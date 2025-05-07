FFS Members Cup results + quarter-final draw

Round six of our latest FFS Members Cup takes place in Gameweek 36, where the final eight Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are competing for a £300 prize fund.

A tournament for Premium Members, this is independent of those you can see on the official FPL website.

We’ll bring you the latest results in this article, plus the quarter-final draw, with a full breakdown of prizes towards the bottom.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

A complete list of round five results

An inspired Jamie Vardy purchase helped Crispo (ranked 34,401st) defeat Ryan 51-35 at the weekend. Nobody else inside the top 130k remains but the next-best, Rossaldinho, is his quarter-final opponent. The latter has plenty of momentum heading into this crunch clash, with successive Gameweek ranks of around 5k firing him up from 410k.

Having bought goal scorers Yoane Wissa and Jarrod Bowen, he captained the West Ham United attacker and was delighted to see Aaron Wan-Bissaka set up his strike. Added to Eberechi Eze’s 10 points and a double Aston Villa clean sheet, his tally of 77 was the biggest score of round five.

At the other end, schnuggi (3.54 million) is still here, despite benching Eze. They also took a hit for captain Ollie Watkins’ blank but – thanks to Kevin De Bruyne and Assistant Manager Oliver Glasner – there was a 53-45 win over Mendip Muppets.

Only the 52-point FPL Insanity (191,138th) progressed with a lower score, while J Aravind lost 60-58 to Renegade3, another Bowen captainer. Had their own armband gone to De Bruyne, Eze or Alexander Isak rather than Bryan Mbeumo, it would’ve been different.

The full quarter-final draw is available here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher



