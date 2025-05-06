96
Fixtures May 6

Official: Villa v Spurs moved but stays in Gameweek 37

After the Telegraph’s initial Tuesday morning news, Aston Villa have announced that their Gameweek 37 fixture against Tottenham Hotspur has been moved to Friday 16 May (7.30pm BST kick-off).

It was previously scheduled for Sunday 18 May, but Spurs raised concerns over the timing of the match due to their potential participation in the UEFA Europa League final a few days later.

Crucially for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, it means that Villa and Spurs still get to take part in Gameweek 37, with Chelsea v Manchester United already taking place on that Friday night.

Speaking of which, the Blues have revealed that their initial 8pm BST kick-off has now been pushed to 8:15pm. All this means that FPL’s current 6:30pm deadline will get moved to 6pm.

It also confirms there won’t be any more Blank or Double Gameweeks this season.

  1. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    This game staying in 37 I think means that Watkins drops down my radar slightly.

    Would you do Marmoush to Cunha for a -4?

    The stats say that Cunha at home is by far the superior pick to Marmoush away. It is Southampton, but Haaland might also be back

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      Unless there is a leak that Marmoush isn’t starting for whatever reason, I wouldn’t do this. Soton are hapless.

      Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Im looking at Isak to Wissa or Cunha.

      Open Controls
  2. RealSocialDads
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Got exact cash for:

    Isak Merino -> Cunha KDB -4

    Pull the trigger?

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      That is nice.

      Open Controls
    2. RealSocialDads
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Other strikers are mateta and marmoush, both of whom I'd rather get rid of before Isak. But don't have the funds

      Open Controls
      1. Bruno Commando
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        Will be hard to justify selling Marmoush before Soton and Mateta before Spurs.

        Open Controls
  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Man really got unlucky with these doubles not happening. Would have been such a nice situation if they had moved all the fixtures and people were scrambling to be able to fit in DGW players while not being decimated for the blanks in 37 while I had FH to deal with it.

    I still think I can end the season strongly and feel ahead of the curve in terms of transfers but FH34 being as good as it was has certainly meant the chip strat hasn't worked out.

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Next season I’m using all of my chips at the earliest possible opportunity.

      Open Controls
    2. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm not sure that's unlucky, it's just unfortunately ifs and buts. Maybe it was riskier strategy that was not rewarded.

      Open Controls
  4. Bruno Commando
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Is it time to say bye to Isak? Thinking of getting Wood or Wissa.

    1) Isak to Wood
    2) Isak to Wissa (already have Mbeumo)

    Areola
    Gvardiol Munoz Konsa
    Salah Foden Bowen (M)beumo
    Marmoush Mateta Isak

    Raya Rogers Saliba Livramento

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      Why not Mateta before Isak?

      Open Controls
      1. Bruno Commando
        • 10 Years
        42 mins ago

        I feel that Spurs is worse at defending than Chelsea, so Mateta should have a better chance as compared to Isak.

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          39 mins ago

          Same forward three, but haven't decided who to fire this week with only 1FT.

          Open Controls
  5. simong1
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Leading my ML by 25 points. Second place has Konsa, Saka, Murphy and Wood as differentials. He’s likely to bring in Bowen or KDB for Murphy.

    Should I block by bringing in Bowen (for Sarr - already have KDB) or Wood (for Evanilson)? Or better off rolling the FT? See my team below:

    Raya
    Gvardiol - Kiwior - Munoz
    Salah - Mbuemo - KDB - Eze - Sarr
    Isak - Marmoush

    Evanilson - Kerkez - Livra

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      I think Sarr is expendable. At least Eze is on penalties.

      Open Controls
  6. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    57 mins ago

    Pick a goalie for just two weeks... Plan is FH38.

    Sels (LEI whu) - Forest have something to play for and good fixtures. But Sels and Forest defense have been kind of awful lately. xGC is in the bottom 3. Worse than even Southampton...

    Martinez (bou TOT) - Decent fixtures. Good form. Villa are 4th in xGC and have motivation to end the season well for a CL spot. Seems a pretty decent pick.

    Pickford (ful SOU) - Best fixtures. Decent xGC. But Everton have nothing to play for and Tarkowski is out for the season.

    I have no idea who's good. Martinez stands out to me as the form keeper from the best team but the fixtures are better for the other two and who have actually done better for CSs this season - Forest 13, Everton 10, Villa 7.

    I'm pretty sure this is the best use of my additional FT this week. Next week I can sell Isak or Murphy for a one week punt then FH38.

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Not Pickford, given your reasoning.

      Open Controls
    2. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      I'm giving Sels and co one last chance. If they can't clean against Leicester then there's no hope

      Open Controls
    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Sels of those.

      Open Controls
    4. Samurai Blue
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      re Sels: Murillo potentially out.

