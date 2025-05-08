FPL Gameweek 36 team news: Thursday’s injury updates

So far as we’re aware, only two pre-Gameweek 36 press conferences took place on Thursday – those helmed by Thomas Frank and Simon Rusk.

We’ve got the key quotes and updates from those pressers below.

Friday looks set to be a busier-than-normal day of team news, then, so we’ll return tomorrow with our usual live blog chronicling the latest injury updates.

GAMEWEEK 36: THURSDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

BRENTFORD

Long-term absentee Aaron Hickey (hamstring) is not ready for first-team involvement, despite featuring for the under-21s earlier this week.

Thomas Frank is, however, optimistic that he’ll make the matchday squad in the run-in.

“Hickey is getting closer. He played a decent game on Monday, 60 minutes there. “He’s just short of being involved the next squad but hopefully he can be involved in one of the next two games. Let’s see. It’s about building him correctly.” – Thomas Frank on Aaron Hickey

Josh Dasilva (knee) and Fabio Carvalho (shoulder) remain out, while Vitaly Janelt underwent season-ending surgery last week to correct a niggling heel issue.

The Bees have no fresh concerns.

“Everyone who was ready for Man United is also available again.” – Thomas Frank

The Bees welcomed Igor Thiago back into the squad last weekend for the first time in 2025.

Whatever negligible threat the fit-again forward posed to Yoane Wissa‘s start was further extinguished by Frank on Thursday.

“He is over the worst part and getting into training. Now it’s just about giving him the right load like with any player, no matter if it’s a joint infection, a hamstring or an ankle. “Now he just needs to be fit enough to be able compete. We pushed him a bit hard to be available for the squad [last weekend] because we needed him to be available. Even if we have a new injury to any one of our front three, he will not start, but hopefully he had a good week of training this week, he’ll have another good week next week, and we will go from there.” – Thomas Frank on Igor Thiago

SOUTHAMPTON

Simon Rusk again reported a clean bill of health in his pre-match press conference.

“I mean, we’ve trained quite vigorously today, so I’m still having to have an update on, you know, who’s in. But as we sit here now, you know, again, a fairly clean bit of health.” – Simon Rusk

Matheus Fernandes was substituted early in the second half last weekend, partly because of a chest infection (a decision that saw Rusk barracked by the Saints fans), but is okay to feature in Gameweek 36.

“Yeah, he’s recovered. He’s trained well this week, and hopefully, he can put a really good performance in for us this Saturday.” – Simon Rusk on Matheus Fernandes



