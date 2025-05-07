24
FFS Cup May 7

FFS Members Cup results + quarter-final draw

24 Comments
Round six of our latest FFS Members Cup takes place in Gameweek 36, where the final eight Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are competing for a £300 prize fund.

A tournament for Premium Members, this is independent of those you can see on the official FPL website.

We’ll bring you the latest results in this article, plus the quarter-final draw, with a full breakdown of prizes towards the bottom.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

A complete list of round five results

An inspired Jamie Vardy purchase helped Crispo (ranked 34,401st) defeat Ryan 51-35 at the weekend. Nobody else inside the top 130k remains but the next-best, Rossaldinho, is his quarter-final opponent. The latter has plenty of momentum heading into this crunch clash, with successive Gameweek ranks of around 5k firing him up from 410k.

Having bought goal scorers Yoane Wissa and Jarrod Bowen, he captained the West Ham United attacker and was delighted to see Aaron Wan-Bissaka set up his strike. Added to Eberechi Eze’s 10 points and a double Aston Villa clean sheet, his tally of 77 was the biggest score of round five.

At the other end, schnuggi (3.54 million) is still here, despite benching Eze. They also took a hit for captain Ollie Watkins’ blank but – thanks to Kevin De Bruyne and Assistant Manager Oliver Glasner – there was a 53-45 win over Mendip Muppets.

Only the 52-point FPL Insanity (191,138th) progressed with a lower score, while J Aravind lost 60-58 to Renegade3, another Bowen captainer. Had their own armband gone to De Bruyne, Eze or Alexander Isak rather than Bryan Mbeumo, it would’ve been different.

The full quarter-final draw is available here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    I’ve never heard of any of these people! Are we sure they’re not bots?

    1. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Lurkers.

  2. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Fair to bench Trippier and Konsa this week to play Munoz or a pure lottery?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      Speaking of bots!

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      They will likely all concede. I’d play Muñoz for better chance of attacking returns.

  3. Lukakus talking
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Lost on previous article, so reposting here:

    2FT, £3.8m in the and planning on playing BB this week.

    Raya - Areola

    Kiwior – Konsa – Gvardiol – Burn - Huijsen

    Rogers – Mbeumo – Salah – Savinho – Sarr

    Mateta – Isak - Marmoush

    Could do Kiwior to Milenkovic and Savinho to KDB, but feels a bit sideways. Anything else worth doing?

    Thanks

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Not sideways. Milenkovic has a great fixture and KDB is one of the best players for this week.

  4. wotwot
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Choose 2 transfers out of those 3
    A. Isak > Cunha (BHA)
    B. Sarr > Schade (ips)
    C. Saka > De Bruyne (sou)

    I have Wissa and Mbeumo

    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      B & C

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      B
      C

    3. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      AC

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Just C for me.

      Sarr vs Spurs is fine. Take another FT into next week.

  5. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Start a keeper:
    Areola / Raya

    Start a defender:
    Kiwior / Munoz / Burn

    1. G Banger
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Areola and Munoz

  6. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Need to free up funds for KDB:
    a) Trippier => Livramento
    b) Tripper => Collins
    c) Stand Larson => 4.4 Trash

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Some def to consider at 4.5m budget:
      Kayode
      AWB
      Huijsen
      Mykolenko/O'Brien
      Williams

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      B

    3. Sandy Ravage
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

  7. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    UCL Wednesday Captain:

    A: Keep Raphinha (14 pts.)
    B: Change to Dembele
    C: Change to Saka
    D: Change to Kvaratskhelia

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm most likely keeping Raph, fair points for semifinal

  8. BHA_Seagull
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Worth it for a bench boost or hold?
    Pope CHE (H) Livra CHE (H) Rogers BOU (A) Konsa BOU (A)
    Swings on 2 fixtures essentially

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      What does the bench look like for 37 and 38

    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      If we play 343, then I see the answer whether to play BB as basically, who is my midfielder playing against.
      I just ignore the two defenders and GK, so long as they start, it's fine. I BB last week 2 Everton defenders and they got one point between them.
      So if you can wait until 37, Rogers against Spurs may be better than against Bournemouth

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        You just probably convinced me as well, unless AV sneaks that CS again...

  9. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bench 1 please
    A) burn CHE
    B) konsa bou
    C) bradley ARS
    D) munoz tot

