bramall Lane despite Yuki Ohashi’s (F) opening goal. Sheffield United’s Anel Ahmedhodzic (D) took it to 1-1, earning himself 11 points – his first double-digit haul since Gameweek 28.

Rovers finished seventh, concluding their season with a six-game unbeaten run and valuable lessons learnt for the future. Also missing out was Millwall, given their loss.

RELEGATION RACE

Cardiff and Plymouth were already relegated but the final spot went down to the wire. It could’ve been Stoke City, Derby County, Preston, Hull City or Luton Town.

The Rams and the Potters drew 0-0 despite Derby’s domination, which suited both clubs. All defensive assets shone, particularly the 10 points of Nathaniel Phillips (D) and Bosun Lawal (D).

Despite controlling only 36% of the ball at Fratton Park, the Tigers snatched a crucial point thanks to Matt Crooks’ (M) opening goal – his third of the season. While Christian Saydee’s (F) equaliser denied them victory, the 1-1 draw proved vital for Ruben Selles’ side, who began the weekend in the relegation zone, knowing a win could lift them out depending on other results, including Derby’s home match against Stoke.

Inevitably, one team would face relegation, and unfortunately for Luton, that became their reality as they suffered consecutive drops. Needing a victory to secure their Championship status, the Hatters were comprehensively defeated.

Millenic Alli (F) quickly responded to Tom Fellows’ (M) opener but West Brom surged ahead with another goal from Fellows, one from Daryl Dike (F), and a rapid double from Callum Styles (M), establishing a commanding 5-1 lead by the 61st minute. Late goals from Jordan Clark (M) and a second for Alli made the scoreline a slightly less emphatic 5-3.

Ultimately, because Pompey were unable to defeat Hull, Luton’s relegation was confirmed due to an inferior goal difference.

GAMEWEEK 39 KEY LESSONS: LEAGUE ONE

Blues make history

The League One champions weren’t just aiming for the all-time points record; they obliterated it. A 2-1 victory over Cambridge United marked their fifth consecutive win, propelling their club pick total to an astounding 325 points – the highest ever recorded. Christoph Klarer (D) drew first blood, bagging his fourth goal contribution of the season and earning 10 points.

Shayne Lavery’s (F) strike spoiled the shutout, though the tide turned when Elias Kachunga (F) was sent off. In a bittersweet moment, Lukas Jutkiewicz (F) featured in his final match before retirement to see the second goal scored.

Chris Davies’ squad clinched their 34th win of the campaign, etching their name in history as the team with the most points in a professional league season. Regardless of opinion, it’s an undeniably impressive feat, and the team now sets their sights on the Championship.

Wrexham maintain form

Even after clinching promotion, Phil Parkinson kept Wrexham focused on the final matchday, leading them to a decisive 2-0 away victory against Lincoln City. This win propelled them to an impressive 92 points and a Fantasy total of 280.

A nine-game unbeaten streak closed their season. Their 24th clean sheet benefited all their defenders, while goals from Elliot Lee (M) and Ryan Longman (F) made it a win. With three consecutive promotions under their belt, their ultimate ambition of Premier League football remains viable but, for now, the Championship beckons.

Leyton Orient pip Reading

The spot everyone kept an eye on was sixth, even though Charlton Athletic’s 3-1 win over Burton Albion (H) and Wycombe Wanderers’ 3-1 loss to Stockport County (H) saw the Addicks leapfrog into fourth.

Leyton Orient continued their impressive form, securing a dominant 4-1 away victory against Huddersfield Town. Daniel Agyei (F) was instrumental in this sixth consecutive win, bagging a brace to take his season tally to seven goals.

His stellar performance brings his total goal contributions to 16 in 41 appearances, accumulating 137 points. Adding to the scoreline, an own goal and a header from Azeem Abdulai (M) sealed the comfortable win for Richie Wellens’ side.

Needing both a win and an O’s slip-up to secure a playoff spot, Reading suffered a 4-2 home defeat to Barnsley, ultimately missing out by three points. Lewis Wing (M) put in a strong performance, scoring his ninth goal of the season and providing an assist. He banked 14 points and took his overall tally to 299. For Barnsley, Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) shone, netting twice to bring his season’s total to 18 goals.

Yet Reading fans have renewed hope for the future, thanks to the confirmed takeover by former Wycombe owner Rob Couhig.

RELEGATION

Crawley Town, Bristol Rovers, Cambridge United, and Shrewsbury Town’s League Two fate had already been sealed before this final day. The Gas made a swift managerial change, sacking Inigo Calderon less than 24 hours after demotion was confirmed. Such a drop followed some dismal form, managing only one draw and suffering nine defeats in their final ten games.

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 38 KEY LESSONS: LEAGUE TWO

Donny clinch the title

With the title race going down to the final day, Doncaster led by one point and ended up winning by four, earning a statement 2-1 away win at Notts County, winning four on the spin.

Robert Street (F) was pivotal, scoring a first-half brace and hitting the post to avoid a hat-trick. Alassana Jatta (F) scored a 95th-minute consolation, taking his tally to 19 goals, but it made no difference given their playoff status.

Despite dominating possession and creating numerous opportunities, Port Vale fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home against resilient Gillingham. While the loss means the title eluded them, the Valiants can still celebrate promotion to League One.

Credit is due to Gillingham, who finished their season strongly with a 12-game unbeaten run under Gareth Ainsworth.

Third-place last-minute drama

The League Two season finale delivered on its promise of drama in spectacular fashion. Walsall, on a 13-game winless streak, appeared poised for automatic promotion after a narrow 1-0 away victory against Crewe Alexandra, with George Hall (D) netting the decisive goal.

But Bradford City had a different script in mind. Locked in a tense 0-0 draw at home to Fleetwood Town, the stadium erupted in the 96th minute when Antoni Sarcevic (M) scored a deflected winner. After Jack Sheperd (D) hit the post and Sarcevic’s earlier miss, this 17th shot clinched their League One promotion, redeeming his missed chance.

For Walsall, who agonisingly squandered a 12-point lead at the top of the table, the dream of automatic promotion evaporated, leaving them to face the lottery of the playoffs.

Playoff spots

AFC Wimbledon and Chesterfield join them after a dramatic final day. The Dons clinched their place with a historic 1-0 away win against Grimsby Town. Sam Hutchinson’s (M) goal sealed their first victory at Blundell Park for the first time in nearly 40 years, ending Grimsby’s promotion aspirations.

Elsewhere, Salford City, despite fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with already-relegated Carlisle United – Cole Stockton (F) and Hakeeb Adelakun (F) with the goals – ultimately missed out. Colchester United also failed to make the cut after a goalless draw at home to Barrow.

Meanwhile, Chesterfield secured seventh place with a confident 1-0 away win at Accrington Stanley. Will Grigg (F) netted the winner after Ryan Colclough’s (M) shot hit the woodwork. The victory extends Chesterfield’s impressive run of form as they enter the playoffs under Paul Cook. They are undefeated in their last six matches, suffering only one defeat in their previous 13.

As a result, poor-form Walsall face the resurgent Chesterfield, while AFC Wimbledon face Notts County. Two belters.

CONCLUSION