      Open Controls
    5. Vurt
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      How about Flekken?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Brentford conceded 3 goals to the United C team. I'm not interested even if the fixtures are good.

        Open Controls
  7. sayer20
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Best AM this week with potential bonus? Currently on Iraola very happy with the 18pts from last gw

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Table bonus fixtures in 36...
      McKenna v BRE (H)
      Rusk v MCI (H)
      Nistelrooy v nfo (A)

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Keep and then have another crack at table bonus vs rotated Man City following the FA Cup final.

      Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Which BB would you go for?

    1) GW36 Areola/Trippier/Isak in starting XI, bench: Raya (liv) Rogers (bou) Konsa (bou) Munoz (tot)

    2) GW37 Areola/Konsa/Rogers in starting XI, bench: Raya (NEW) Isak (Ars) Trippier (Ars) Munoz (WOL) - Someone could be changed with one FT.

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        Benefit of one more FT but ain't Raya vs Isak Trippier too much?

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          24 mins ago

          Bench boost is turd anyway. Clean sheets are hard to predict so I would want Isak playing. Trippier and Muñoz also have attacking returns in them.

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Actually I could then move Isak to Watkins, so ultimately would be:

            1) GW36 Areola/Trippier/Isak in starting XI, bench: Raya (liv) Rogers (bou) Konsa (bou) Munoz (tot)

            2) GW37 Areola/Konsa/Munoz/Watkins in starting XI, bench: Raya (NEW) Rogers (TOT) Milenkovic (whu) Trippier (ars)

            Open Controls
  9. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Presume it will be a provisional announcement today (like we've already had this season) dependent on whether Spurs make the EL final, or not. Either way it's not fair on the fans given the that the fixture is only 10 or 11 days away.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Highly doubt it will be a provisional announcement for the reason you've given. It will be moved regardless of the Europa SF outcome

      Open Controls
    2. Charlie Price
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Spurs will field basically a reserve team whenever the match is played. Assuming they make it to the final of course.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Exactly - just makes the decision even stupider. Also speaks volumes that Villa asked for their match against Liverpool to be moved, got rejected, and had to play 5 matches in 14 days.

        I don't understand why they've always refused to help teams in Europe before, but this is the time they deem it necessary? Are they really that scared of Spurs fans blaming them if they lose?

        Open Controls
  10. Ahsieuwbb
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    Do we think TAA plays less now that he’s confirmed leaving? I have Bradley as my 4th/5th defender and was planning to transfer - but I now wonder if he’s worth keeping as Slot may want to get set for next season.

    Or maybe Liverpool have largely checked out and it’s worth getting rid even if he is likely to start?

    Open Controls
    1. Wheato182
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      He'll feature but mins will be managed more I suspect. Think he's still a good option if you have the funds.

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Same dilemma and it makes complete sense for Bradley to play the last few, however as you saw vs Chelsea don’t expect the same intensity as pre-title win.

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Expect him to ,start his farewell fixture in GW38, other I'd be edging towards Bradley.

      Open Controls
    4. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I really don't see the point in giving him minutes if he's leaving - if I was a Liverpool fan (barf) I'd want to see how the team looks post-Trent, with Bradley starting and maybe Szoboszlai playing wide to provide the creativity they'll be missing.

      Open Controls
  11. Wheato182
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Bench one?

    A) Eze (tot)
    B) Bowen (mun)
    C) Salah (ARS)

    I'm actually temped to bench Mo for this week as can see the Arsenal game being a cagey affair whilst Man U and Spurs are beyond useless defensively. Feels wrong tho.....

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Tough. Any other options? I would lean towards Eze of those as possible minutes managed a week before the FA Cup final.

      Open Controls
      1. Wheato182
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        Watkins against Bournmouth could be another option. Rest of my forwards/mids are playing relegation fodder.

        Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      You could try with high risk high upside move and bench Mo, depends on your MLs situation

      Open Controls
      1. Wheato182
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        Leading by 25 points, rival has Mo and likely plays him.

        Open Controls
  12. Evasivo
    • 14 Years
    42 mins ago

    Best option for TC?

    Tempted with Bowen>KDB and give Kevin the TC

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yes but keep Bowen IMO. Is there nobody else you can move on?

      Open Controls
      1. Evasivo
        • 14 Years
        22 mins ago

        Roger or Murphy but that would mean I’d need to lose Isak for the funds

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          21 mins ago

          Damn. I mean yeah KDB is a better option than Bowen overall but he just keeps returning and Man Utd could be heavily rotated again.

          Open Controls
          1. Evasivo
            • 14 Years
            19 mins ago

            Yeah it’s more about finding a good candidate for TC before end of the season… so doesn’t have to be that but seems a good option

            Open Controls
  13. Bavarian
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Who to play?

