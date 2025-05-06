136
Champions League May 6

UCL Fantasy Matchday 16: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 16 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, there’s the option of starting either Inter’s Yann Sommer (€5.5m) or Barcelona’s Wojciech Szczesny (€4.1m). Based on playing at home, the former may get the nod. Although I haven’t yet ruled out bringing in a Wednesday goalkeeper with one of my transfers.

DEFENDERS

Kiwior

My backline consists of Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi (€5.7m) and Nuno Mendes (€6.0m), who I would argue are essential. Both continue to showcase plenty of attacking threat, which is vital when there’s a lack of clean sheets.

I also have a couple of Arsenal centre-backs: William Saliba (€5.5m) and Jakub Kiwior (€5.5m). The north London side may be 1-0 down, but I think selling their assets is premature. I wouldn’t be surprised if they won this game to nil, so covering their backline could be key.

Along with my goalkeeper situation, another issue I have is the injured Jules Kounde (€5.6m). Barcelona’s full-back is unlikely to make the miraculous recovery of others, so I may have to sell.

MIDFIELDERS

 

1



1

136 Comments Post a Comment
  1. LOS BLANCOS
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Is KDB essential?

    1. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      No. Especially as he could well get rested in 37

      1. theplayer
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        You honestly think he'll be rested in his last game at the Etihad? He's an absolute banker to start that one.

        1. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          26 mins ago

          He can get a reception from the fans when he comes on as a sub in the second half.

          1. theplayer
            • 11 Years
            26 mins ago

            Think it's more likely to be the other way around tbh

          2. Philosopher's Stones
            • 4 Years
            18 mins ago

            This. Many club's greats have come off the bench in their final home game. Every reason it could happen with KDB too.

          3. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            And during the 45 minute farewell concert afterwards, which will include live performances from Embrace and Honey G, as well as video tributes from Ricky Hatton, the Gallagher brothers, and the bloke who was in the Royle Family.

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Nah.

  2. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    3FT with 5.6 ITB and planning to BB this week. Thinking the three players I need to ditch are Mateta, Murphy & Livra. 

    A - Wissa, KDB & Williams
    B - Wood, KDB & RAN
    C - Other combo? 

    Sels
    Gvardiol - Konsa - Milenkovic
    Salah - Mbeumo - Rogers - Murphy
    Marmoush - Isak - Mateta

    Raya - Sarr - Munoz - Livra 

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      A for me.

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      B because I prefer RAN to Williams. However, I prefer Wissa to Wood.

  3. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Do you think Ederson starts vs Southampton?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Don't see why he wouldn't

      1. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        FA Cup Final a week later.

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Who has been their 'Cup keeper' this season. Pep tends to stay loyal to them

          1. CoracAld2831
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Ortega, it seems.

            OK, that changes things.

            Thank you.

  4. Miguel Sanchez
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Captain options this week:

    A) Wissa (ips)
    B) Mbeumo (ips)
    C) Salah (ARS)
    D) KDB (sou)

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      D if rumoured to start, otherwise I like B.

  5. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Please pick one of the options on bench boost:

    A: Keep Raya and do Areola to Sels
    B: Keep Areola and Raya to Sels
    C: Do Raya & Areola to Sels & Leno/Ederson
    D: Keep both and use transfers for something else

    4 FT, 3,9 million in bank

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      B, but D is also viable. Clean sheets few and far between at this point.

      1. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes, very true.

        Thank you.

  6. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Stumbled across the ‘Previous Seasons’ feature and in 2017/18 my final OR was 228!

    Does that mean I qualify as a #ContentCreator now? 😛

    1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Only if you create content

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Prefer keeping a low profile me. It’s a peaceful life…

  7. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Fun fact: Zabaleta and Aguero both came on as subs when they made their respective last ever Man City appearances at the Etihad.......

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/39944406

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57132120

