UCL Fantasy Matchday 16: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 16 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, there’s the option of starting either Inter’s Yann Sommer (€5.5m) or Barcelona’s Wojciech Szczesny (€4.1m). Based on playing at home, the former may get the nod. Although I haven’t yet ruled out bringing in a Wednesday goalkeeper with one of my transfers.

DEFENDERS

My backline consists of Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi (€5.7m) and Nuno Mendes (€6.0m), who I would argue are essential. Both continue to showcase plenty of attacking threat, which is vital when there’s a lack of clean sheets.

I also have a couple of Arsenal centre-backs: William Saliba (€5.5m) and Jakub Kiwior (€5.5m). The north London side may be 1-0 down, but I think selling their assets is premature. I wouldn’t be surprised if they won this game to nil, so covering their backline could be key.

Along with my goalkeeper situation, another issue I have is the injured Jules Kounde (€5.6m). Barcelona’s full-back is unlikely to make the miraculous recovery of others, so I may have to sell.

MIDFIELDERS