    A- Evanilson (AVL Home)
    B- Sarr (TOT Away)

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Form vs fixture really

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  14. mookie
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Will they move the deadline for GW37?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yeah I think they will.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yes they will have to move it

      Open Controls
    3. Black Knights
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      It's already Friday night for Chelsea v Man United.

      Open Controls
      1. Black Knights
        • 13 Years
        19 mins ago

        Ah sorry yes, change the time. Ignore.

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Chelsea v Man United is 8pm KO, Villa v Spurs will be 7:30pm KO

        Open Controls
  15. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    Good morning all. Start one from each please:

    A) Muñoz (tot)
    B) Bradley (ARS)

    1) Rogers (bou)
    2) Eze (tot)

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Munoz. Unsure about the second one

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        Cheers. If I’m confident Palace will go full strength then I’ll opt for Muñoz and Eze. Glasner has mentioned the importance of rhythm before.

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      A2

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Cheers pal. Leaning that way myself at the moment.

        Open Controls
  16. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Start one

    a. sarr tot (a)
    b. rogers bou (a)

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        (Sarr is one of the most disappointing FPL players ever).

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          True

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      I'm starting Sarr - good fixture against Spurs high defensive line imo

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        This is also true. Seems like a good game for him but let’s see what happens on Thursday first.

        Open Controls
      2. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  17. Punk as Fuchs
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Current squad:

    Martinez - Raya
    Gvardiol - Konsa - Munoz - Saliba - AWB
    Salah - Mbeumo - Rogers - Murphy - Saka
    Isak - Marmoush - Wissa

    1FT, 0.4ITB

    My OR is 5.8k and I'm 87 points ahead of second place in my mini league; we have very similar teams except he has Dias, Eze and Mateta instead of AWB, Mbeumo and Wissa. Not looking to do anything fancy, just maintain my lead.

    Current early thoughts:

    A) Roll FT, as I can field a pretty solid team already
    B) Saliba > Dias (I imagine my ML competitor will play Dias v Southampton so this would cancel that out)
    C) Saka > KdB (I have a suspicion this could be my ML competitor's transfer)
    D) Isak > Wood
    E) Murphy > Elanga

    What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think an 87 point lead is safe at this point

      Open Controls
    3. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd just save FT, you don't need to think ML rivals anymore

      Open Controls
    4. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      just now

      E looks good still

      Open Controls
  18. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Villa v Spurs rearrangement to Friday 16 May 7:30pm is officially confirmed

    https://www.avfc.co.uk/news/2025/may/06/New-date-for-Tottenham-Hotspur-fixture/

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Chelsea v Man United has been pushed back 15 mins to 8:15pm KO

      https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/kick-off-time-change-for-chelsea-vs-manchester-united

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Last train from Euston is 22:05

        Open Controls
      2. Charlie Price
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Will United now complain that they will have 45 minutes less than Spurs to prepare for the final?

        Doesn’t really matter when these games are played as both United & Spurs (assuming they both get there) will field reserve teams against Chelsea & Villa.

        Open Controls
  19. Skout
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    A) Mateta to Wood
    B) Mateta to Wissa
    C) Sav to KDB
    D) Something else

    Areola
    Gvardiol Konsa Munoz
    Salah Mbeumo Rogers Sav
    Isak Marmoush Mateta

    Raya Sarr Bradley Kiwior, 4.7 itb

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  20. RealSocialDads
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Which scores more this week?

    A. KDB (sou) Cunha (BHA) -4
    B. Isak Murphy (CHE)

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  21. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Raya
    Saliba Dias Gvardiol
    Salah Murphy Rogers Mbeumo
    Isak Marmoush Mateta

    Areola Sarr Konsa Munoz

    1FT, AM

    1. Mateta >> Wood (Nuno AM)
    2. Dias >> RAN / Milenkovic (Pep AM)
    3. Marmoush >> Wood (Pep AM)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      1 has the least chance of backfiring in terms of transfer out IMO.

      Open Controls
  22. FPLMarc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Story updated above.

    Open Controls
  23. Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who would you rather have for the last 3 games, Haaland or KDB?

    I can move for both just as easily.

    A) Haaland and rotating between Murphy/McNeil

    B) KDB and Isak

    Open Controls
    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  24. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    10 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW35 (12 teams)

    Safety score = 48
    Top score = Gary Whitaker with 78

    6 teams eliminated, 6 teams through to GW36 (semi-final)
    At least 1 elimination next GW if not 2.
    Congrats to the final 6! 🙂

    https://prnt.sc/EKoIJ_tF46iO

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      Top score by To Mee To You.

      Open Controls
    2. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      You're having a nice season TM, well played

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate, nice green arrow streak or you.

        Open Controls
  25. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Why would a match starting later, mean FPL starts earlier?

    Open Controls

