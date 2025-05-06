Official: Villa v Spurs moved but stays in Gameweek 37

After the Telegraph’s initial Tuesday morning news, Aston Villa have announced that their Gameweek 37 fixture against Tottenham Hotspur has been moved to Friday 16 May (7.30pm BST kick-off).
It was previously scheduled for Sunday 18 May, but Spurs raised concerns over the timing of the match due to their potential participation in the UEFA Europa League final a few days later.
Crucially for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, it means that Villa and Spurs still get to take part in Gameweek 37, with Chelsea v Manchester United already taking place on that Friday night.
Speaking of which, the Blues have revealed that their initial 8pm BST kick-off has now been pushed to 8:15pm. All this means that FPL’s current 6:30pm deadline will get moved to 6pm.
It also confirms there won’t be any more Blank or Double Gameweeks this season.
1 hour, 20 mins ago
This game staying in 37 I think means that Watkins drops down my radar slightly.
Would you do Marmoush to Cunha for a -4?
The stats say that Cunha at home is by far the superior pick to Marmoush away. It is Southampton, but Haaland might also be back